Equifax CEO Richard Smith Who Oversaw Breach To Collect $90 Million (fortune.com) 70
An anonymous reader shares a report: The CEO of Equifax is retiring from the credit reporting bureau with a pay day worth as much as $90 million -- or roughly 63 cents for every customer whose data was potentially exposed in its recent security breach. Richard Smith, 57, is the third Equifax executive to retire under pressure following the company's massive data breach revealed earlier this month, putting the personal information of as many as 143 million people at risk. Equifax said Tuesday that as a condition of Smith's retirement, he "irrevocably" forfeits any right to a bonus in 2017, an amount that under normal circumstances would have totaled more than $3 million -- the bonus he received in 2016 -- according to the company's retirement policy. But the CEO is still set to collect about $72 million this year alone (including nine months' worth of his $1,450,000 salary), plus another $17.9 million over the next few years. That's when the rest of Smith's stock compensation hits a few important milestones or "vests," allowing Smith to essentially put it in his bank account. Altogether, it adds up to a total potential paycheck of more than $90.1 million, according to Fortune's calculations based on Equifax securities filings.
Imagine if someone get his details, pretends to be him and steals it all. While that would be very very naughty I fear I might laugh a little bit.
It's ironic that posts about Russian hacking are being done by a bot. This is the third identical post I have seen here today. So rather than being a "nothing burger" these posts indicate that the very interference they are trying to play down is in fact still ongoing.
Laugh a little bit? More like offer praise to the perp.
These guys belong in jail and all their ill-gotten gains taken from them
People were yelling 'we are the 99%', but so what?
We can't do shit about scams cooked up by the ultrarich 0.1%
Not only they handed over our IDs, our credit info, our address, our property list, and so on to the hackers (by employing a music major overseeing online security, thanks to Political Correctness), they still get to get tens of millions of rewards doing such a criminal thing !
Go fuck yourself, you motherfucking 0.1% fuckers !
This is exactly why these breaches occur and will continue to occur. When there is no penalty for incompetence and the worst that can happen to you is that you get to "retire" with a huge payout, then there is zero incentive to actually run your business properly.
I wonder who their advisers are....? Anyone got a number?
I'm sure there will be consequences for someone. Probably for the poor developer who wanted to update the buggy Struts module, but wasn't told not to by upper management because it would delay some new marketing roll out.
Of course, he already supervised the posting of his personal information along with everybody else's.
It is amazing (not) to me that the board will let this happen. If his contract gives him this cash regardless of competence, then the board made a poor contract. If the contract requires competence for compensation, the the board should not give out the cash.
Come on, man. You know this works. It's a club where they all pay each other.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/o... [wsj.com]
https://arstechnica.com/tech-p... [arstechnica.com] (doesn't have full text or anything, but wsj's paywalls are mildly annoying)
Not saying his transactions are or aren't overtly suspicious, but significant profits amidst potentially massive losses for so many make one look like a complete douche.
But that's the gag with totally royal douchebags . . . they don't really care if they look like one.
See Darl McBride for an excellent example. If Microsoft pays you a pile of cash in the Cayman Islands, what do you care what other folks think of you . . . ?
[snark]Business as usual in Americana.[/snark] Not saying his transactions are or aren't overtly suspicious, but significant profits amidst potentially massive losses for so many make one look like a complete douche.
Meh, if I had $90 million I don't think I'd care if people thought I was a douche. My friends at the country club likely wouldn't care if the peasants thought so either. It most certainly is business as usual in Americana.
Totally agree for $90M anyone can call me whatever names they'd care to. I'll laugh all the way to the bank, than a little more after, and probably a lot from the deck of my paid for mountain top estate; eating the pizza paid for with interest and dividends on the rest of the money.
Retirement? Guy probably already has a new job that pays even more.
We need to get away from bonus and stock manipulation culture that creates direct incentives to CEOs that conflict with long-term shareholder interests.
Bonus and stock manipulation does not cause incentive for CEOs to conflict with shareholder interests. That is literally the opposite of what CEOs are supposed to do. They are supposed to follow the interests of shareholders or face rejection and replacement, and the interest of shareholders is to squeeze out another penny of profit wherever possible. Companies were not always like this, they acted in the best interest of the CEO and chairman of the board. But then a lawsuit set case law which forced c
And the entire point of long term stock options was to get companies thinking long term instead of per quarter profits only. If your stock only vest after 5 years, you have to think 5 years. Of course it was rapidly abused... The creative opportunity thinking people that make the best company leaders are good at finding compensation loopholes.
I don't think there is a business case for the 'Celebrity CEO' You look at the relative performance gains some of this big name WSJ presser article guys get compared to lessor known peers at similar corporations not drawing nearly as much salary and I agree it just isnt there.
There is something to be said for strong leadership and vision. You cant always get that from some inside tracker. Sometimes you only need a caretaker to keep on keeping on if the company is doing well. Sometimes you need a strong
I think there are two main problems with CEOs in the US.
1) Imperial CEO myth -- the idea that a single, all-powerful CEO is somehow the sole source of company success (and failure). I don't quite understand how this became true -- it's possible there are some corner cases where a change in CEO resulted in a significant company turnaround (like maybe Jobs at Apple). But for the most part, corporations are huge organizations that rise and fall based on group effort and lots of externalities beyond their con
That did great things for their economy and productivity.
The Soviet people loved their economy so much, they overthrew their government. [wikipedia.org]
CEOs certainly do benefit shareholders. It's generally advantageous to have a single person who bears final responsibility for making day to day decisions.
The problem is, all these companies keep paying their CEOs too much. Research shows that the less you pay your CEO the better they perform.
The 1%ers take care of each other and make sure that wealth accumulates at the top. Then that wealth is turned into power so they can get away with stuff like this. Money is power and we've let about 20,000 people have nearly all that power because we're not comfortable with taking it away from them. This stuff is gonna keep happening until we do.
Money is power and we've let about 20,000 people have nearly all that power because we're not comfortable with taking it away from them. This stuff is gonna keep happening until we do.
We could separate money and power though. 2 term limits for EVERY POLITICAL office. Candidates should be DRAFTED, except for an incumbent who is seeking a second term, rather than self selected group of office seekers.
Crime and corruption pays and it seems to be getting easier to get away with it too!
It's cheaper than keeping him.
..would behave like an actual golden parachute. Some landing that'd be if they still took it anyway.
Whatever happened to Captains going down with their ship?
Claw back the bonuses for the last several years.
If the stock tanks, he should not get any benefits!
Seems that appearing incompetent and compromising the privacy information for millions at $0.63 a head is the way to go.
Why didn't I think of this????
I, wish I could sell snake oil this well.
This is what I call a Perfect Failure - an incident, which in spite of being considered a failure by all parties involved, still leaves the party responsible better off than they were before.
From the perspective of the CEO, the "failure" was purely cosmetic. If only I could collect $90 million when I made a mistake..
If you only made 50k a year and didn't have a "C" as the first letter of your title.
When you can get a bullet for a few cents and someone to use it for a couple thousands...
Conservatives often say that huge inequality is necessary to motivate people to work hard, grow companies, and create jobs. However, golden parachutes like these do just the opposite. The "punishment" for screwing up is a luxurious quiet retirement.
