Twitter Suspends Hundreds of Accounts Linked To Russian Operatives (usatoday.com) 78
An anonymous reader quotes a report from USA Today: Twitter says it found some 200 accounts linked to the same Russian groups that bought $100,000 worth of ads on Facebook to sow political unrest and manipulate U.S. voters during the presidential election. The Twitter accounts, which were taken down over the last month, were linked to 470 accounts and pages that Facebook traced to the International Research Agency, a Russian troll farm. According to a blog post released by Twitter Thursday after briefing staffers on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, the groups on Facebook had 22 Twitter accounts. Twitter found an additional 179 accounts connected to those 22. Twitter also shared information on Russian news outlet Russia Today, or RT, which has ties to the Kremlin, according to U.S. intelligence agencies.
I'm rather curious about this as well. I haven't been following this thing very closely, so in short: What did they do that was illegal or against the ToS? Am I, as a Danish citizen living in Germany, gonna get banned from Twitter if I post, with no context, that I think you should vote against Trump in 2020?
"Post, with no context" is not the same as "purchasing an ad from a US media company".
Okay. Am I prohibited from purchasing ads from US media companies? If so, why?
Yes, if they are meant to influence an election.
Don't ask me. Ask Congress (who passed the law) and Richard Nixon (who signed the law) and the Supreme Court (who upheld the law's provisions regarding foreign influence in elections).
If you are a foreign national [fec.gov] you cannot legally contribute to a candidate for federal office.
Many of them misrepresented their identity in order to deceive.
For excite, "AntiFa Boston" accidentally posted location data on a tweet recently (Moscow, Russia). The account is a troll stoking up division by pretending to be someone they are not, which is against the ToS.
Great example of the kind of gaslighting I was taking about the other day.
Of course if it was a parody/troll their reaction, deleting the tweet and then their account, seems a little bit odd.
Because it's been illegal for almost half a century.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The provision regarding foreign interference in elections was upheld by SCOTUS in 2012. See Bluman, et al., v. Federal Election Commission.
https://thecaucus.blogs.nytime... [nytimes.com]
If Russians can't donate directly, and they want to, they WILL find a work around...
If nothing else, they'll simply send Buddhist monks [nytimes.com] to Washington and throw an "outreach event".
https://xkcd.com/1494/ [xkcd.com]
Protip: Laws tend to target behavior but not exact actions; we employ judges and concepts like animus nocendi to decide if actions are criminal or innocent. Otherwise, just as you say, people would find 'workarounds' for every law and spend their days creatively robbing and killing each other.
The last time I checked, a tweet costs exactly $0, and as such cannot be considered a donation to any campaign.
Should we also try to claim that it is illegal for any foreign press to publish any information that is detrimental (or supportive) of any US political candidate? I
If you read the article, these twitter accounts are connected to the accounts that bought facebook advertising (assumedly for more than $0). Since the Twitter TOS say
Here [cornell.edu]. Hint: scroll down to section c.
Sorry; that should be section e.
Because it's been illegal for almost half a century.
How so?
First, you cannot stop them. Our laws don't apply on foreign soil. What the Russians do from over there is not going to stop if we make it illegal.
Second, I believe that you are talking about foreign participation in our elections. Where candidates and campaigns may not knowingly ask for or accept *resources* (money, services) from foreign sources, that's about as far as the law actually goes.
The big problem for your "It's been illegal" is that you cannot curb free speech within the country, and
We have at least two congressional investigations and an independent prosecutor who are looking into that "knowingly ask for" part, as we speak.
Stay tuned.
Knowingly ask for or receive MONEY or something having value (such as phone services or rent free office space) is what the FEC rules don't allow. Pretty much if money (or something with monitory value) wasn't asked for or received from the Russians by the Trump Campaign, there is nothing that violates the law. So far, I've not seen any hard evidence of money being asked for or received, but we certainly don't have all the facts.
Of course Mueller may have a different perspective after fully investigating
If Russians want you to vote for a certain candidate, why does this matter?
Because it's been illegal for almost half a century.
Uhhh, no, it has never been illegal for any Russian to want me to vote for a certain candidate, any more than it has been illegal for any German or Brit or Canadian or South African or
It may have been illegal for that Russian to donate to specific candidates, or to buy advertising for specific candidates, but that's a lot more than just him wanting me to vote a certain way. And it is still a more than him tweeting his electoral preferences.
The twitter accounts that were deleted weren't buying twitter
Nobody said it was illegal for them to "want" you to vote for Donald Trump.
The illegal part comes if they actively get involved with the US election (usually via money). That's what seems to have happened here.
Yes, that's why they're falling all over themselves cooperating with law enforcement and congressional committees.
It matters because Hillary lost.
If Hillary had won, nobody would care. Anyone crying about the Russians buying pro-Hillary, left leaning ads (which they did) wouldn't be given one second of airtime or one byte of blog space.
Putin is your friend (Score:2, Informative)
Russian apologists coming up in 3... 2... 1...
"Rise your hand" (Score:2)
My favorite Russian Facebook accounts are the ones promoting the secession of Texas. Seriously, they're hysterically funny.
https://extranewsfeed.com/how-... [extranewsfeed.com]
They even paid for a pro-secession delegation from Texas to go to Russia, where they could learn about true political freedom.
So It's now illegal to deal with Russia? (Score:3)
It's like McCarthy is back to switch the lights on and the cockroaches are running for cover. We've got to find and exterminate the Russians!
Are we SURE we want to do this folks? This kind of thing really doesn't work out so well... The Salem witch trials, McCarthy's search for communists, they all turned into blots on our history. If we are really out there shaming anybody and everybody who has any kind of real or imagined connection to the Russians, we will find that anybody and everybody will be subject to scrutiny. Is that where you want to go?
Also, be warned that this is how the Nazi's got started politically and turned the whole "protect us from the Russians" idea into a cottage industry that brought us into WW2. Think long and hard about the politics in play here and who keeps pushing this. We are on dangerous ground when Twitter and Facebook feel it necessary to do this kind of thing to save face.
No it's illegal to influence elections
I've had trump loving friends reshare all kinds of weird Facebook pages that seemed to have popped up out of nowhere with stupid names like American Patriot Mom.
Depending on what you actually mean by "influencing elections" this is way too broad to be technically true. It is NOT illegal for them to do exercise influence (you couldn't enforce such a law anyway). Russia could start a conflict or propose a treaty that favored one candidate or another if they wish, the USA could make that illegal but there is no way to enforce that law, so it's worthless.
What IS illegal is for foreign entities to directly support a candidate, campaign or party or more to the point
It sounds bad because it's Russia (Score:4, Interesting)
Formerly, winning the hearts and minds of the populace at election time was the prerogative of the wealthy and influential, as powerful media barons and political machines dominated the landscape.
What we could be witnessing is the democratization of propaganda.
Do we really want our democracies decided by memes and whoever trolls the hardest?
It's nothing new of course, politics has always been dominated by ignorance, prejudice and bullshit. It's just so much more efficient now.
Do we really want our democracies decided by memes and whoever trolls the hardest?
It's nothing new of course, politics has always been dominated by ignorance, prejudice and bullshit. It's just so much more efficient now.
Well, we want our democracies, so we have to give a little bit in the manner they are are administered.
If you let everyone vote as an equal participant (and that's pretty much the only way to go) you stipulate that a portion of the votes will be significantly influenced by the loudest, most oft-repeated, campaign message.
Seems like a few critical thinking and rhetoric classes at school would make a huge difference.
I'm no fan of many thing (Score:2)
I am interested to see how this pans out.
Mindless Citizens (Score:2)
oh, ya... this was written in 1995 - 32 years ago:
Operatives? (Score:2)
Witless Americans (Score:1)
So weak and witless are the Americans that you can get them to change their minds, get them to do your bidding, and get them to completely f*ck up their country and freedoms. All it takes is a few well-placed advertisements and tweets.
Now if they could only... (Score:2)
...do that to all the ISIS ones.
Profound Hypocrisy (Score:2)
I guess that's not news, though.
200 Accounts wow some actual numbers (Score:2)
and 50 thousand dollars just wow.
Number of active Twitter accounts 328 million
https://www.statista.com/st [statista.com]...
Number of tweets per day 500 million. 7700 per second so far today.
http://www.internetlivestat...... [www.internetlivestat...]
1 billion in digital political advertising in 2016
https://www.forbes.com/site [forbes.com]...
Twitter was deliberately not carrying advertising supporting Trump
https://www.recode.net/2016 [recode.net]...
I recall other incidents but ehh
The missed one... (Score:1)
They missed one... [twitter.com]