Verizon Backtracks Slightly In Plan To Kick Customers Off Network

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Verizon Wireless is giving a reprieve to some rural customers who are scheduled to be booted off their service plans, but only in cases when customers have no other options for cellular service. Verizon recently notified 8,500 customers in 13 states that they will be disconnected on October 17 because they used roaming data on another network. But these customers weren't doing anything wrong -- they are being served by rural networks that were set up for the purpose of extending Verizon's reach into rural areas. Today, Verizon said it is extending the deadline to switch providers to December 1. The company is also letting some customers stay on the network -- although they must switch to a new service plan. "If there is no alternative provider in your area, you can switch to the S (2GB), M (4GB), 5GB single-line, or L (8GB) Verizon plan, but you must do so by December 1," Verizon said in a statement released today. These plans range from $35 to $70 a month, plus $20 "line fees" for each line. The 8,500 customers who received disconnection letters have a total of 19,000 lines. Verizon sells unlimited plans in most of the country but said only those limited options would be available to these customers. Verizon also reiterated its promise that first responders will be able to keep their Verizon service even though some public safety officials received disconnection notices. "We have become aware of a very small number of affected customers who may be using their personal phones in their roles as first responders and another small group who may not have another option for wireless service," Verizon said. "After listening to these folks, we are committed to resolving these issues in the best interest of the customers and their communities. We're committed to ensuring first responders in these areas keep their Verizon service."

  • Verizon is skimming the cream, they're cherry picking, they're looting and pillaging.

    Time the government does the same to Verizon by taking away Verizon's bandwidth or increasing the price by 10x. I'm sure Verizon's competitors would love to have this... As a consumer who's watched Verizon pillage for years I would love to see this happen to Verizon.

    • Should T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint also have their spectrum taken away because they kick people off for roaming too much?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pubwvj ( 1045960 )

        Sure!

        Or break them up. Perhaps you're too young to remember the song about AT&T's breakup...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      These customers aren't using Verizon's spectrum, they're roaming, which means they could have a direct plan with the local provider. Instead, they're taking abusive advantage of a VZW plan to get cheaper service when their primary use isn't within VZW's coverage.

      It's the users who are "looting and pillaging."
  • It's not backtracking, it's damage control.
  • I'm rural and I'm in the same boat many people are in. I can't get cable - it ends about 1 mile away from me. I can't get DSL - it ends 3 miles away from me. I can't get Satellite, because hills and trees block the southern horizon. Sprint barely works - we get sub megabit speeds. AT&T works intermittently, with constant voice drop outs. Verizon works - and we get 30 megabits over LTE. But we are limited to our 'unlimited' 15 GB before our speeds are cut to 600kb. The one 'broadband' company ne
  • (Yeah I know this is roaming, not sure how much of below applies. I still suspect more than I think.)

    I'm on the old (the OLD) unlimited employee plan. I pay $75.odd final for a single line and have downloaded 96GB this month, slightly higher than usual. I hear they kill anybody at over100 so I'm leaving the remainder alone until the end of the cycle (days)

    Instead, these people should watch all of go90 (free bandwidth) and use Stream Pass (a Free Sports Package for go90 That Includes Free NBA League P

