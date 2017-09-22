Nestle Makes Billions Bottling Water It Pays Nearly Nothing For (bloomberg.com) 156
Nestle, the world's largest food and beverage company, has been bottling water since 1843 and has grown into the largest seller of bottled water. But a detailed report on Bloomberg uncovers the company's operation in Michigan, revealing that Nestle has come to dominate in the industry in part by going into economically depressed areas with lax water laws. It makes billions selling a product for which it pays close to nothing. Find the Bloomberg Businessweek article here (it might be paywalled, here's an alternative source).
So.... fix the laws, I guess? (Score:5, Insightful)
I've heard a lot about how "evil" Nestle is for these practices. But as usual, we're simply dealing with shrewd businesses taking advantage of situations where they can make huge profits because the law of the land doesn't prevent any of it.
IMO, laws can be changed at any time -- so blame the governments for this.
Re:So.... fix the laws, I guess? (Score:5, Interesting)
Either the city leaders are completely incompetent and should be kicked out or they took kickbacks in someway and should be kicked out and imprisoned.
My only thought is that the city leaders decided it'd be worth the cost in terms of jobs and increased tax dollars to the city (which this article pooh-poohs as not worthwhile to research). I know a nearby town has a nestle plant and it's been a boon for the survival of the town.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
To be fair, Nestle SHOULD be painted evil in all this after their CEO's statement that he didn't think water was a human right.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The idea that someone can lay claims to something they didn't create is idiotic.
OK, so you don't believe in property. Most people disagree, though.
Re: (Score:1)
Access to water is a human right.
If that's true, then it is because it is a granted right - there's no way you just have this inherent right to drinkable water no matter where you live. That's making a demand upon others - infringing upon their intrinsic rights.
Re: So.... fix the laws, I guess? (Score:1)
Access to water isn't a right. If you want water, dig a well and get some. Of course you'll need equipment or someone to dig it. And you'll need to own the land to have rights to do that, and in some cases local laws may prevent you from pumping that water or even digging the well. If the land you own happens to have a spring, creek, river or lake that can be your water source, if none of the above you can collect rain water just about anywhere without restriction so long as it's raining.
My point here is mo
Re: (Score:2)
This is only possible because of capitalism, but I have a quibble with you saying that water isn't a right.
People have a right to life, and a right to try and subsist if nothing else. A country is little more than a social agreement that the land within the borders belongs to everyone in it and we have a certain set of shared values, and the government will work to protect the rights of the people within those borders, particularly those of the citizens. And while we've now set it up so that you can own lan
Re:So.... fix the laws, I guess? (Score:4, Insightful)
Yeah - the article paints Nestle as evil but gives the city leaders a total pass for charging only a $200 extraction fee.
It's basically corporate welfare---a handout to a big corporation in exchange for jobs.
If they increase the fee to a significant level, Nestle will just move to another economically depressed area and offer them hundreds or thousands of jobs in exchange for free access to water.
When you have hundreds of communities willing to sell out, it's awfully nice to be the buyer.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: So.... fix the laws, I guess? (Score:2)
You stopped too soon. Demand a fair market price, if Nestle moves on let them. Once all of the communities willing to sell out their people run out of water you'll still have plenty and it's price will have increased significantly. Capitalism at work.
Re: (Score:2)
Demand a fair market price, if Nestle moves on let them.
"Next to nothing" is a fair market price for water. I pay about $1 per HCF (hundred cubic feet) at the retail level, for water pumped to my house. That is about a 30th of a cent, or $0.0003 per liter. This is in drought threatened California. In most other areas, water is even cheaper.
The prices listed in TFA are reasonable, and only sound otherwise to people that have no idea just how cheap water is. Any government is going to get way way way more from jobs and property taxes that they could ever exp
Problem isn't laws... Stupid consumers (Score:2)
Yes Nestle has to pay for the bottle, shipping and other markups for things that aren't water, but it is a huge discrepancy in pricing. Why don't we as consumers buy reusable bottles (maybe even a simple glass) and fill them up ourselves for the same rates. This would be like people getting mad that oil only costs 50 dollars a barrel, yet they get about 31 gallons of gas/diesel
Re: (Score:3)
"Stupid consumers" aren't even the problem, IMO. Clearly, plenty of consumers feel that the convenience of a sealed, labeled bottle of fresh water is worth the price being charged. And maybe it is? For example, if I try to take my own drinks in to a sporting event like a national league baseball game, they won't allow it past security unless it's in a sealed container. My reusable bottles I filled myself won't cut it. But the crazy concession prices in the stadium mean the bottled water, bought ahead of ti
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't we as consumers buy reusable bottles (maybe even a simple glass) and fill them up ourselves for the same rates.
I can buy 24 bottles of store brand water for around $2. That's less than 10 cents a bottle. I keep a case in my car for when I'm thirsty. Yes, I could fill up a few dozen bottles and keep them in my car but then I would have to remember to fill them, make sure to rotate them, worry about them leaking, etc... Let's say all that only takes me 30 minutes for 24 bottles, my time is worth more that $4/hour.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes Nestle has to pay for the bottle, shipping and other markups for things that aren't water...
My guess is that shipping dwarfs the other expenses (advertising?) If only there was a better way to transport water than by bottle and truck...
Re: (Score:2)
Just like the oil companies...wanting to build yet another pipeline across our land. When that breaks down and spills out, they're going to have a real mess to clean up.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure if Nestle makes billions, either. At this point it's not worth looking (I'm not about to sit down and tackle this problem right now), especially since Nestle's practices are known-harmful and how much they make off them is irrelevant.
Still, on the subject of how much a company makes: the gross profits are often the subject of discussion when we want to attack a business for price gouging, or for any other reason. A Wendy's franchise, for example, charges twice as much for a hamburger as t
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't we as consumers buy reusable bottles
.... and fill them up ourselves for the same rates.
We get their large packs of bottled water, or in some cases filter our own water, because the available municipal water available has made us sick before.
We regularly get postcards months later from the water district informing us that "Our water was contaminated" above coliform limits.... (Gee thanks!).
And the quality of municipal water in the city 10 miles away isn't too great either.... "Brown water"
Yeah, poor Nestle! (Score:3)
Re:Yeah, poor Nestle! (Score:5, Insightful)
Why does it have to be so polarized? (EG. Nestle = victim, OR Nestle = evil sociopaths)
I really don't find Nestle as either one. I think they're just taking advantage of the opportunities presented to maximize profits, as they've promised their stockholders all along. If Nestle was really SO evil, they'd be putting highly addictive substances into their water bottles causing you to crave Nestle branded water - or something like that?
Yes, corporations tend to have enough money to buy influence in the political system. That's why I've always felt we need to both pay attention to what's going on and vote in an informed manner, AND reduce government's size and scope. The more power and influence central government has in the first place, the more ability it has to selectively grant businesses specials favors or privileges - despite the will of the people being against it.
I'd love to see political lobbyists outlawed, period. There's no reason someone should get paid just to try to win a politician's favor on an issue when that's the job of the voting public to decide. My elected representatives are supposed to be up there, doing the lobbying for the issues those of us in their district believe should be handled a certain way. Individuals trying to influence them with gifts, dinners, and what-not? They're clearly only there to subvert the process.
100% (Score:2)
I wish I had mod points right now.
You're exactly right, of course. In every other civilized nation in the world bribery is a crime. In America, we call it lobbying and that somehow makes it legal.
I'd love to see lobbying made illegal. It can take gerrymandering and forfeiture laws with it too on the way out the door.
Re: (Score:2)
If Nestle was really SO evil, they'd be putting highly addictive substances into their water bottles causing you to crave Nestle branded water...
They wouldn't be the first [goavitae.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Campaign contributions from corporations are illegal; however, you're quite right they can buy influence. They can pay full-time lobbyists to represent themselves. They can legally own PACs which, so long as they don't coordinate with any campaign committee, can do whatever they want--and the corporation can put as much money as it wants into a PAC it owns.
Using the right terms there, chief.
I'd love to see political lobbyists outlawed, period. There's no reason someone should get paid just to try to win a politician's favor on an issue when that's the job of the voting public to decide.
It'd be a hard thing to ban without causing a lot of downstream damage. Beyond that, individual citizens aren't
Re: (Score:2)
Oddly enough, if 10% of the Democratic voters in my district gave me $5, I'd have $275,000. I can win this election in $50k; whether I actually will is another matter, but it's in the realm of firm possibility.
Of course not even 10% of people who want to volunteer their time are throwing me $5, so I'm reading the FEC's public records on who in my area has made political contributions (large and small) and canvassing their streets knocking on every door asking for donations. For those folks I've profile
Re: (Score:2)
I'm tempted to throw you a buck, just to fuck with the Ds in your district. But no.
Re: (Score:2)
In fact, this could be fixed on either end: either increase the requirements on the gathering side or increase the requirements on the selling side. If my state has strict laws in place to ensure the quality of tap water, I don't think it's unreasonable to believe that bottled water should be required to be at least as safe, though obviously that isn't how it works yet.
Re: (Score:2)
so blame the governments for this.
I'll blame the lawmakers and the companies. Just because something is legal doesn't mean it's right, and when someone engages in legal behavior that is wrong, they shouldn't get off the hook just because they didn't break the law.
Re: (Score:1)
I don't blame anyone. Why is there "blame" here
... for what? What is actually wrong here? They pay for water, at a price that makes it profitable. You, me, my neighbor, just about everyone NOT involved has almost no say in the matter.
I mean, what is "wrong" here? Profit? They pay "next to nothing" for something they resale? None of that is anyone's business except Nestle and where they get their water from. Would we be okay with hundreds of jobs disappearing because we're butt hurt over something that is n
Re: (Score:2)
instead of finding some "outrage" over something that has nothing to do with anyone, we go back to minding our own business.
I'm not outraged -- this is pretty much standard big business misbehavior. But it deserves to be called out. But I disagree that this sort of thing has nothing to do with anyone but the company and the water source itself. I think that this sort of issue affects us all. It's not even new -- this has been an ongoing problem for a long time.
Water Buffalo (Score:2)
I've heard a lot about how "evil" Nestle is for these practices. But as usual, we're simply dealing with shrewd businesses taking advantage of situations where they can make huge profits because the law of the land doesn't prevent any of it.
IMO, laws can be changed at any time -- so blame the governments for this.
Having had nice refreshing drinks from water buffaloes on a hot day (what we called an old military water tank on a trailer), I can say there are clearly alternatives to water bottles that result in a LOT less pollution. There should be a more meaningful tax on small water bottles sold outside of an emergency situation.
Incidentally, very few things are as annoying as people who buy a lot of water bottles and leave them half-empty all over the place. (Yes, these people exist.)
Re: (Score:2)
Its even dumber than that.
Nestle's bottled water product is the same as Coke's flagship product, less a 1/100th a penny worth of flavoring. Are we made about that too now?
Well... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Invent a name
Design a logo
Get bottles
Fill bottles at your well
Have a statistically representative sample of your bottles tested (it's easier than the municipal water test in most states)
Negotiate for shelf space at stores
You probably want to start a LLC somewhere in there, pretty cheap to do and it limits how much business debt can be claimed from your personal property.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The real trick is distribution, shelf space, etc....
Re: (Score:2)
The 'get bottles' step is complicated. Buy injection molding/blow molding machines, design and make molds to make bottles and lids. Or you can pay someone to do it for you.
'Fill bottles' is also complicated. Bottle filling lines cost.
Then you get to compete for shelf space. Hope you enjoy blowing supermarket managers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, the old 'Idiots don't understand business' story.
If you think business is simple and Nestle is evil for making a profit, that means you don't understand.
A bottling line will likely cost a million dollars plus, turnkey. That's a surprise to you, but that didn't stop you from shooting off your mouth.
Re: Well... (Score:2)
So don't bottle it at the source. NestlÃ© doesn't.
Just deliver water to a local bottling plant using a tanker truck and pay them to put it into fancy-printed bottles on your behalf.
For the right price, chances are good that they'll handle distribution, too.
Now you're left with marketing and shelf space as unsolved problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That _would_ be a cheaper way to fail at this business.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sigh. (Score:5, Insightful)
THEY'RE BOTTLING WATER.
Their biggest expense is probably the bottle, and then moving it to somewhere they can sell it.
This isn't news.
Nor is it news that stupid people will pay again for something that already comes out of their bathroom taps or falls from the sky for free all the time.
Dasani (Coke-owned?) were bottling River Thames water and selling it to Londoners. Everyone bought it UNTIL it made the news. They hadn't even noticed or cared up until then.
Bottled water has its place, sure, but paying for a bottle of water if you live in a huge house with hot and cold running water is like buying a can of air.
Disruptive!!! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Economics of scale does not reduce the cost of a single item (magically?) to zero.
... ...
Considering that the article said, they make billions, and a bottle probably costs a dollar, they probbaly sell a few nillions of bottles.
Considering 10 bottles cost a single cent in production, we still look at millions of cost for the bottles
Wow that was easy again
Re: (Score:2)
The convenience store might get $1, the concert venue might get $5. Nestle gets 10 cents, if they're lucky.
10 cents for the bottle? No. Not unless your talking a very fancy bottle, more like Fiji water or something equally stupid.
Re: (Score:2)
Biggest expense is definitely shipping the water.
If they could dehydrate it first then that would substantially lower the shipping costs.
Re: (Score:2)
You joke, but there are people on Amazon doing exactly that [amazon.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't they just dehydrate the water? A heavily-distilled source mixed with a powdered mineral profile, aerated, and sterilized would achieve the same result.
Maybe if I get elected and save up my Congressional salary, I can start a new bottled water venture. I'll have water profiles to match all kinds of water from around the world--Evian, Sheffield water (the basis of Bass Pale Ale), the wells of various famous European monestaries, you name it--and I'll synthetically produce matching water by mixing
Re: (Score:2)
...falls from the sky for free all the time.
There are many places in the US (typically in the West) where unless you own the water rights to the land you are on, you do not own the water that falls onto that land. So rainwater is only free for certain values of free.
Re: (Score:2)
Nor is it news that stupid people will pay again for something that already comes out of their bathroom taps or falls from the sky for free all the time.
Unfortunately, many times that I am in need of water I am neither in my bathroom (or even in my house at all), nor is it raining.
Yes, you could claim that it is stupid for people not to carry a refillable bottle of water with them at all times, but you'd be wrong. It's called "convenience", and everyone pays for convenience. Even if you don't use the convenience (and pay for it) of getting a bottle of clean, drinkable water when and where you need it, you pay for the convenience of having someone else mak
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Where I live, the problem is simply way too much chlorine and far too high of mineral content. Even cold, it's not tasty. Thankfully, bottled is under 10 cents per half liter bottle in big packs.
In other words, its a good business. (Score:2)
As to the social consequences of what they do, it's up to government to regulate those if they're a problem.
For example there are third world countries where Coca Cola's bottled water business is sucking up the water supply that locals need to survive. It can do this because governments there care more about wealthy businesses than they do about people.
Re: (Score:2)
So the people doing the terrible things have no responsibility for their terrible actions if government doesn't stop them?
Bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
They have moral responsibility, but no legal responsibility. Maybe this is not the way the world should be, but it is the was the world *is*. Where there is money to be made, people are no better than they are forced to be.
Re: (Score:2)
Without fear of the (yes, yes, I know: mythical) Eye In The Sky punishing you, who decides wrong from right?
Government, that's who.
Re: (Score:2)
Government, that's who.
Umm, no. Government decides what's legal and illegal. Society decides what's right and wrong.
just like dead tree books (Score:3)
Whiskey's fer drinkin', water's fer fightin' over. (Score:2)
How about those cross-country water pipelines?
Oh, not as valuable as oil yet?
That describes nearly every soft-drink maker (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
If you ever want to give up Taco Bell, get a good smell of 'Ol' Roy' brand canned beef dog food, then goto a Taco Bell and inhale. You will recognize the smell.
Re: (Score:3)
If you ever want to give up Taco Bell, get a good smell of 'Ol' Roy' brand canned beef dog food, then goto a Taco Bell and inhale. You will recognize the smell.
Not this nonsense again.
Unlike Taco Bell, Ol' Roy brand canned beef dog food contains actual beef.
Re: (Score:2)
incorrect. you don't know how to calculate the cost of making, marketing, distributing. They don't make 10,000X profit on a bottle, guess again.
Re: (Score:2)
The difference between Nestle's bottled water, and a bottle of coke is a fraction of a cent worth of syrup. That's it. Drop 1/10000th of $1 worth of flavoring from a bottle of coke, and its now a bottle of water.
If we're going to act all outraged at nestle for selling us overpriced water, then we should be just as outraged at coke for doing the exact same thing with coke.
Because that is the entire difference between the two products. 1/10000th of a $1. The rest, the packaging, bottling, marketing, distribut
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nevertheless the workers involved earn so low wages, that plenty need a second job.
Crossing State Lines (Score:1)
Water that stays within a state need only conform to what comes out of the tap.
Literally, they take available water, and put it into a bottle: Bottled Water
When bottled water crosses state lines, it must conform to federal water standards.
FDA Bottled Water Regulations [bottledwater.org]
Read your bottle; find out where the water inside came from.
Peddle junk food down Amazon... (Score:1)
wow (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So paying $3.00 for a bottle of water at an event is a rip-off when you can bring your own bottle of tap-water for nearly nothing from home?
If you bring your own bottle of tap-water to an event . . . U R TERRORIST!!!!
This is why it's banned at events and on airlines. They want to protect you from TERRORISTS!
They don't ban it so the airport shops and event vendors can make tidy profits . . . like some skeptical folks might assume.
Re: (Score:2)
So let's get this all correct (Score:1)
When Limbaugh says you don't need to buy bottled water, just use some old bottles and store tap water, he gets called a heartless jerk. OK he is that, but it was perfectly good advice. It doesn't require purchasing high priced water, and saves throwing out used bottles.
When Nestle sells bottled water, which many people bought before the last few hurricanes, they are painted as heartless jerks.
So bad to do, bad to not do, bad to stay frozen in place, run, don't run, you're wrong no matter what. Is this is
Stop buying the damned water (Score:2)
Pretty much everyone should be aware by now that designer bottled water is an enormous, expensive scam that is harmful in pretty much every respect.
Re: (Score:2)
True -- that's why I said "designer water". In most places that I've been, you can buy filtered water in gallon (or larger) jugs. In my area, a gallon of this costs less than a dollar. From a health and safety point of view -- as well as ecological -- these are better than designer water.
In most areas of the US, the water coming out of the tap is safer than anything coming in a bottle. But if you don't trust the tap water (or don't like its taste -- there are a lot of areas of the country where the water is
Why is this here? (Score:4, Insightful)
This has absolutely nothing to do with nerds, technology, internet, or anything even close. It's a food company putting water in bottles. WTF. Not news that matters.
Re: (Score:2)
Ask the right question or stop it! (Score:2)
All bottled water (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
wrong, plenty of cities have water that tastes like ass or has bad thing in it, perfectly worth it to buy bottled water.
if you think bottled water is expense of note, get a real job.
Re: (Score:2)
Yup! My GF and I used to drive to Southern Missouri to visit her relatives. We stopped in Rich Hill for a break and the first time we did, she told me to try the water. Ugh, I never did THAT again!
Re: (Score:2)
I dunno. $4 for a pack of 21 1-liter bottles of water from Costco doesn't seem like a budget breaking decision.
And I'll be frank, tap water is disgusting almost everywhere. It might just be tap water they're putting into the bottles, but there's some serious filtration going on, that makes that water tastes 2000X better than tap water.
But personally, I only use bottled water when I drink it directly. For coffee, food prep, or anything else that needs water, the tap is fine.
For what it's worth, if you're
Relevant docu (Score:2)
Bottled Life - Nestlé's Business with Water [youtube.com] (English with some German commentary, YT auto-translate of subtitles may help)
This docu is about Nestlé's bottled water operations in (mostly) poor countries. But with some parts about this subject as well - taking a public resource & selling that for profit.
Good investment stock (Score:1)
Might be okay (Score:2)
If, for example, you live in Flint MI, it might be worthwhile to buy their water. Unless they used Flint water.
The two biggest scams (Score:2)
... by which mankind has swindled itself are religion and bottled water.
Re: (Score:2)
their tap water is for all practical purposes just as good if not better than whats in the bottle.
Our tap water is clean and potable, but tastes nasty. Too much chlorine.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here. A bit too much iron/rust and mineral, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Nestle is too smart to put a business in Flint. Duh.