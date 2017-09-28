Equifax Will Offer Free Credit Locks for Life, New CEO Says (bloomberg.com) 75
Equifax will debut a new service that will permanently give consumers the ability to lock and unlock their credit for free. From a report: The service will be introduced by Jan. 31, Chief Executive Officer Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday, a day after taking the helm. The company will also extend the sign-up period for TrustedID Premier, the free credit-monitoring service it's offering all U.S. consumers, he said. "The service we are developing will let consumers easily lock and unlock access to their Equifax credit files," Barros wrote. "You will be able to do this at will. It will be reliable, safe and simple. Most significantly, the service will be offered free, for life." Barros was named interim CEO on Tuesday, less than three weeks after Equifax disclosed that hackers accessed sensitive data for 143 million U.S. consumers.
Re: (Score:2)
Look at the shiny shiny
It's very easy to use. (Score:2)
Maybe a way forward? (Score:2)
Oh wow, Free!
How can I immediately hand over any more data to Equifax?
This is why we need multi-factor-multi-signature operations. If I have PART of the key required to read/write my own personal data then there's a good chance any stolen data is useless.
Why So Long? (Score:4, Insightful)
I guess this is an attempt to head off legislation mandating free credit locks and unlocks (among other things). They already offer this for a fee, so I'm wondering why it's going to take them 4 months to lower the price to $0. Sure, it'll take some time to reengineer the site to no longer go through the checkout/charging process, but they could keep that process and lower the price to $1 (or less) within minutes, probably just a database field change. Is it really safe to wait 4 months for it to go free? I have a feeling the people who would lock their credit, will pay the ~$10 to do it now rather than risk keeping it unlocked 4 more months, suggesting this 4 month wait is artificial to make it seem like they're doing something while still profiting from their own incompetence.
Re: (Score:3)
All of the credit reporting companies should offer free credit locking and unlocking, and there was never any reason, other than greed, that they should have been charging for it.
Re: (Score:3)
Seven states already entitle you to zero cost credit freezes. This includes Colorado, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and South Carolina. They may be trying to get ahead of state legislation but my guess is that they're going through damage control with regard to their customers (entities that give credit) not with regard to their data (the people with SSNs). After all, if Equifax is the only one of the big three to make it easy and free for credit freezes to be places, lifted, and rem
Re: (Score:2)
They probably need the 4 months to fix their crappy system. Your credit account is locked using a pass code that they provide. The pass code is the timestamp of the date you requested the lock [sophos.com]. Come on people. This isn't hard.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
it'll take some time to reengineer the site to no longer go through the checkout/charging process, but they could keep that process and lower the price to $1 (or less) within minutes, probably just a database field change.
They probably forgot the password to the database. Maybe they should try "admin", or "password".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
What you signed up for two weeks ago was to give up your right to sue Equifax and agreed to binding arbitration. That is all. They were not planning to do anything with respect to credit freeze. Even now they want four months of damage control and get as many people to give up the rights as possible.
I didn't sign up for their credit check service on that shady Equifax Security 2017 website. I actually signed up for a credit freeze and I did so with the other two agencies as well. I used the site below. Equifax Security Freeze [equifax.com]
Come on! (Score:3)
Come on! How many attempts from Equifax will we see to bring the situation to their advantage.
-we fired the bad girl first, but then we fired the bad guy also, after we realized this was too big.
-now, we'll give freebees to everybody!
Wait in five years when nobody remembers or forgot to read the fine prints. Instead, they should be held accountable for any damage any consumer might have suffer from because of the breach.
Re: (Score:1)
I did buy long stock options on them back when the stock was $95 on the way up. At $107, I've made a 60% return in a week, I just regret not investing more. I'm going to sell the options when it hits $120 for a quick tripling of my money.
People are making an insane fortune off the drop and rebound of this stock.
The Law Should Not Allow Equifax To Exist. Period. (Score:5, Insightful)
When I trade with any company, those transactions are confidential between myself and that company. If I *choose* to perform that transaction with a debit or credit card in order to make the transaction easier or more convenient, that is my choice.
However, the Data Protection Act and associated EU data protection laws basically prohibit the use of information, which may have been collected for one purpose [i.e. to transact a sale] from being used for another purpose [i.e. to provide credit reference information] without the expressed, written consent of the data subject. The reason that Equifax and Experian and all the other credit-reference agencies "get away" with what they do is simply that the terms and conditions - which we are essentially forced to accept if we want a credit/debit card, mortgage, loan or other financial service - are written to allow the creditor to do exactly that. The creditor writes the terms and conditions that way ostensibly to have the ability to cross-check our credit history and so protect themselves from bad debt and from financial crime. Except, as we know, this is now being completely abused.
Governments turn a blind eye to this practice because their elected officials are on the receiving end of so much lobbying money from the companies that do this, it is easy for the industry to "buy off" potentially opposing votes from all parties until the industry can propose a change to laws and buy the result that they want. Unfortunately, this creates a situation in which the government is acting against the best interests of the majority of people that elected them.
I have no problem with a law being passed that legally requires me to declare all pertinent parts of my credit history if I want a loan or a credit card or a bank account. I have no problem with a law that allows for certain forms of credit history - for example, people being declared bankrupt, or having court judgements against them - being "on the record" and visible to lenders.
Where I *do* have a problem is in the use, sale and profit from my personal information, in a manner that is not compatible with the purpose for which I originally agreed to disclose that information, without my knowledge and/or consent.
That is plainly an unacceptable level of scope creep.
Rather than simply push to see Equifax ditch a few of their senior officers, we need to be pushing to have the entire credit-checking, data-sharing-for-profit industry declared illegal and to have these parasitic outfits shut down permanently. All they do is increase the amount of junk mail that comes through my door offering me new credit cards.
No thanks.
Re:The Law Should Not Allow Equifax To Exist. Peri (Score:4, Informative)
I appreciate that the comments I make here might be more relevant to EU readers than US ones, but I think the principles should be universal.
When I trade with any company, those transactions are confidential between myself and that company. If I *choose* to perform that transaction with a debit or credit card in order to make the transaction easier or more convenient, that is my choice.
However, the Data Protection Act and associated EU data protection laws basically prohibit the use of information, which may have been collected for one purpose [i.e. to transact a sale] from being used for another purpose [i.e. to provide credit reference information] without the expressed, written consent of the data subject.
I don't know every one of the >30 countries of Europe but here in Germany it's already too late by decades. It's not called Equifax but Schufa, but what they do is exactly the same. Schufa was created 1927.
However they are smaller: ~80 million people in Germany and they have datasets for ~66 million people and 5 million businesses. They have 750 employees and have revenues of approx. 150 million euros.
Every form of credit transaction already has this kind of consent here in Europe too, just like have they have it in the US. Have you read your card legalese?
The difference between Europe and the US is: very few things are bought on credit. Europeans don't buy groceries, clothes with credit cards, they use cash. Alternatively they use their EC cards (which grew out of eurocheques: europe wide usable cheques). EC cards draw the money directly from your banking account and is therefore usually not a form of credit: if you don't have enough cash there, the transaction won't get through.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
The difference is not between Europe and the US. It's specifically Germany that is quite card-averse. While visiting my friends in DE earlier this year I was amazed how few places accepted VISA. In the next country to the east I paid for my grocery yesterday, my lunch today and even my on-the-go coffee a moment ago with a credit card (even more precisely, with a NFC phone tied to a credit card). Scandinavia is even more card-friendly, you could live a lot of your life not seeing cash at all. In the UK peopl
Re: The Law Should Not Allow Equifax To Exist. Per (Score:2)
The Netherlands is the same. People here find it very bizarre to use credit cards for everyday shopping.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: The Law Should Not Allow Equifax To Exist. Pe (Score:1)
Well, what do you think the Americans are using? The only people I know using credit cards instead of check cards are using company cards. Very few Americans are actually buying groceries on credit, but they use check cards (essentially debit cards tied to a bank account, for those who may not know) run through the Visa/MasterCard credit payment platforms.
Re: (Score:3)
You travel in odd circles then. Or perhaps just young circles. Responsible use of credit cards provides more safety to your financial health. It's like a financial condom for your money.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree that Europeans never moved to Credit cards the way they did in the states and that we tend to use debit cards (where the moneyspent using the card is deducted from your account month/bi-monthly/weekly/immediately (depending on the card) but you seem to have missed why Americans prefer credit-cards: In the U.S. your credit rating is needed for loans like for cars & homes.
In the U.S. someone who regularly uses credit from a card and has regularly paid off that debt on time is a known element and w
Re:The Law Should Not Allow Equifax To Exist. Peri (Score:5, Informative)
but you seem to have missed why Americans prefer credit-cards: In the U.S. your credit rating is needed for loans like for cars & homes
Screw the credit history part. The main reason I use a credit card for *everything* is that you can't easily dispute a debit card transaction. The money has already gone from your account and you have much better consumer protections when using a credit card.
Re: (Score:2)
Debit cards (your EC card equivalent) are offered with most bank accounts created here in the US as well. The transaction do however go the major credit card company systems just like a credit transaction but it checks your account balance. So not much different from your country. Most people here is the US do use debit cards and only use the credit cards for things that they do not have the cash on hand (e.g. traveling). Most use credit cards only to differentiate between personal and business related
Re: (Score:1)
I pay for absolutely everything using a credit-card for two reasons in the U.S. First, any fraud is immediately suspended from the account without me having to pay for it during the 'investigation' period. Second, I pay off the full balance every month, but get airline miles for every dollar spent. I've had dozens of free flights for simply paying for stuff using my CC with near zero actual cost. (Except TSA segment fees of course).
Re:The Law Should Not Allow Equifax To Exist. Peri (Score:5, Insightful)
Using a debit card for anything other than when you want to withdraw cash is stupid behavior. Don't do it, that is for the uneducated and poor people who can't get a credit limit high enough to get them thru a month!
You have vastly better consumer protection in terms of being able to dispute charges using a CC, rather than a debit. If you pay the entire bill every month there is no interest cost. Even most no-fee cards now offer some kind of points or cash back rewards. Often that can go as high as %2 on a no-fee card! Seriously doing any purchasing you possibly can your CC can mean a nice little payday!
Also keep in mind you are not just leaving money on the table not doing this, you are actually having your pocket picked. Retailers all pay merchant fees to the card processors and issuing banks. That is where those rewards payouts come from; they pass those fees right on back to the customers in terms of higher prices. So effectively anyone not doing CC purchases or using a CC that offers inferior rewards are subsidizing the payouts to everyone else. So your really should take advantage, if only to not be taken advantage of yourself. Yes its stupid and unfair system, and if at some point everyone catches on it would actually stop working and probably come to an end. Do you are part to make it a better world, in this case all you have to do is claim your free money.
Re: (Score:2)
EC cards are debit cards. In Belgium they are Bank Contact or now called Maestro.
Schufa is BNB in Belgium.
The thing is: who has access to the information and what do they see?
In Belgium it is only the official credit companies and banks. They only see essential information. e.g. not the names of the other companies.
Also when you close a credit, three months later it will be not visible anymore, so no history. Just current info.
Many people buy on credit. Not as bad as in the US, but plenty people do. However
Re: (Score:2)
I think in a modern economy you ultimately need credit reporting to lower the transaction cost of lending and to make risk estimation as efficient as possible.
But I do think credit data should be locked by default, and only unlocked by consumers at the time they actually want to borrow money. This should go along with more stringent proof-of-data standards to avoid false information to be reported and with whom and how the information can be shared.
In my opinion, the larger systemic problem with "open" cre
Re: (Score:3)
Credit and debit card info is already protected by law in the U.S. A merchant cannot give or sell it to someone else. They can't even keep a copy of it legally.
Unless you agree to let them. That little checkbox that says "save my credit card info for futur
Re: (Score:2)
In Belgium credits are all collected at the National bank. You can find information yourself with all the loans, credits and debit cards for yourself.
If you are a credit company or a bank you MUST first look if there are no mentioning as late payments (meaning 3 months late payment) as that means you are not allowed to give people a credit.
You MUST put the new loan on it as other banks and credit companies can see it.
All these companies can see is the amount of the loan, monthly max payment and some other e
Re: (Score:2)
Where I *do* have a problem is in the use, sale and profit from my personal information, in a manner that is not compatible with the purpose for which I originally agreed to disclose that information, without my knowledge and/or consent.
I also have a problem with the credit bureaus profiting from the use and sale of my personal information.
That being said, would it be feasible to copyright all of my Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and demand payment for the use of my copyrighted material? If they won't pay, then send them a DMCA notice to remove my copyrighted PII from their database and sue them in small claims court for nonpayment.
Bet you have to let them market to you (Score:2)
Goodnesc (Score:1)
Don't opt into any class actions. Just file against them and accept the maximum damages.
Then freeze your credit scores.
Even better if you completely stop using credit cards for anything other than emergencies.
Re:Goodnesc (Score:5, Insightful)
Equifax Will Offer Free Credit Leaks for Life (Score:1)
Fixed the headline for you.
Equifucks will close doors (Score:2)
Failure to provide service? (Score:2)
Equifax; where ONLY criminals get access to your credit data.
Correction (Score:2)
Can we fix the erroneous data problem? (Score:3)
I think the erroneous credit information data is a large problem that doesn't get enough attention.
The customers of credit agencies are lenders, not consumers, and this means that credit agencies have an incentive to report the highest marginal risk of any potential borrower. The utility value to lenders of a credit report is a loan made at the highest possible risk premium, enabling a profitable loan portfolio.
When credit agencies report a potential borrower as a higher risk than they actually are because of erroneous information, the lender gets to charge a higher risk premium -- interest rate -- than the actuarial risk represented by their true borrowing history. This makes the lenders more profitable, basically able to justify an added borrowing cost.
You would think that competition among lenders would mitigate this, with some lenders using the gap between higher reported risk and actuarial risk to charge lower interest rates. But they have no incentive to do this, accurately estimating the nominal and actual risk requires a lot of estimation (and some risk) cost and since nearly all their competitors will use the same credit agency risk data, the will end up charging the same risk premium. Lending thus becomes a price-fixing cartel, with the price fixing to consumers coordinated by a third party, the credit agency.
At the end of the day, the credit agencies have a incentive to leave junk data in credit histories because it allows lenders to inflate risk premiums and thus profits. This goes a long way to explaining why they want to include information not related to borrower repayment history in credit reports (driving records, divorce records, social media information, etc). They want to add extra negative drag on credit scores to raise borrowing costs to consumers and thus further boost their customers', the lenders, profits.
There should be much more stringent rules on removing bad data in credit reports. Credit agencies should have 30 days (or less) to provide material proof of bad credit data or it should be automatically removed. Failure to comply should be a $500 per false data item penalty. Credit reports should only contain borrowing information. Past loan repayment history should be the only gauge of lending risk.
Re: (Score:2)
I disagree with the "all you can do now" comment. The information is out there now, but the safeguards that you are purposing should be enabled by default. Anytime you apply for credit, it should be inconvenient as possible to ensure that it can not be abused. Otherwise, just live within your means. When an industry (identity theft in the $billions) is created expressly from stealing information, either invalidate the information or make it more difficult to utilize it.
Either way, a vulnerability has b
Wait a second... (Score:4, Interesting)
They just gave up enough information to recreate everyone's identity.
If they're going to make it EASY to lock AND UNLOCK your credit... does anyone else see the problem here?
Re: (Score:3)
And the fine print says .... (Score:2)
Validation? (Score:2)
Lemme guess - to activate this service I have to provide the information that was stolen on 150,000,000 accounts?
Imma steal your identity and then lock it. +1 infosecs
Why does this company (Score:3)
still exist?
Not Free for Me (Score:1)
Yesterday, I received an email from Equifax warning me that my personal data may be at risk on the "Dark Web" and offering to SELL me some sort of monitoring and protection for this. This is quite different from the free credit services publicly announced in the article referenced here. What's going on?
Doesn't change the other costs to freeze (Score:3)
So before the leak, I didn't feel the need to lock and unlock my credit with such diligence. Each change sometimes requires a certified letter or some other cost not collected as a fee. Now they will offer those changes without a fee (but not compensating me for my cost to make changes) and I'm still expected to pay fees and similar costs for that same service to Transunion and Experian. This is a much worse state and a feeless credit lock at Equifax does little to remedy. We need an overhaul of the system in the US.
Re: (Score:2)
Err - I have kept my credit reports frozen for years, only unfreezing when I make a large purchase like my house or a car (the last vehicle purchase we 4 months ago so I'm pretty sure the process it current). Never have I had to sent a certified letter. I have a PIN number for each of the 3 major agencies that I keep in a lock-box and use that to deactivate the freeze for a set amount of time. It takes me all of 20 minutes to lift the freeze on all of them, and I generally to a "timeframe" lift so that a
Lock != Freeze (Score:2)