Verizon Backtracks Slightly In Plan To Kick Customers Off Network (arstechnica.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Verizon Wireless is giving a reprieve to some rural customers who are scheduled to be booted off their service plans, but only in cases when customers have no other options for cellular service. Verizon recently notified 8,500 customers in 13 states that they will be disconnected on October 17 because they used roaming data on another network. But these customers weren't doing anything wrong -- they are being served by rural networks that were set up for the purpose of extending Verizon's reach into rural areas. Today, Verizon said it is extending the deadline to switch providers to December 1. The company is also letting some customers stay on the network -- although they must switch to a new service plan. "If there is no alternative provider in your area, you can switch to the S (2GB), M (4GB), 5GB single-line, or L (8GB) Verizon plan, but you must do so by December 1," Verizon said in a statement released today. These plans range from $35 to $70 a month, plus $20 "line fees" for each line. The 8,500 customers who received disconnection letters have a total of 19,000 lines. Verizon sells unlimited plans in most of the country but said only those limited options would be available to these customers. Verizon also reiterated its promise that first responders will be able to keep their Verizon service even though some public safety officials received disconnection notices. "We have become aware of a very small number of affected customers who may be using their personal phones in their roles as first responders and another small group who may not have another option for wireless service," Verizon said. "After listening to these folks, we are committed to resolving these issues in the best interest of the customers and their communities. We're committed to ensuring first responders in these areas keep their Verizon service."
Re: (Score:3)
Not quite all of them, but yes, the vast majority of these customers should never have been allowed to sign up for branded Verizon service in the first place, as they live outside the native Verizon service area. Greed or incompetence allowed them to be erroneously signed up for service when they never should have been. So, the gravy train is over for them, they have to purchase service from the local native carrier.
There are a minute handful of customers, such as those who live in the Roaming Partners serv
Government should do the same to Verizon (Score:2)
Verizon is skimming the cream, they're cherry picking, they're looting and pillaging.
Time the government does the same to Verizon by taking away Verizon's bandwidth or increasing the price by 10x. I'm sure Verizon's competitors would love to have this... As a consumer who's watched Verizon pillage for years I would love to see this happen to Verizon.
Re: (Score:2)
Should T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint also have their spectrum taken away because they kick people off for roaming too much?
Re: (Score:2)
Sure!
Or break them up. Perhaps you're too young to remember the song about AT&T's breakup...
Re: (Score:3)
It's the users who are "looting and pillaging."
Damage control (Score:1)
I'm Rural (Score:2)
Wireless targets. (Score:2)
I'm on the old (the OLD) unlimited employee plan. I pay $75.odd final for a single line and have downloaded 96GB this month, slightly higher than usual. I hear they kill anybody at over100 so I'm leaving the remainder alone until the end of the cycle (days)
Instead, these people should watch all of go90 (free bandwidth) and use Stream Pass (a Free Sports Package for go90 That Includes Free NBA League P