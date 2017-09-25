Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck Google Patents The Courts Technology

Waymo Clarifies It Actually Wants $1.8 Billion From Uber (techcrunch.com) 9

Posted by BeauHD from the he-said-she-said dept.
Last week, a lawyer for Uber said Waymo was seeking about $2.6 billion from the company for the alleged theft of one of several trade secrets in a lawsuit over self-driving cars. Over the weekend, Waymo filed a document with the court noting that the correct figure was actually $1.859 billion. TechCrunch reports: It's not clear why this seemingly important detail was left uncorrected for nearly a week. The filing also includes some additional clarification around the way in which the damages figure was calculated. Though Waymo is arguing that nine trade secrets were put in jeopardy by Anthony Levandowski, it is seeking a maximum of $1.8 billion in damages. That figure is the value that Waymo is attributing to a single trade secret -- trade secret 25. The other eight secrets are being individually valued at less than $1.8 billion. Consequently, Waymo is capping the damages at the value of its most valuable compromised trade secret. Waymo's attorneys note that the $1.8 billion figure was calculated based on an estimate of "Uber's unjust enrichment from Uber's trade secret misappropriation." Waymo continues that the damages are based on Uber's own profitability forecasts of deploying autonomous vehicles into its ridesharing business.

Waymo Clarifies It Actually Wants $1.8 Billion From Uber More | Reply

Waymo Clarifies It Actually Wants $1.8 Billion From Uber

Comments Filter:
  • This time I will make an exception. Go get 'em, Waymo!

    • Waymo isn't a patent troll, though, as they're not an NPE (non-practicing entity). They're doing active research, pushing the field, and have put cars on the road to various degrees. They're not ready to sell systems, but merely suing over an allegedly stolen patent doesn't make them a patent troll.

  • That's definitely Waymo money!

Slashdot Top Deals

Some people manage by the book, even though they don't know who wrote the book or even what book.

Close