More Are Paying To Stream Music, But YouTube Still Holds the Value Gap (theregister.co.uk) 8
An anonymous reader shares a report: With Google's user-generated content loophole firmly in lawmaker's sights, global music trade body IFPI has published new research looking at demand for music streaming. The research confirms YouTube's pre-eminence as the world's de facto jukebox. 46 percent of on-demand music streaming is from Google's video website. 75 percent of internet users use video streaming to hear music. The paid-for picture is bullish: 50 percent of internet users have paid for licensed music in the last six months, in one form or another, of which 53 per are 13- to 15-year-olds. Audio streaming is split between 39 percent who stream for free and 29 percent who pay. [...] So what's the problem? European policy makers have become convinced by the "value gap" argument: compensation doesn't reflect usage. Google finds itself with a unique advantage here, thanks to YouTube's "user-generated content" exception, as we explained last year.
Dear music industry (Score:2)
You can either get the ad revenue from YouTube or nothing from when people go back to filesharing. Because 50% is already about 49% more than I'd have expected to pay for something as useless as the audio pollution you sell as music.
Slaughtering the goose laying the golden eggs may well result in having nothing at all.
Percentages (Score:2)
50 percent of internet users have [...] of which 53 percent are 13- to 15-year-olds.
26.5% of internet users are between 13 and 15 years old? That explains everything!