'Amazon Effect' Hits Retailers Around the Globe

From a report: U.S. stores have been closing at a faster rate in 2017 than at any time since the recession, an American phenomenon being dubbed "retail apocalypse." Though this has so-far been largely a worry for U.S. retailers, the Wall Street Journal reports that investors in Europe are worried that it is now spreading abroad.

  • Amazon is part of it... (Score:3)

    by houstonbofh ( 602064 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @05:35PM (#55272377)
    But hiring the cheapest and most clueless idiot to staff your stores is a big part as well. If brick and mortar wants to compete, they have to add value over amazon. A person that can actually answer questions is a big step in that direction.
    • Still not convinced. I don't need some employees opinion when I can have reviews from a multitude of sites literally at my fingertips.

      • Re: Amazon is part of it... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @06:16PM (#55272697)

        Agreed. Why would I ever ask a store employee for a product recommendation? They aren't going to know more about the quality of the products just because they stock the shelf.

        I buy retail because:
        1. I need it now.
        2. I want something fresh (produce, dairy, bakery)
        3. Retail is cheaper for many common products.

        My local Walmart hires people that can barely speak English. One of their employees is in a wheelchair. Two of them appear to have Downs Syndrome. Yet Walmart gives these people meaningful employment, while keeping prices low. Win win. The dumbest thing they could do is raise prices so they can hire "smarter" employees.

    • That may help a little, however I know a lot of people will use the knowledge of the local store to find out about a product (or even try it on in the case of clothes) and then buy online because it saves them money. Hell in some cases I can buy stuff from overseas and get it faster than buying local.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by dddux ( 3656447 )
      I don't need anybody to sell me anything. I come to the store to buy a thing that I like. All I need is someone to give it to me and take my money. I actually find people giving me advices rather annoying since I usually spend days researching about the thing I want to buy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

        I don't need anybody to sell me anything. I come to the store to buy a thing that I like. All I need is someone to give it to me and take my money. I actually find people giving me advices rather annoying since I usually spend days researching about the thing I want to buy.

        You are the exception rather than the rule.
        And the reason you are doing this research is probably because you don't trust salesmen. Wouldn't it be better if you actually had a competent guy, pointing you directly to the right product, saving you all that time?
        And while I am also the kind of guy who spend days researching before buying, sometimes, it is easy to get lost in details. A competent seller advice can bring you back to earth. It happened to me several times.

  • I used to visit retail shops, before I realised Amazon is cheaper and I don't have to carry stuff inside buses and underground trains.

  • NYC it's a bunch of boutiques who rented in overpriced neighborhoods and lost money on their flagship stores to make it up elsewhere. Toys'R'Us is in chapter 11 but I think its happened before.

    Otherwise I'm going to B&M more than ever. Best Buy is the same price as Amazon most of the time. Same with Target. No need to pay $100 for shipping. I just bought new sneakers and was able to try them on before buying. I'm never buying another phone before playing with it in the store. Bought my kindle B&M. I

    • I really think it comes down to what you are buying. I buy clothes, household goods, office supplies, etc. from B&M because it's way more convenient than waiting to get what I need from an online retailer. But specialty items? Yes, I could probably track down really specific items, but it might take me a week of calling around and there's no guarantee that I'll actually find what I'm looking for.

    • Yeah Amazon continues to get shittier and shittier. I buy a lot of fixed-price shit (like video games) at Best Buy. I used to buy primarily from Amazon, but they fucked me with delayed shipping, fucked me with canceled orders, and fucked me with damaged boxes and items (of collectors editions, Amiibo, etc.). So fuck Amazon.

      Best Buy charges $30 for 2 years of their Gamer's Club Unlocked thing, which gets you the same 20% off new titles that Amazon Prime gives you, but it has fewer exceptions and applies t

  • I'm not sure if it's really appropriate to call it the "Amazon Effect" seeing how there's only online giants like Alibaba and so forth. For electronics and computer stuff I can see that being purchased online. Many small computer shops have closed in my area in recent years and even giants like BestBuy are struggling. It all makes sense because unlike clothes, if you read reviews and do your research most folks don't buy electronics as a fashion statement. I don't see clothes and shoes going online thou

    • even giants like BestBuy are struggling

      Well, in all fairness, Best Buy is one of the worst and has deserved to go out of business for years.

  • ...I have Amazon stock!

  • I wasn't aware the "recession" had a date associated with it. Perhaps the writer meant the depression.

  • Needed to replace a QSC amp. Found it on amazon with 2 day shipping for free (thing weighs like 30lbs...). Decided i felt sorry for our local AV place so i called them up and asked them the price. Was about $50 more plus some small amount for shipping. Told them about amazon and offered them to price match it, which they did.

    2 weeks later and i was still waiting for the part. They said their supplier had a delay. Finally 3 weeks later the amp arrived. No apologies or anything from the local guys (likely not

  • Major retail stores have been giving a horrible experience and value proposition for longer than Amazon has existed. The difference is that before Amazon came around, there wasn't really any alternative.

    I do shop at some retail stores that actually give value and don't present a terrible experience. They tend to be small, sole proprietorships rather than chains. If they don't have what I need, then I go online.

    Interestingly, at least in my neck of the woods, those small shops are doing pretty well. It's the

  • Sell Me What I WANT! (Score:3)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @06:29PM (#55272801) Homepage

    I'm absolutely sick and tired of walking into a physical local store location with cash in hand... only for them to not even stock what I'm looking to purchase. And thus, I return home, order online, and have it in a few days. This isn't a once or twice thing, but an often enough occurrence that I've honestly stopped shopping locally entirely except for groceries.

    Its as simple as this: I can't buy what you don't have!

