IBM Now Has More Employees In India Than In the US

New submitter Zorro shares a report from The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): Over the last decade, IBM has shifted its center of gravity halfway around the world to India, making it a high-tech example of the globalization trends that the Trump administration has railed against. Today, the company employs 130,000 people in India -- about one-third of its total work force, and more than in any other country. Their work spans the entire gamut of IBM's businesses, from managing the computing needs of global giants like AT&T and Shell to performing cutting-edge research in fields like visual search, artificial intelligence and computer vision for self-driving cars. One team is even working with the producers of Sesame Street to teach vocabulary to kindergartners in Atlanta.
The work in India has been vital to keeping down costs at IBM, which has posted 21 consecutive quarters of revenue declines as it has struggled to refashion its main business of supplying tech services to corporations and governments. The company's employment in India has nearly doubled since 2007, even as its work force in the United States has shrunk through waves of layoffs and buyouts. Although IBM refuses to disclose exact numbers, outsiders estimate that it employs well under 100,000 people at its American offices now, down from 130,000 in 2007. Depending on the job, the salaries paid to Indian workers are one-half to one-fifth those paid to Americans, according to data posted by the research firm Glassdoor.
.... got fed up being put through to some idiot in Bangalore who couldn't solve his own shoelaces whenever there was an issue who then had to escalate it 3 levels up before there was even a satisfactory response, never mind a solution. Of course IBM arn't the only ones guilty of this. You'd think companies would have started to realise now that outsourcing isn't always the solution to their problems, sometimes it IS the problem.
Ah... you seem to be miss-informed about IBM these days.
Once upon a time that would have been true, these days IBM specialises in not even delivering a solution in the first place, and still somehow keeping a bit pile of the money involved.
Then they let things cool off for a year or so, and have another dig at the gravy trough.
You'd think companies would have started to realise now that outsourcing isn't always the solution to their problems, sometimes it IS the problem.
err.. in reality, companies demonstrate by their actions they have come to the opposite conclusion; outsourcing is the solution.
face reality, not wishful fantasy.
err.. in reality, companies demonstrate by their actions they have come to the opposite conclusion; outsourcing is the solution.
This is not "outsourcing". The Indians working for IBM are employees.
.... got fed up being put through to some idiot in Bangalore who couldn't solve his own shoelaces whenever there was an issue who then had to escalate it 3 levels up before there was even a satisfactory response, never mind a solution. Of course IBM arn't the only ones guilty of this. You'd think companies would have started to realise now that outsourcing isn't always the solution to their problems, sometimes it IS the problem.
You really think the person who's getting a fat bonus every quarter really gives a shit about what "companies" think?
Once again, pure unadulterated greed stands out. The only thing that matters is their benefit from managing a number at the bottom of a page, no matter what that takes. Banking executives have certainly proven unethical and even illegal activities are worth the effort and risk.
Banking executives have certainly proven unethical and even illegal activities are worth the effort and risk.
Maybe I am missing your point in making this comparison, but are you implying that hiring brown people instead of white people is unethical? Please explain.
Used to be Idiots Become Managers (Score:2)
So now it stands for Indians Become Managers?
International....business machines (Score:2)
There is also automation that has started digging in. A lot of work that gets offshored for clients is stuff like checking some fields before releasing a PO, executing a script to implement a change into prod, resetting user passwords, creating a VM from image, restarting & checking servers for patch level, etc. Mundane stuff that historically was cheaper to offload to the lowest cost labor but now it's better to have one small scripting team and a small executing team.
There is also automation that has started digging in. A lot of work that gets offshored for clients is stuff like checking some fields before releasing a PO, executing a script to implement a change into prod, resetting user passwords, creating a VM from image, restarting & checking servers for patch level, etc. Mundane stuff that historically was cheaper to offload to the lowest cost labor but now it's better to have one small scripting team and a small executing team.
So, all the jobs that robots/dumb AI/shellscripts will be replacing soon?
currently, India is starting to lose employee count since it is no longer a "low cost" supplier.
Bangalore and Mumbai are getting more expensive, but if you go north and east, there are another billion Indians who will work for less.
What has India to do with declining revenues? (Score:2)
One team is even working with the producers of Ses (Score:2)
"One team is even working with the producers of Sesame Street to teach vocabulary to kindergartners in Atlanta. "
This may be the first phase of bringing 1st line technical support jobs back to the US.
