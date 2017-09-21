Bitcoin Futures-Based ETF Likely To Be Approved in the US (thestreet.com) 15
The race is on: who will be the first to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States? From a report, shared by a reader: In Europe, there is already a Bitcoin exchange traded note (ETN) available to investors. In the U.S., it is widely anticipated a Bitcoin ETF will be be approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) very soon. In Europe, ETNs are designed to track the movement of Bitcoin against the U.S. dollar. The ETNs are Bitcoin Tracker One, which is traded in Swedish krona and Bitcoin Tracker EURO, which is traded in euro. Both ETNs are issued by XBT Provider AB and traded on Nasdaq OMX (Stockholm). Dave Nadig, CEO of ETF.com and previously the director of ETFs at FactSet Research Systemsm believes we can expect to see Bitcoin Futures-based ETF launched in the U.S. by the end of this year. "Yes, you can already trade a derivative in Europe, an exchange traded note which tracks Bitcoin," Nadig adds. "Then the race in the U.S. is the race to see what gets approval first. Will it be a Bitcoin future or a straight up Bitcoin holding ETF? My bet is that we will see Bitcoin futures approved fairly quickly."
Maybe I'm missing something, but if you start doing anything that eventually returns to a traditional fiat currency, aren't you going to have issues of speed of transaction, or quantity of transactions (people will try to game things as much as possible, mass quantities of exchanges, automation, etc). Will that be an issue with blockchain currencies? Can it keep up?
This will actually be a plus for the woefully slow blockchain, as it allows speculators to move to real markets: an ETF will be far easier to trade than actual bitcoin, just as currency futures are mush easier to trade than schlepping physical currency around. The ETF can trade many times per day (or per second) without the underlying bitcoin changing owners.
But it's also the beginning of the "BTC money supply" becoming disconnected from the amount of issued BTC. Once we start seeing BTC-denominated savin
Seems like all of this just opens things up to even greater levels of gaming... If it works like it has for Silver (in my humble opinion), then it will bring the price down for BTC. If you can short it in some way, then the path to fortunes will be made.
One word: Buy!
Seems like it is more like a commodity future than an currency future...
Bitcoin is a demonstration of the absurdity of fiat currency, taken to excess. Its basis is already-performed work on a computer to come up with a number based on previously-computed numbers. The numbers generated have no practical value except in reference to each other.
Some people are, absurdly, willing to exchange such numbers for things of real value. But this odd behavior is far from guaranteed to persist.
Similarly US dollars are based upon the faith in, and credit of, the government of the United Stat
That should say "All of this points toward a time in the future at which currency that does not represent real value will collapse as confidence in it erodes.
