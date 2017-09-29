Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


South Korea Bans Initial Coin Offerings

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: South Korea's financial regulator on Friday said it will ban raising money through all forms of virtual currencies, a move that follows similar restrictions in China on initial coin offerings. The Financial Services Commission said all kinds of initial coin offerings (ICO) will be banned as trading of virtual currencies needs to be tightly controlled and monitored. The decision to ban ICOs as a fundraising tool was made as the government sees such issues as increasing the risk of financial scams.

"Raising funds through ICOs seem to be on the rise globally, and our assessment is that ICOs are increasing in South Korea as well," the regulator said in a statement after a meeting with the finance ministry, the Bank of Korea and the National Tax Service. "Stern penalties" will be issued on financial institutions and any parties involved in issuing of ICOs, the statement added, without elaborating further on the details of those penalties.

  • Bitcoin and other non-state controlled currencies will wreak havoc on governments ability to tax and otherwise control the movement of money. Bitcoin etc... will become as illegal as illicit drugs... and just as hard to stop.

    • I see we have another lunatic libertarian anarchist type around. I'm curious, do you have enough money to protect yourself from a JDAM or maybe from people robbing your house since you don't have any police protection, seeing as they are part of the evil statist government?
    • Taxes pay for my roads and schools. Regulating currency limits criminal money laundering and limits bubbles.

      Also this is less trying to stamp out bitcoin and more trying to regulate a speculative market before it goes out of control and takes advantage of naive investors.

