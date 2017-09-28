'Amazon Effect' Hits Retailers Around the Globe (axios.com) 79
From a report: U.S. stores have been closing at a faster rate in 2017 than at any time since the recession, an American phenomenon being dubbed "retail apocalypse." Though this has so-far been largely a worry for U.S. retailers, the Wall Street Journal reports that investors in Europe are worried that it is now spreading abroad.
Even if you can't trust the majority of them? Most 'reviews' these days are either straight-up astroturfing, the bias of personal taste that may or may not match your own, or knee-jerk reactions from people often as uninformed as those you are castigating. The review culture is utterly useless.
Yes, because the information from someone who probably gets commission on crap he sells you is more reliable.
Speaking of lies, do you think, maybe, just maybe mind you, the collapse of middle class incomes and jobs, just might have something possibly to do with it. Democrats and Republicans funnelling money from the middle class and working class, to the 1% might cause problems with stores that sell to the middle and working class ie less customers with less money. Why are they blaming Amazon, misdirection, and people are buying into it. I go to click and mortar to buy now and get service but only because I can af
My wife and I have on been prime for several years and have generally agreed with the reviews after we have received and used the product.
Household, Grocery, Electronics and Computers as well as Children's toys for birthdays and holidays.
We are generally pretty happy with the convenience and price. I work from home and would rather UPS/USPS/FedEx bring boxes to our home 4-5 times a week than wander around the local big boxes.
Someone is going to figure out a different way to beat them.
Walmart is trying.. I
"Don't carry crap. Carry the best products with the best reviews at good prices(There are many times that I would drive a few minutes and pay a few extra $ for the convenience of having it Now)"
Yes, there are. The question is: are those times many enough as to cover for the store's overhead and profit? Probably not. And even then, if you go to the store is because you are in a hurry: why having the highly regarded (and probably a bit more expensive) items, when you will probably end up buying the crap at
Agreed. Why would I ever ask a store employee for a product recommendation? They aren't going to know more about the quality of the products just because they stock the shelf.
I buy retail because:
1. I need it now.
2. I want something fresh (produce, dairy, bakery)
3. Retail is cheaper for many common products.
My local Walmart hires people that can barely speak English. One of their employees is in a wheelchair. Two of them appear to have Downs Syndrome. Yet Walmart gives these people meaningful employment, while keeping prices low. Win win. The dumbest thing they could do is raise prices so they can hire "smarter" employees.
How can you tell that reviews are real? At least at the store I can touch the product even if the employee is clueless. Also some sites like Airbnb don't post negative reviews. If it's too disgusting to stay in or not as advertised or even dangerous to get to. You will never see the review.
There's a lot of scams out there. Especially for services like Airbnb (yes I'm speaking from experiance) Airbnb doesn't care. In retail, so far, Amazon seems to be better than most brick and mortar stores with their pro
I don't need anybody to sell me anything. I come to the store to buy a thing that I like. All I need is someone to give it to me and take my money. I actually find people giving me advices rather annoying since I usually spend days researching about the thing I want to buy.
You are the exception rather than the rule.
And the reason you are doing this research is probably because you don't trust salesmen. Wouldn't it be better if you actually had a competent guy, pointing you directly to the right product, saving you all that time?
And while I am also the kind of guy who spend days researching before buying, sometimes, it is easy to get lost in details. A competent seller advice can bring you back to earth. It happened to me several times.
Wouldn't it be better if you actually had a competent guy
I think you mean having a friend instead of a salesman. Friend that understand other friends needs is way better at recommending the right product than a salesman, since their goal is not about increasing sales but to have a good time.
But hiring the cheapest and most clueless idiot to staff your stores is a big part as well. If brick and mortar wants to compete, they have to add value over amazon. A person that can actually answer questions is a big step in that direction.
Doesn't help being forced to pay a minimum wage of $15hr (including health care) for those same useless employees. A brick and mortar shop will never be able to compete with a vendor that doesn't have those restrictions.
Americans mostly shop on price (Score:2)
Basically wages are down. Way down. Folks can't afford "shopping experien
Radio Shack. You've got questions, We've got blank stares...
For minimum wage? Yeah good luck with that. There are no incentives to work retail for anyone. People do that job because they have no other prospects and need to put food on the table. Until that changes, retail stores are going to continue to lose to Amazon.
I still can't get how people are so caught up in convenience that they not only make their own local economies wither but also turn over such troves of data to the master data-miners.
Everyone needs to remember where the name comes from. The Amazons mutilated themselves just so they could be war-like.
Not one local retailer stocks what I want nor do they have an ordering infrastructure that isn't a minimum 3 week wait.
Shopping online caters to my taste, is quick to deliver and is cheaper. It's simply not possible to compete with that in any way
Somehow the world and economy survived and improved greatly on the whole. You forget that people who save money buying through Amazon instead of at a mall now have additional money to spend into the local economy.
In another century Amazon will be supplanted by something else.
Re:Amazon: ready to sell you down the river (Score:4, Interesting)
Ionly make their own local economies wither
Nonsense. Retail jobs are unproductive and create no additional goods or services. The elimination of these jobs is good for the economy, since it frees up labor for productive work. Rising productivity not only raises living standards, it is the only thing that raises living standards. The common belief that it is a "bad thing" is ridiculous.
Go visit a 3rd world country. You will see thousands of people sitting behind tables, or with some goods laid out on a blanket by the side of the road. In poor countries, far more people work in dead end retail jobs. So why aren't they rich if they are working so many hours?
Which US stores are closing? (Score:2)
NYC it's a bunch of boutiques who rented in overpriced neighborhoods and lost money on their flagship stores to make it up elsewhere. Toys'R'Us is in chapter 11 but I think its happened before.
Otherwise I'm going to B&M more than ever. Best Buy is the same price as Amazon most of the time. Same with Target. No need to pay $100 for shipping. I just bought new sneakers and was able to try them on before buying. I'm never buying another phone before playing with it in the store. Bought my kindle B&M. I
Yeah Amazon continues to get shittier and shittier. I buy a lot of fixed-price shit (like video games) at Best Buy. I used to buy primarily from Amazon, but they fucked me with delayed shipping, fucked me with canceled orders, and fucked me with damaged boxes and items (of collectors editions, Amiibo, etc.). So fuck Amazon.
Best Buy charges $30 for 2 years of their Gamer's Club Unlocked thing, which gets you the same 20% off new titles that Amazon Prime gives you, but it has fewer exceptions and applies t
I'm not sure if it's really appropriate to call it the "Amazon Effect" seeing how there's only online giants like Alibaba and so forth. For electronics and computer stuff I can see that being purchased online. Many small computer shops have closed in my area in recent years and even giants like BestBuy are struggling. It all makes sense because unlike clothes, if you read reviews and do your research most folks don't buy electronics as a fashion statement. I don't see clothes and shoes going online thou
even giants like BestBuy are struggling
Well, in all fairness, Best Buy is one of the worst and has deserved to go out of business for years.
...I have Amazon stock!
I really hate the idea that one billionaire's company,
So by all means, do not buy from Amazon then, as is your right.
I on the other hand love Amazon: their selection is unrivalled, their service has been great, and the prices beat local vendors. I will continue to buy from them, as is my right.
I wasn't aware the "recession" had a date associated with it. Perhaps the writer meant the depression.
Needed to replace a QSC amp. Found it on amazon with 2 day shipping for free (thing weighs like 30lbs...). Decided i felt sorry for our local AV place so i called them up and asked them the price. Was about $50 more plus some small amount for shipping. Told them about amazon and offered them to price match it, which they did.
2 weeks later and i was still waiting for the part. They said their supplier had a delay. Finally 3 weeks later the amp arrived. No apologies or anything from the local guys (likely not their fault, but still...)
So next time I won't even bother getting them to quote and price match. Amazon's distribution chain in canada is blowing everyone away right now.
Major retail stores have been giving a horrible experience and value proposition for longer than Amazon has existed. The difference is that before Amazon came around, there wasn't really any alternative.
I do shop at some retail stores that actually give value and don't present a terrible experience. They tend to be small, sole proprietorships rather than chains. If they don't have what I need, then I go online.
Interestingly, at least in my neck of the woods, those small shops are doing pretty well. It's the larger retailers that are closing. It seems to me they brought it on themselves.
I'm absolutely sick and tired of walking into a physical local store location with cash in hand... only for them to not even stock what I'm looking to purchase. And thus, I return home, order online, and have it in a few days. This isn't a once or twice thing, but an often enough occurrence that I've honestly stopped shopping locally entirely except for groceries.
Its as simple as this: I can't buy what you don't have!
I'm absolutely sick and tired of walking into a physical local store location with cash in hand... only for them to not even stock what I'm looking to purchase.
This is absolutely a problem; it's just not one that a small-to-medium-sized retail outlet can easily solve. In order to guarantee that (whatever you are looking for on a given day) will be in stock on that day, they need to keep a large inventory at their store -- inventory which costs a lot of money to procure and takes up a lot of expensive retail space to store on-site. Then they either have to pass those costs on to you as higher prices, or eat the loss and eventually go out of business. So they eit
True. Even in home improvement stores like Lowe's. You go to their website and you see a wide variety of products, styles, etc. Then you filter on what's available local to you and it's maybe a couple of products, and usually the crappier ones. And if I'm going to be ordering online anyway, I'm probably going to head over to Amazon to see what they have.
Once Amazon second-hand, or Amazon-thrift, or whatever they eventually choose to call it hit the net, it's over for retail.
I shop in pawn-shops, thrift-stores and craigslist more than ANYTHING else. It's not that I'm broke, I'm just not paying 3x prices for the new plastic smell.
Pawn-shop guys are friendly in a no-bullshit kind of way. No fake smiles, you can actually talk down the prices, most of the time they own the joint, and they don't work on commission. Craigslist usually means a 5 dollar cup of coffee but is worth it most f the time, I've yet to get burned, and you can't beat the price of cloths at a thrift store. I'm wearing a $250.00 leather jacket I picked up for 20 bucks.. I don't care if somebody died in it.
My prime membership pays for itself every Christmas though. Usually with a single gift+free gift wrapping for the girls... they love that shit. Prime has products with free shipping for cheaper than the manufacturer charges +shipping. We actually use the prime video with the firestick too, so that's a plus.
Retail is doomed.
Last time I was at wal-mart was to buy my son a prepaid game card. The cops wrestled a spun out junkie to the ground right in front of the entryway on our way in, and some asshole rear ended my pickup while parked in the parking lot.
Part of what we're seeing is due to there being too many of some kinds of stores in some areas. It's nice having a few electronics stores in town. I don't need 90 of them.