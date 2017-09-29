South Korea Bans Initial Coin Offerings (reuters.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: South Korea's financial regulator on Friday said it will ban raising money through all forms of virtual currencies, a move that follows similar restrictions in China on initial coin offerings. The Financial Services Commission said all kinds of initial coin offerings (ICO) will be banned as trading of virtual currencies needs to be tightly controlled and monitored. The decision to ban ICOs as a fundraising tool was made as the government sees such issues as increasing the risk of financial scams.
"Raising funds through ICOs seem to be on the rise globally, and our assessment is that ICOs are increasing in South Korea as well," the regulator said in a statement after a meeting with the finance ministry, the Bank of Korea and the National Tax Service. "Stern penalties" will be issued on financial institutions and any parties involved in issuing of ICOs, the statement added, without elaborating further on the details of those penalties.
"Raising funds through ICOs seem to be on the rise globally, and our assessment is that ICOs are increasing in South Korea as well," the regulator said in a statement after a meeting with the finance ministry, the Bank of Korea and the National Tax Service. "Stern penalties" will be issued on financial institutions and any parties involved in issuing of ICOs, the statement added, without elaborating further on the details of those penalties.
Governments hate to lose control of their fiat. (Score:2)
Bitcoin and other non-state controlled currencies will wreak havoc on governments ability to tax and otherwise control the movement of money. Bitcoin etc... will become as illegal as illicit drugs... and just as hard to stop.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't either (Score:2)
Also this is less trying to stamp out bitcoin and more trying to regulate a speculative market before it goes out of control and takes advantage of naive investors.