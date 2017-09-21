Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Firefox Android IOS Mozilla Operating Systems Software The Internet

Firefox For iOS Gets Tracking Protection, Firefox Focus For Android Gets Tabs 28

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-improved dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from VentureBeat: Mozilla today released Firefox 9.0 for iOS and updated Firefox Focus for Android. The iOS browser is getting tracking protection, improved sync, and iOS 11 compatibility. The Android privacy browser is getting tabs. You can download the former from Apple's App Store and the latter from Google Play. This is the first time Firefox has offered tracking protection on iOS, and Nick Nguyen, vice president of product at Mozilla, notes that it's finally possible "thanks to changes by Apple to enable the option for 3rd party browsers." This essentially means iPhone and iPad users with Firefox and iOS 11 will have automatic ad and content blocking in Private Browsing mode, and the option to turn it on in regular browsing. This is the same feature that's available in Firefox for Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as the same ad blocking technology used in Firefox Focus for Android and iOS.

Firefox For iOS Gets Tracking Protection, Firefox Focus For Android Gets Tabs More | Reply

Firefox For iOS Gets Tracking Protection, Firefox Focus For Android Gets Tabs

Comments Filter:
  • I give it two months following the first widespread implementations before there's a open source library the accurately duplicates the mandatory closed-source portion. Maybe three if they did an especially good job on the algorithm.

  • Firefox for Android has tabs (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why do they have a second browser for Android? Textbook Mozilla fragmentation.

  • 2.0 Build 12571412 does not make it obvious that it has tab support. Does anyone else see tabs?

  • Wat, it didn't be have tabs? I use chrome beta (pretty good stability, pretty much same features as dev, but still more than normal edition. Canary is just too much unstable for me)

Slashdot Top Deals

"If you don't want your dog to have bad breath, do what I do: Pour a little Lavoris in the toilet." -- Comedian Jay Leno

Close