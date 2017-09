Mozilla's 'Firefox Quantum' Browser Challenges Chrome In Speed

The next version of Firefox, aptly named Firefox Quantum, is getting a big speed boost . "The idea, of course, is that the upcoming version 57 is a quantum leap over predecessors -- or, in the words of Mozilla CEO Chris Beard, a 'big bang,'" reports CNET. While Mozilla stopped short of declaring victory over Chrome, Nick Nguyen, vice president of Firefox product, said Firefox Quantum's page-load speed " is often perceivably faster " while using 30 percent less memory. From the report: