Why You Shouldn't Imitate Bill Gates If You Want To Be Rich

dryriver writes: BBC Capital has an article that debunks the idea of "simply doing what highly successful people have done to get rich," because many of those "outliers" got rich under special circumstances that are not possible to replicate. An excerpt: "Even if you could imitate everything Gates did, you would not be able to replicate his initial good fortune. For example, Gates's upper-class background and private education enabled him to gain extra programming experience when less than 0.01% of his generation then had access to computers. His mother's social connection with IBM's chairman enabled him to gain a contract from the then-leading PC company that was crucial for establishing his software empire. This is important because most customers who used IBM computers were forced to learn how to use Microsoft's software that came along with it. This created an inertia in Microsoft's favor. The next software these customers chose was more likely to be Microsoft's, not because their software was necessarily the best, but because most people were too busy to learn how to use anything else. Microsoft's success and marketshare may differ from the rest by several orders of magnitude but the difference was really enabled by Gate's early fortune, reinforced by a strong success-breeds-success dynamic."
https://xkcd.com/1827/ [xkcd.com]
scruples didn't hurt. He had little problem with raiding others ideas and pushing them out of the market. Many of the things he did to get on top of the pile would be actionable today.
Google suggests otherwise - industrial-scale copyright infringement? Just ignore it and no one will do anything about it. Global tax evasion? Get the law changed and move on - tax is so "statist", this is the (new) age of the unaccountable corporation. They're not doing exactly the same things Gates did, but they are doing their things in the same style, and that's what actually works.
Aka "it's better to ask for forgiveness than for permission".
He had no clue what would be the next big thing. He just hoped that it was what he was betting on and he was right. No insight needed, just luck.
Hindsight is 20/20.
Special circumstances happen all of the time. You just need to recognize when they are happening around you.
Again, the best chance most people have for "special circumstances" is to jump into the way of a rich person's car.
Special circumstances are not uncommon, but valuable special circumstances are rare.
Being able to fit 3 golf balls in your mouth is special, just not something that you can easily capitalize.
If you want to get rich you need to partake in an activity that has the potential to generate a lot of money. I have often heard people complain that they give everything working in a job and can barely keep their heads above water. Get a clue, working in a job makes the company owner rich, not you. You also need to do something that amplifies your actions. For example it is hard for a doctor to get really rich. That's because they are paid per action they perform and there is no way to scale. If you invent
Starting your own company is a huge piece of it since it gives you the capital piece. Do you know about IRS section 1202 stock? With 1202 stock your first $10M of capital gains is tax free. 1202 stock is Small Business Stock. The federal government and many states do not tax gains from this type of stock since it is a major way jobs are created.
But... this company has to have an amplification effect. That is why it is so easy to make a lot of money in software. The marginal cost of 'amplification' (making
BG's domination of the desktop market is impossible to replicate. That particular 'first mover's advantage' is long gone.
Gates' success is impossible to replicate. He had a "first movers" advantage that is gone now. He was also greatly helped by "network effects". These are also things you need to understand to get really rich.
He also had much less regulation with regards to IP laws - or perhaps the advantage of the IP laws at the time, no one really knew how they applied to technology. And having a rich father that will humor you with a $50k gift/loan to start up a business (not saying it's wrong, but not necessarily available to everyone). And 50k at that time was worth a whole lot more than what 50k is today.
With most people it already starts at not having any special circumstances, at least none that could in any way be used for their benefits. Actually, for most people, "special circumstances" happening usually means that they have to compensate them in some way to keep things going...
Having innate knowledge of a subject is a special circumstance.
OK, what subject would a kid in some slum have innate knowledge about that is in any way monetizeable?
Having undeniable charisma is a special circumstance
Great, and now for the other 99% of the population?
Being able to identify people that can do the jobs you need done and keeping them together is a special circumstance.
Same answer.
Owning the only lumberyard that didnt blow away in a hurricane is a special circumstance.
Agreed! Too bad it ain't the case for nearly everyone.
None of that has much to do with rich mommies and daddies
No, all of that has to do with being extremely lucky. By that logic, I can play the lottery, too.
With most people it already starts at them not being able to find out what "special ability" they might have. To take one of your examples, finding out that you're good at organizing people and ma
The Misconception: You should focus on the successful if you wish to become successful.
The Truth: When failure becomes invisible, the difference between failure and success may also become invisible.
Survivorship Bias; You Are Not So Smart [youarenotsosmart.com]
I was very active in startups between 1995 and 2000. Many entrepreneurs made a lot of money, and many lost the money again, because after the trick that earned them the cash, they thought they were pretty smart and wanted to replicate the success by investing in newer startups. Then they found out the hard way it wasn't how smart or special they are that made them successful at first, but that they were at the right place at the right time.
Re: (Score:3)
The most successful ones, though, combined psychopathy with the hard work of others.
Hard work - Don't discount this. Yes, connections and money make things easier, but it still takes work. A lot of it.
Intelligence - Hardest work on the planet won't always get you further.
Sheer flat out luck - Being the hardest working smart person doesn't help if you get a crippling illness or just at the wrong time. Being born wealthy or with connections is genetic lottery.
You pretty much need a lot of all three to get super wealthy. Two will get you into a decent
How about being like Steve Jobs? Or like Larry Ellison? Or like Sergey Brin? How about the millions of tech millionaires that came to the US as immigrants, often growing up poor? The real "privilege" that Bill Gates had was that he came from an intact, high IQ, two parent family that valued education and hard work. It probably also helped that he got out of the soul crushing US public education system early.
The real reason that you shouldn't try to be like Bill Gates is simply that trying to become a billio