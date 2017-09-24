Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Education United States IT

Chicago School Official: US IT Jobs Offshored Because 'We Weren't Making Our Own' Coders 38

Posted by EditorDavid from the assembly-lines-for-assembly-programmers dept.
theodp writes: In a slick new video, segments of which were apparently filmed looking out from Google's Chicago headquarters giving it a nice high-tech vibe, Chicago Public Schools' CS4ALL staffers not-too-surprisingly argue that creating technology is "a power that everyone needs to have."

In the video, the Director of Computer Science and IT Education for the nation's third largest school district offers a take on why U.S. IT jobs were offshored that jibes nicely with the city's new computer science high school graduation requirement. From the transcript: "People still talk about it's all offshored, it's all in India and you know, there are some things that are there but they don't even realize some of the reasons that they went there in the first place is because we weren't making our own."

  • How can we expect to make our own coders if companies aren't creating a real draw for people to learn coding? Corporations are sending a message that you must move to them as opposed to where you want to live, you must work long hours, commute an hour to work and an hour back, and be dumped at 40. What kind of insane person would consider that as a good life choice when coming out of high school?

    • What kind of insane person would consider that as a good life choice when coming out of high school?

      Indians, it would appear.

    • Except the age discrimination part (which is over a lifetime away for highschoolers, so probably not what they are worrying about) how is that compared o other six figure salary professions? At least with coding you probably have less college debt than law, medicine, etc. And if you want to code for the Chicago school district (that sounds pretty insane right there) you won't have to move to the bay area to do it.

  • Complete Bullshit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "People still talk about it's all offshored, it's all in India and you know, there are some things that are there but they don't even realize some of the reasons that they went there in the first place is because we weren't making our own."

    There were plenty of programers. There has never been a "shortage". That is complete bullshit. The H-1B monkeys were brought into this country for one reason and one reason alone. Because they come from a background of extreme poverty and will gladly work for significantly lower wages. And in the process, hundreds of thousands of American workers lost their jobs so that they could be replaced by third world monkeys.

    • Exactly. The shortage was of employers who understood the technical difficulty of coding, and were willing to pay accordingly. I am now in law, which pays better, but coding at any reasonable level of quality (so, better than offshore minimal skill code monkey ships provide) is more intellectually demanding than law.

  • I would estimate that a good percentage, upwards of 50%, of a CS program is foreign nationals. The schools are greedy, they prefer foreign tuition prices, no financial aid.

  • American programmers are being sabotaged (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The quality of school computer science education is dropping because the powers-that-be are trying to dumb down and demonetize programmers everywhere. This way they can't challenge AI when it gains the ability to "predict crime". Indian programmers get things done like Russian and Vietnamese soldiers; you have to throw a million of them at every small problem. Indians are being given leadership positions in U.S. tech companies for no obvious reason. The bankers are in control.

  • WTF (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @08:29PM (#55256719)
    Seriously, what's the point of Government jobs if they're not going to employ Americans? This is what my tax dollars go to? Sending money overseas? And yes, it's my tax dollars too. State School systems get federal money.

    This is why you're seeing the resurgence of neo-nazis and white supremacists. We're abandoning the working class. Same Bloody thing happened in Germany in 1944 and we ignored it then too because nobody wanted their taxes to go up. How's that quote go? Something about business getting out of hand and us being lucky to live through it...

