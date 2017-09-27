Mozilla's 'Firefox Quantum' Browser Challenges Chrome In Speed (cnet.com) 25
The next version of Firefox, aptly named Firefox Quantum, is getting a big speed boost. "The idea, of course, is that the upcoming version 57 is a quantum leap over predecessors -- or, in the words of Mozilla CEO Chris Beard, a 'big bang,'" reports CNET. While Mozilla stopped short of declaring victory over Chrome, Nick Nguyen, vice president of Firefox product, said Firefox Quantum's page-load speed "is often perceivably faster" while using 30 percent less memory. From the report: The new Firefox revamp includes lots of under-the-covers improvements, like Quantum Flow, which stamps out dozens of performance bugs, and Quantum CSS, aka Stylo, which speeds up website formatting. More obvious from the outside is a new interface called Photon that wipes out Firefox's rounded tabs and adds a "page action" menu into the address bar. It also builds in the Pocket bookmarking service Mozilla acquired and uses it to recommend sites you might be interested in. A screenshot tool generates a website link so you can easily share what you see by email or Twitter. Mozilla even simplified the Firefox logo, a fox wrapping itself around the globe. More improvements are in the pipeline for later Firefox versions, too, including Quantum Render, which should speed up Firefox's ability to paint web pages onto your screen.
If I understood correctly, it loads websites in an amount of time that is one Planck unit less than Chrome? That's what "quantum" means, right?
...THAT'S why Mozilla decided to ditch XUL (and a lot of legacy add-ons that relied on it). And it is a very important goal -- a faster and more stable Firefox was needed for a long time.
But I also hope that we soon get back most of the extensions that Firefox lost in this change. Without its previous top-notch configurability, I'm afraid it can't really compete with Google developers working on Chrome.
I find your ideas intriguing and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
The problem with allowing the kind of UI altering extensions that Firefox does is that it's an insane security risk and a massive performance issue.
Add-ons run in the global browser context, with access to everything. All tabs, the UI, all the internal browser data... And interact with every random web page you visit, and every random bit of Javascript and broken HTML on them. It should be obvious that letting Javascript interact with Javascript without a proper sandbox and with access to basically everythi
Yes, jsut like they've been saying for the last three or four years.
Why not? They have Rust on their side, which reportedly allows them to make highly parallel data structures with a complexity nearly impossible to make safely in C++ or Go. This gives them an edge.
I know this is just going to be a Firefox hate fest, but give the browser a try.
The important extensions will come along. Ublock origin is here and Noscript will be at the part shortly.
..it comes with quantum memory too since the current firefox gobbles memory like a bloated app from Microsoft...
It wasn't an "outage", it was an "unscheduled hiatus".
Here's what I think when I hear "Firefox Quantum":
