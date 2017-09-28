Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Twitter Suspends Hundreds of Accounts Linked To Russian Operatives (usatoday.com) 78

Posted by BeauHD from the search-and-destroy dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from USA Today: Twitter says it found some 200 accounts linked to the same Russian groups that bought $100,000 worth of ads on Facebook to sow political unrest and manipulate U.S. voters during the presidential election. The Twitter accounts, which were taken down over the last month, were linked to 470 accounts and pages that Facebook traced to the International Research Agency, a Russian troll farm. According to a blog post released by Twitter Thursday after briefing staffers on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, the groups on Facebook had 22 Twitter accounts. Twitter found an additional 179 accounts connected to those 22. Twitter also shared information on Russian news outlet Russia Today, or RT, which has ties to the Kremlin, according to U.S. intelligence agencies.

  • Russian apologists coming up in 3... 2... 1...

  • My favorite Russian Facebook accounts are the ones promoting the secession of Texas. Seriously, they're hysterically funny.

    https://extranewsfeed.com/how-... [extranewsfeed.com]

    They even paid for a pro-secession delegation from Texas to go to Russia, where they could learn about true political freedom.

  • So It's now illegal to deal with Russia? (Score:3)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @06:14PM (#55272679)

    It's like McCarthy is back to switch the lights on and the cockroaches are running for cover. We've got to find and exterminate the Russians!

    Are we SURE we want to do this folks? This kind of thing really doesn't work out so well... The Salem witch trials, McCarthy's search for communists, they all turned into blots on our history. If we are really out there shaming anybody and everybody who has any kind of real or imagined connection to the Russians, we will find that anybody and everybody will be subject to scrutiny. Is that where you want to go?

    Also, be warned that this is how the Nazi's got started politically and turned the whole "protect us from the Russians" idea into a cottage industry that brought us into WW2. Think long and hard about the politics in play here and who keeps pushing this. We are on dangerous ground when Twitter and Facebook feel it necessary to do this kind of thing to save face.

    • No it's illegal to influence elections

      I've had trump loving friends reshare all kinds of weird Facebook pages that seemed to have popped up out of nowhere with stupid names like American Patriot Mom.

        Depending on what you actually mean by "influencing elections" this is way too broad to be technically true. It is NOT illegal for them to do exercise influence (you couldn't enforce such a law anyway). Russia could start a conflict or propose a treaty that favored one candidate or another if they wish, the USA could make that illegal but there is no way to enforce that law, so it's worthless.

        What IS illegal is for foreign entities to directly support a candidate, campaign or party or more to the point

  • It sounds bad because it's Russia (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @06:19PM (#55272725) Journal
    Although the ability to manipulate public opinion through social media is, on its surface, a disheartening trend, there are some encouraging takeaways. The Russian attempts to influence the election outcome were neither extremely expensive, nor reliant upon technology unavailable to the common man.

    Formerly, winning the hearts and minds of the populace at election time was the prerogative of the wealthy and influential, as powerful media barons and political machines dominated the landscape.

    What we could be witnessing is the democratization of propaganda.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Do we really want our democracies decided by memes and whoever trolls the hardest?

      It's nothing new of course, politics has always been dominated by ignorance, prejudice and bullshit. It's just so much more efficient now.

      • Do we really want our democracies decided by memes and whoever trolls the hardest?

        It's nothing new of course, politics has always been dominated by ignorance, prejudice and bullshit. It's just so much more efficient now.

        Well, we want our democracies, so we have to give a little bit in the manner they are are administered.

        If you let everyone vote as an equal participant (and that's pretty much the only way to go) you stipulate that a portion of the votes will be significantly influenced by the loudest, most oft-repeated, campaign message.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Seems like a few critical thinking and rhetoric classes at school would make a huge difference.

  • I'm not a fan of the government pressuring companies to do things. But in this case, Twitter does not seem to be "complying with USG desires." Despite the message or the actual groups behind any campaign, they abused Twitter and violated the TOS. It certainly looks shady. However, if you appropriately weigh both sides, twitter isn't acting outside of the scope of their TOS and how they have chosen to enforce it.

    I am interested to see how this pans out.
  • Unfortunately, as dollars have been ripped away from historical news organizations where educated professionals vetted sources, researched stories and were held accountable; we now throw billions at the immediate gratification "like" without a clue to what's true and false - only what "feels good". Critical reasoning is for the most part a thing of the past...wait, who predicted this?

    oh, ya... this was written in 1995 - 32 years ago:
    “I have a foreboding of an America in my children's or grandchil
  • Engadget is calling the accounts "bots". Do you consider a bot to be an operative?

  • Witless Americans (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So weak and witless are the Americans that you can get them to change their minds, get them to do your bidding, and get them to completely f*ck up their country and freedoms. All it takes is a few well-placed advertisements and tweets.

  • ...do that to all the ISIS ones.

  • Not only do we actively interfere with other democracies, but when propaganda fails, we resort to violent action like funding coups and terrorism. Not just a little bit, either, but on massive scales. And we've been doing it for decades.

    I guess that's not news, though.

  • and 50 thousand dollars just wow.

    Number of active Twitter accounts 328 million
    https://www.statista.com/st [statista.com]...

    Number of tweets per day 500 million. 7700 per second so far today.
    http://www.internetlivestat...... [www.internetlivestat...]

    1 billion in digital political advertising in 2016
    https://www.forbes.com/site [forbes.com]...

    Twitter was deliberately not carrying advertising supporting Trump
    https://www.recode.net/2016 [recode.net]...

    I recall other incidents but ehh

