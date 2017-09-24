Civilian Drone Crashes Into a US Army Helicopter (nypost.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes the New York Post: It was nearly Black Hawk down over Staten Island -- when an Army chopper was struck by an illegally flying drone over a residential neighborhood, authorities said Friday. The UA60 helicopter was flying 500 feet over Midland Beach alongside another Black Hawk, when the drone struck the chopper at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, causing damage to its rotor blades. The uninjured pilot was able to land safely at nearby Linden Airport in New Jersey... "Our aircraft was not targeted, this was a civilian drone," said Army Lieutenant Colonel Joe Buccino, the spokesman for the 82nd Airborne... "One blade was damaged [and] dented in two spots and requires replacement and there is a dented window"... The NYPD and the military are investigating -- but no arrests have been made.
The same day a federal judge struck down an ordinance banning drone flights over private property that had been passed by the city of Newton, Massachusetts. But local law enforcement warned that "an out of control helicopter could have crashed into residential homes causing numerous injuries and even fatalities," while the Post reports that drones have also crashed into a power plant and into the 40th floor of the Empire State Building.
"In February, a GoPro drone crashed through a Manhattan woman's 27th floor window and landed just feet away from her as she sat in her living room."
A better title is helicopter crashed into a drone and not the other way around.
You think that's bad? You should see the military CARGO PLANE that flies over my house every couple of weeks at approximately that altitude.
The chopper was low but seemed to be at at its legal flight altitude. Honestly, I'm don't see a need for your average consumer to fly more than 400 feet above the ground. Anything that flies higher should be required to be licensed and carry tracking transponders like any other aircraft.
It's hard enough getting a gun in Canada, even air rifles are crippled here. Now my quadcopters will be treated as a terrorist weapon?
I got used to the stares carrying model rockets in public transit in the '90s.... That stopped too.
The droning community needs to do a much better job of policing itself or we are going to lose our nice things.
They were probably flying over the water. The only time I've seen helicopters flying that low in NYC is when they were picking someone up in town, or flying over the water.
Maybe don't fly multiple helicopters 500 feet over a residential neighborhood after dark?
Excuse me, but what is the Army doing flying over residential neighborhoods? That's what should be illegal.
I think civilian drone operators needs to be responsible. but the land, the air, everything in the US belongs to the people, not the military. If the military is going to operate, they need to be diligent and responsible
It's entirely possible this was an improved stealth variant that they were testing to explicitly find out if anyone noticed the noise. Which means they very well may have been flying below 500 ft.
Defeat the US military with clouds of cheap civilian drones.
Well, the helicopter apparently survived the impact enough to safely land, and just got a couple of dents. Clouds of drones? No different than building a thousand target-tracking slingshots with rocks.
There is absolutely no reason for commercial or military helicopters to fly above private property or beaches at 500 ft. Instead of focusing on drones, we should to raise the lower limit for commercial and military flights to, say, 1000 ft, except near airports.