Not Many People Are Buying Andy Rubin's iPhone-Killer Essential Phone, It Seems

An anonymous reader shares a report: Essential Products has sold an estimated 5,000 phones through Sprint since the gadget made its big retail debut in the United States earlier this month, according to estimates from BayStreet Research. That figure would put Essential, whose maker became a unicorn without shipping handset, well below market heavyweights like Apple and Samsung, which typically sell tens of millions of phones per quarter in the United States. BayStreet tracks shipments of phones and other devices across the United States. Essential representatives didn't respond to requests for comment on the BayStreet estimates. BayStreet also clarified that its 5,000 figure is an estimate of Essential's sell-through (when a customer buys a product from a retailer) rather than its sell-in (when a retailer buys something from a manufacturer). Sprint is the exclusive carrier for the phone; most phones in the United States are sold through carriers. However, Essential also offers an unlocked version of its gadget. Essential, the first major startup from Android founder Andy Rubin's venture capital firm Playground, currently sells the $699 Android-powered Essential Phone through Sprint and promises to release the Essential Home smart-home hub later this year. Essential was named as one of FierceWireless' top 15 startups to watch in 2017.

  • Not that compelling for me (Score:4, Informative)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @01:29PM (#55270613)

    Personally, the Essential seems like an acceptable phone, but it's also not very compelling compared to the other phones in that price range.

    If the Essential is still around when it comes time for me to replace my phone (I'm guessing that's probably 2 or 3 years away), I will certainly consider it as an option.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mjwx ( 966435 )

      Sounds like the biggest problem it has is that it's sold exclusively through carriers... specifically one carrier in one country that runs a network incompatible with the ROTW. I couldn't get one in the UK or anywhere in Europe (or Asia for that matter).

      They would have sold many more units if it were unlocked and available world wide.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "seems like an acceptable phone"

      User replaceable battery: no
      SDCard slot: no
      Headphone jack: no
      Want one: no

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hackel ( 10452 )

        Typical, idiotic comment. I'm surprised you're not an AC. You think these big companies don't do loads of user research to determine that these features are not necessary or useful to the vast majority of consumers? No one cares what some nerd on /. wants. That doesn't make it "unacceptable." These things are minor.

  • I wouldn't want to be a beta tester for a 1st gen device with no pedigree. Maybe after a few iterations, sure.

    • I wouldn't want to be a beta tester for a 1st gen device with no pedigree. Maybe after a few iterations, sure.

      I dunno, I happily replaced a blackberry with an original iphone shortly after launch, and used it for three years.

      And to be fair, Andy did found Danger and Android, so there's some pedigree there.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hackel ( 10452 )

      I would. See, beta testers are supposed to get the device for FREE, in exchange for testing a potentially unstable device and giving detailed bug reports. For some reason manufacturers seem to have forgotten this over the years.

  • ... of things that are supposed to be an {X}-killer, but flame out. I've lost track of the number of MMOs, for example, that were supposed to be a WoW-killer.

  • I really haven't understood all the hype around the Essential phone. How is it fundamentally different than all the other smart phones on the market?

    Oh, and the iPhone has a pretty small market share, so calling something an iPhone killer seem to be setting a pretty low bar...

    • Marketing.

      When this popped up, I was like, "Another Ubuntu/Firefox/Amazon phone?" Another "We are going to release $POPULAR_PRODUCT and take the market by storm!"

      Every time I hear about a product in a market where everyone has that kind of product, where the product has some gimmick (in the phone market, that's typically being open-source), I think of Simon [27bslash6.com].

  • Seems to be missing some Essential features... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by GenP ( 686381 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @01:44PM (#55270723)
    * User-replaceable battery * SD card support * Non-giant (5") screen
    • They failed to know their target market. It's aimed at privacy-conscious techies, but then they made the same mistakes Apple and the others do. They certainly don't have the brand power to compete with them at the status-symbol price point they set.
    • yup, those are deal killers, and the CDMA is a lock in to Sprint while GSM is used by more carriers and international while CDMA is rapidly becoming obsolete and is used only in the USA
  • No? Then it's not glitzy high-tech enough for me.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      However, its surface is mostly resistant to cat parasites. So it is not a transmission vector for this hidden epidemic.

    • Blockchain seems useless. I was actually thinking of a bloom filter phone protocol a few years ago.

      Your cell phone operator knows where you are because your phone sends its IMEI and the SIM identifiers and such to identify itself. That's true today.

      That means your cell phone operator knows where you usually are (what tower, region, whatnot), because we can't assume they don't collect and model the statistics--kind of like how e-mailing your private key in plaintext means a lot of people along the way

  • As technically interesting as the phone might be, it's difficult to trust a small manufacturer and ecosystem to secure my private information on my devices against apps, 3rd parties, and hackers doing things that I don't know are being done. Essential phone -- what do you want to bet that they take any of that shit seriously, or have the resources to do so? Cmon, even Google doesn't police its apps and infrastructure well, what are the chances that a down-the-rung OEM does?

    To be a serious player in the
  • One of "top 15 startups to watch in 2017"? Why was this company chosen so? I guess because of Andy Rubin.
    People put too much faith on famous names. Some people can consistently make a difference but most can't. Also success most of the time depends both on capacity and luck/being in the right place at the right time.

    • One of "top 15 startups to watch in 2017"? Why was this company chosen so?

      One of the top 15 startups to watch in 2017... as chosen by Fierce Wireless, whoever they are.

      Really this article has more of a "hey we are Fierce Wireless, please come look at us" shilling vibe than anything else. Especially when, like other such articles which appear on Slashdot, it was submitted by "an anonymous reader". I'm guessing Mr. Anonymous Reader has an @fiercewireless.com email address.

  • Too little too late. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @02:00PM (#55270831)

    Similar pricing as the Galaxy S8. Weaker distribution channels. Unknown brand. Releases months later.
    It could compete with One Plus and other cheap brands but it's too expensive for that.

    Its main advantage is the 128 GB storage but the market for that amount of storage is too small. Especially outside of the Apple world.

    If it weren't for Andy Rubin, we wouldn't even have heard of this phone. And those who don't know who Rubin is definitely never heard about this phone to begin with.

  • Why not one of the other three big carriers which may have better quality services or plans? Maybe I'm ignorant, but if the phones are capable, like Google, sell direct with all US frequencies and bands, carrier unlocked, then customers can get a SIM from the carrier or MVNO of their choice.

  • It's an unrepairable atrocity. If I wanted such a piece of shit, I'd already be buying one of the other epoxied-shut phones. Or an iBendOver iPhone.

    Sorry... screens break, USB ports wear out and batteries need to be replaced long before I feel like being extorted out the cost of a whole new phone. If I can't easily do those two things, I'm not buying your shit.

  • Sprint phones are all CDMA, while GSM is the better standard used by more carriers, hmm? i wonder if Essential Products thought of that?

  • Here is my "Essential' phone :

    - Phone service (duh!)
    - Replaceable battery
    - Audio jack
    - SD card support
    - Basic camera (doesn't need 9 Gazillon Pixels resolution)
    - Wifi

    That's it.

    What I don't need:
    - GPS (if need one, I'll buy one)
    - High quality camera (if need one, I'll buy one)
    - Finger scanner
    - Face recognition
    - Bluetooth (I prefer cable)

    • Also what you *DON'T* need:

      - Ceramic enclosure
      - Brushed Aluminum enclosure
      - Sapphire/gorilla glass

  • Mine fell between the sections of my couch, about a foot, and it totally destroyed the screen. Waiting on a insurance replacement so that I can possibly change my lease with Sprint.

    Nobody sells a proper case (the only things I can find were holsters), and all the screen protectors have miserable reviews because they lift at the edges.

    The super smooth back needs a little bit of grip to prevent it sliding, and I'll probably laser cut a Talon grip sheet into something useful if Sprint won't let me change.

    1 st

  • When you can get a 399$ Blackberry Priv or a Asus Zenfone 3, both with 64gb/4gb with a sliding keyboard or a dual sim ! Where is the deal?

  • ....the only people idiotic enough to pay a boutique phone price like an Apple, are people deeply invested in brand-identification.

    There's a reason the Volkswagen W8 bombed so spectacularly: people dumping piles of $ on anything need other people to constantly RECOGNIZE that they've done so.

