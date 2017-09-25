Waymo Clarifies It Actually Wants $1.8 Billion From Uber (techcrunch.com) 8
Last week, a lawyer for Uber said Waymo was seeking about $2.6 billion from the company for the alleged theft of one of several trade secrets in a lawsuit over self-driving cars. Over the weekend, Waymo filed a document with the court noting that the correct figure was actually $1.859 billion. TechCrunch reports: It's not clear why this seemingly important detail was left uncorrected for nearly a week. The filing also includes some additional clarification around the way in which the damages figure was calculated. Though Waymo is arguing that nine trade secrets were put in jeopardy by Anthony Levandowski, it is seeking a maximum of $1.8 billion in damages. That figure is the value that Waymo is attributing to a single trade secret -- trade secret 25. The other eight secrets are being individually valued at less than $1.8 billion. Consequently, Waymo is capping the damages at the value of its most valuable compromised trade secret. Waymo's attorneys note that the $1.8 billion figure was calculated based on an estimate of "Uber's unjust enrichment from Uber's trade secret misappropriation." Waymo continues that the damages are based on Uber's own profitability forecasts of deploying autonomous vehicles into its ridesharing business.
Waymo isn't a patent troll, though, as they're not an NPE (non-practicing entity). They're doing active research, pushing the field, and have put cars on the road to various degrees. They're not ready to sell systems, but merely suing over an allegedly stolen patent doesn't make them a patent troll.
That's definitely Waymo money!
IP ~= Copyights + Trademarks + Patents + Trade secrets + whatever.
That's why people like RMS don't like using the moniker IP to describe something. These things have neither the same rules, nor the same purpose.
A "trade secret" is usually something like the "secret sauce" used to make something. Like say the recipe for Coca-Cola.
One of the simplest examples: the Microsoft Windows source code. This is a "trade secret" (or rather, a very large trove of trade secrets all bundled together). There is the publicly known APIs, but then the actual implementation behind the scenes is the trade secret part.
Trade secrets never expire. If they become 'not secret', that doesn't affect them. The act of making them 'not secret' is a crime.
For example: Kentucky Fried Rat's 11 herbs and spices is actually 7 seas Italian dressing mix, powdered in a blender than added to the breading. If I could prove that, they'd be here trying to take down the post. As it is, they ignore it, knowing they don't want to attract attention to it.
