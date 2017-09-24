Chicago School Official: US IT Jobs Offshored Because 'We Weren't Making Our Own' Coders 49
theodp writes: In a slick new video, segments of which were apparently filmed looking out from Google's Chicago headquarters giving it a nice high-tech vibe, Chicago Public Schools' CS4ALL staffers not-too-surprisingly argue that creating technology is "a power that everyone needs to have."
In the video, the Director of Computer Science and IT Education for the nation's third largest school district offers a take on why U.S. IT jobs were offshored that jibes nicely with the city's new computer science high school graduation requirement. From the transcript: "People still talk about it's all offshored, it's all in India and you know, there are some things that are there but they don't even realize some of the reasons that they went there in the first place is because we weren't making our own."
Indians, it would appear.
Yeah, anytime an organization says, "Not enough employees", they leave off, "at the low wages and in the circumstances we're dictating". Want more employees? Up the pay and train them. Stop making them work in really shitty conditions. The US has plenty of people not working or in dead end jobs wanting more. Invest in them instead of investing in India.
you must move to them as opposed to where you want to live
For what other professions do companies hire remote workers? The opportunities for working remotely as a coder are not that great, but every other profession I can think of is even worse.
you must work long hours,
Not all tech jobs require long hours, and plenty of other jobs do have long hours.
commute an hour to work and an hour back
What? So there are special fast lanes for non-coders?
And it's hilarious, because Chicago Public Schools has a million problems. I should know, I live there.
"People still talk about it's all offshored, it's all in India and you know, there are some things that are there but they don't even realize some of the reasons that they went there in the first place is because we weren't making our own."
There were plenty of programers. There has never been a "shortage". That is complete bullshit. The H-1B monkeys were brought into this country for one reason and one reason alone. Because they come from a background of extreme poverty and will gladly work for significantly lower wages. And in the process, hundreds of thousands of American workers lost their jobs so that they could be replaced by third world monkeys.
Look, I completely agree with you that H1B is all about importing cheap labor. But it's utterly offensive to call these people 'Monkeys'. If you're angry, be angry at government and big business leaders who are effectively waging economic war on american citizens.
Exactly. The shortage was of employers who understood the technical difficulty of coding, and were willing to pay accordingly. I am now in law, which pays better, but coding at any reasonable level of quality (so, better than offshore minimal skill code monkey ships provide) is more intellectually demanding than law.
I would estimate that a good percentage, upwards of 50%, of a CS program is foreign nationals. The schools are greedy, they prefer foreign tuition prices, no financial aid.
This should be a law: For each school year, if a school has higher tuition for foreign nationals than for US citizens, then whatever extra money the school gets from foreign national students, the school has to pay double that amount into a scholarship fund for US citizens. So if a school collects $1 million extra tuition (from higher tuition) from foreign nationals, then the school has to pay $2 million into a scholarship fund for US citizens.
The quality of school computer science education is dropping because the powers-that-be are trying to dumb down and demonetize programmers everywhere. This way they can't challenge AI when it gains the ability to "predict crime". Indian programmers get things done like Russian and Vietnamese soldiers; you have to throw a million of them at every small problem. Indians are being given leadership positions in U.S. tech companies for no obvious reason. The bankers are in control.
Chicago School Official: US IT Jobs Offshored Because 'We Weren't Making Our Own' Coders
Offshoring is about cost savings, not about availability of workers.
There are numerous examples of entire departments being dumped and replaced with cheap offshore labor.
Put in words that a Chicago School Official might understand: Liar, liar, pants on fire!
Corporations had a choice between making their own, or going to India: We know which one they chose. Now, everyone else is going to India, so they will too.
For the last 5 decades, there's been a surplus of labour allowing corporations to be fussy, then abusive, and then underpay employees. Some school proclaiming their "graduates are proficient in the language" that corporations choose, isn't going to fix either problem.
Algonquin College in Ottawa Ontario. They farmed out a simple system of keeping track of tests and students to an east indian firm called 'blackboard'. It was a disastrous shit show that never ended. Whenever I would try to bring the matter up as both a programming graduate and as a web developer they waved me off with dismissive remarks.
This is why you're seeing the resurgence of neo-nazis and white supremacists. We're abandoning the working class. Same Bloody thing happened in Germany in 1944 and we ignored it then too because nobody wanted their taxes to go up. How's that quote go? Something about business getting out of hand and us being lucky to live through it...
This is why you're seeing the resurgence of neo-nazis and white supremacists.
They're the ones voting in line with the party who wants to reduce government to zero, providing no government jobs. They don't want to pay taxes on their inevitable massive lottery win. They're own bloody fault.
To be fair, it was already a bit late. They'd invaded Poland (or was it bombed Pearl Harbour?) four years earlier.
