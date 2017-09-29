US Slashing Embassy Staff In Cuba Because of Apparent Sonic 'Attacks' (qz.com) 31
PolygamousRanchKid shares a report from The Washington Post (Warning: may be paywalled; alternative source): The United States is yanking more than half its diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Havana and warning Americans not to visit Cuba, saying it is for their own safety after a string of mysterious injuries harmed at least 21 Americans stationed there. "We have no reports that private U.S. citizens have been affected, but the attacks are known to have occurred in U.S. diplomatic residences and hotels frequented by U.S. citizens," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement. "The Department does not have definitive answers on the cause or source of the attacks and is unable to recommend a means to mitigate exposure." Investigators are looking into the possibility that they were subjected to some sort of "sonic attack," among other theories, though it is not clear why American diplomats and a handful of Canadian envoys would be the only ones to complain of symptoms. Cuba has denied having anything to do with the injuries. Among the possibilities being explored is that agents acting on behalf of a third country may be responsible.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you under the impression that they left them on nonstop in predictable locations?
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing about this "sonic attack" story makes any sense whatsoever from a physics point of view.
This whole thing reeks of "cover story". I think we can all safely assume that we have no idea whatsoever what the truth of the situation is.
Gulf of Tonkin, with a side of bossa nova (Score:2)
What a load of false flag horseshit. See if you can spot the direct contradiction in the first two sentences.
Did U Know the Cubans also mind-controlled Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and forced him to use private jets on the taxpayer's dime while Puerto Rico died? Gotta watch them Cubans. I've been their and let me tell you, their sonic weapons will make you dance uncontrollably.
https://youtu.be/wFCG2TIEAjY [youtu.be]
Re: (Score:1)
Reading comprehension not your strong suit?
It says no PRIVATE CITIZENS were injured. The 21 that were injured are government officials.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet the Russians did this. They're hacking our Alexas and using them for sonic DoS attacks.
Hmm. That might explain this story. [theonion.com]
Guile is Cuban now? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now that it surfaces he is likely Cuban and prone to guile, it appears my instincts were spot on.
Mass hysteria, anyone? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like if the goal was a third party trying to reverse progress in US-Cuban relations, they've partially succeeded already.
Re: (Score:2)
Screams on incompetence, I am afraid! (Score:2)
"The Department does not have definitive answers on the cause or source of the attacks and is unable to recommend a means to mitigate exposure."
Is the whole DoD, with a massive budget unable to mitigate this thing?
Think about it for a second: The most 'technologically advanced' country in the world brought down to its knees by some third-world operating entity! Really?
I know who to blame: "Those Russians."
Grenada, Part Deux (Score:2)
Trump needs a quick war he can win, and he needs it yesterday. His string of failures is starting to make the yahoos restless.
There will be a Trump Hotel & Casino in Havana by the end of next year.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. People had been assuming sonic because of the hearing loss and the hearing loud noises in the middle of the night, but that could just as well be a symptom of attacks from another sort, since the attacks have clearly done significant neurological damage. Either way, a technically advanced third party who wants to reverse US-Cuban relations seems to be the most probable perpetrator.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think we can even assume that there are any attacks at all. I'm not saying there aren't, but I am saying the what is being reported on this stuff is obvious nonsense, which leaves us with literally no data on which to even form a hypothesis, let alone draw conclusions.
Diplomats are an anachronism (Score:2)
Just get a phone line there and call them.
I figured out the source long ago. (Score:1)