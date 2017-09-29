US Slashing Embassy Staff In Cuba Because of Apparent Sonic 'Attacks' (qz.com) 10
PolygamousRanchKid shares a report from The Washington Post (Warning: may be paywalled; alternative source): The United States is yanking more than half its diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Havana and warning Americans not to visit Cuba, saying it is for their own safety after a string of mysterious injuries harmed at least 21 Americans stationed there. "We have no reports that private U.S. citizens have been affected, but the attacks are known to have occurred in U.S. diplomatic residences and hotels frequented by U.S. citizens," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement. "The Department does not have definitive answers on the cause or source of the attacks and is unable to recommend a means to mitigate exposure." Investigators are looking into the possibility that they were subjected to some sort of "sonic attack," among other theories, though it is not clear why American diplomats and a handful of Canadian envoys would be the only ones to complain of symptoms. Cuba has denied having anything to do with the injuries. Among the possibilities being explored is that agents acting on behalf of a third country may be responsible.
Gulf of Tonkin, with a side of bossa nova (Score:2)
What a load of false flag horseshit. See if you can spot the direct contradiction in the first two sentences.
Did U Know the Cubans also mind-controlled Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and forced him to use private jets on the taxpayer's dime while Puerto Rico died? Gotta watch them Cubans. I've been their and let me tell you, their sonic weapons will make you dance uncontrollably.
https://youtu.be/wFCG2TIEAjY [youtu.be]
Guile is Cuban now? (Score:2)
Mass hysteria, anyone? (Score:2)