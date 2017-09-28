Twitter Suspends Hundreds of Accounts Linked To Russian Operatives (usatoday.com) 43
An anonymous reader quotes a report from USA Today: Twitter says it found some 200 accounts linked to the same Russian groups that bought $100,000 worth of ads on Facebook to sow political unrest and manipulate U.S. voters during the presidential election. The Twitter accounts, which were taken down over the last month, were linked to 470 accounts and pages that Facebook traced to the International Research Agency, a Russian troll farm. According to a blog post released by Twitter Thursday after briefing staffers on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, the groups on Facebook had 22 Twitter accounts. Twitter found an additional 179 accounts connected to those 22. Twitter also shared information on Russian news outlet Russia Today, or RT, which has ties to the Kremlin, according to U.S. intelligence agencies.
I'm rather curious about this as well. I haven't been following this thing very closely, so in short: What did they do that was illegal or against the ToS? Am I, as a Danish citizen living in Germany, gonna get banned from Twitter if I post, with no context, that I think you should vote against Trump in 2020?
"Post, with no context" is not the same as "purchasing an ad from a US media company".
Okay. Am I prohibited from purchasing ads from US media companies? If so, why?
Yes, if they are meant to influence an election.
Don't ask me. Ask Congress (who passed the law) and Richard Nixon (who signed the law) and the Supreme Court (who upheld the law's provisions regarding foreign influence in elections).
If you are a foreign national [fec.gov] you cannot legally contribute to a candidate for federal office.
Many of them misrepresented their identity in order to deceive.
For excite, "AntiFa Boston" accidentally posted location data on a tweet recently (Moscow, Russia). The account is a troll stoking up division by pretending to be someone they are not, which is against the ToS.
Because it's been illegal for almost half a century.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The provision regarding foreign interference in elections was upheld by SCOTUS in 2012. See Bluman, et al., v. Federal Election Commission.
https://thecaucus.blogs.nytime... [nytimes.com]
Here [cornell.edu]. Hint: scroll down to section c.
Sorry; that should be section e.
Because it's been illegal for almost half a century.
How so?
First, you cannot stop them. Our laws don't apply on foreign soil. What the Russians do from over there is not going to stop if we make it illegal.
Second, I believe that you are talking about foreign participation in our elections. Where candidates and campaigns may not knowingly ask for or accept *resources* (money, services) from foreign sources, that's about as far as the law actually goes.
The big problem for your "It's been illegal" is that you cannot curb free speech within the country, and
We have at least two congressional investigations and an independent prosecutor who are looking into that "knowingly ask for" part, as we speak.
Stay tuned.
If Russians want you to vote for a certain candidate, why does this matter?
Because it's been illegal for almost half a century.
Uhhh, no, it has never been illegal for any Russian to want me to vote for a certain candidate, any more than it has been illegal for any German or Brit or Canadian or South African or
It may have been illegal for that Russian to donate to specific candidates, or to buy advertising for specific candidates, but that's a lot more than just him wanting me to vote a certain way. And it is still a more than him tweeting his electoral preferences.
The twitter accounts that were deleted weren't buying twitter
Putin is your friend (Score:2, Informative)
Russian apologists coming up in 3... 2... 1...
"Rise your hand" (Score:2)
My favorite Russian Facebook accounts are the ones promoting the secession of Texas. Seriously, they're hysterically funny.
https://extranewsfeed.com/how-... [extranewsfeed.com]
They even paid for a pro-secession delegation from Texas to go to Russia, where they could learn about true political freedom.
So It's now illegal to deal with Russia? (Score:2)
It's like McCarthy is back to switch the lights on and the cockroaches are running for cover. We've got to find and exterminate the Russians!
Are we SURE we want to do this folks? This kind of thing really doesn't work out so well... The Salem witch trials, McCarthy's search for communists, they all turned into blots on our history. If we are really out there shaming anybody and everybody who has any kind of real or imagined connection to the Russians, we will find that anybody and everybody will be subj
No it's illegal to influence elections
I've had trump loving friends reshare all kinds of weird Facebook pages that seemed to have popped up out of nowhere with stupid names like American Patriot Mom.
It sounds bad because it's Russia (Score:4, Interesting)
Formerly, winning the hearts and minds of the populace at election time was the prerogative of the wealthy and influential, as powerful media barons and political machines dominated the landscape.
What we could be witnessing is the democratization of propaganda.
Do we really want our democracies decided by memes and whoever trolls the hardest?
It's nothing new of course, politics has always been dominated by ignorance, prejudice and bullshit. It's just so much more efficient now.
Do we really want our democracies decided by memes and whoever trolls the hardest?
It's nothing new of course, politics has always been dominated by ignorance, prejudice and bullshit. It's just so much more efficient now.
Well, we want our democracies, so we have to give a little bit in the manner they are are administered.
If you let everyone vote as an equal participant (and that's pretty much the only way to go) you stipulate that a portion of the votes will be significantly influenced by the loudest, most oft-repeated, campaign message.
I'm no fan of many thing (Score:2)
I am interested to see how this pans out.
Mindless Citizens (Score:2)
oh, ya... this was written in 1995 - 32 years ago:
