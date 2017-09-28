Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Twitter Suspends Hundreds of Accounts Linked To Russian Operatives

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from USA Today: Twitter says it found some 200 accounts linked to the same Russian groups that bought $100,000 worth of ads on Facebook to sow political unrest and manipulate U.S. voters during the presidential election. The Twitter accounts, which were taken down over the last month, were linked to 470 accounts and pages that Facebook traced to the International Research Agency, a Russian troll farm. According to a blog post released by Twitter Thursday after briefing staffers on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, the groups on Facebook had 22 Twitter accounts. Twitter found an additional 179 accounts connected to those 22. Twitter also shared information on Russian news outlet Russia Today, or RT, which has ties to the Kremlin, according to U.S. intelligence agencies.

  • Russian apologists coming up in 3... 2... 1...

  • My favorite Russian Facebook accounts are the ones promoting the secession of Texas. Seriously, they're hysterically funny.

    https://extranewsfeed.com/how-... [extranewsfeed.com]

    They even paid for a pro-secession delegation from Texas to go to Russia, where they could learn about true political freedom.

  • It's like McCarthy is back to switch the lights on and the cockroaches are running for cover. We've got to find and exterminate the Russians!

    Are we SURE we want to do this folks? This kind of thing really doesn't work out so well... The Salem witch trials, McCarthy's search for communists, they all turned into blots on our history. If we are really out there shaming anybody and everybody who has any kind of real or imagined connection to the Russians, we will find that anybody and everybody will be subj

    • No it's illegal to influence elections

      I've had trump loving friends reshare all kinds of weird Facebook pages that seemed to have popped up out of nowhere with stupid names like American Patriot Mom.

  • It sounds bad because it's Russia (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @06:19PM (#55272725) Journal
    Although the ability to manipulate public opinion through social media is, on its surface, a disheartening trend, there are some encouraging takeaways. The Russian attempts to influence the election outcome were neither extremely expensive, nor reliant upon technology unavailable to the common man.

    Formerly, winning the hearts and minds of the populace at election time was the prerogative of the wealthy and influential, as powerful media barons and political machines dominated the landscape.

    What we could be witnessing is the democratization of propaganda.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Do we really want our democracies decided by memes and whoever trolls the hardest?

      It's nothing new of course, politics has always been dominated by ignorance, prejudice and bullshit. It's just so much more efficient now.

      • Do we really want our democracies decided by memes and whoever trolls the hardest?

        It's nothing new of course, politics has always been dominated by ignorance, prejudice and bullshit. It's just so much more efficient now.

        Well, we want our democracies, so we have to give a little bit in the manner they are are administered.

        If you let everyone vote as an equal participant (and that's pretty much the only way to go) you stipulate that a portion of the votes will be significantly influenced by the loudest, most oft-repeated, campaign message.

  • I'm not a fan of the government pressuring companies to do things. But in this case, Twitter does not seem to be "complying with USG desires." Despite the message or the actual groups behind any campaign, they abused Twitter and violated the TOS. It certainly looks shady. However, if you appropriately weigh both sides, twitter isn't acting outside of the scope of their TOS and how they have chosen to enforce it.

    I am interested to see how this pans out.
  • Unfortunately, as dollars have been ripped away from historical news organizations where educated professionals vetted sources, researched stories and were held accountable; we now throw billions at the immediate gratification "like" without a clue to what's true and false - only what "feels good". Critical reasoning is for the most part a thing of the past...wait, who predicted this?

    oh, ya... this was written in 1995 - 32 years ago:
    “I have a foreboding of an America in my children's or grandchil
  • Engadget is calling the accounts "bots". Do you consider a bot to be an operative?

