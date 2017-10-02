Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Las Vegas Shooting Leaves at Least 50 Dead, More Than 200 Wounded

Posted by msmash
Readers share a report: At least 50 people are dead and more than 200 wounded after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). Police said they were first alerted to reports of an incident at 10:08 p.m. and then determined there was a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino who was targeting the nearby Route 91 Harvest Festival. Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a briefing that officers responded and shot dead the suspect. He said the suspect was a local resident but declined to identify him, citing the ongoing investigation. Police are also trying to locate a female companion, who they named as Marilou Danley, who was traveling with the suspect.

Las Vegas Shooting Leaves at Least 50 Dead, More Than 200 Wounded

  • We need more guns (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is what happens when you don't have enough guns. If some of those poor people in the crowd had had rifles, they could have taken the shooter out before so many died.

    • Re:We need more guns (Score:4, Funny)

      by Aethedor ( 973725 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @08:21AM (#55291271) Homepage
      No, that's the old way. In a modern world, automated guns are placed at the corner of every street. It will open fire at everything that sounds like a gunshot. The only way to stop shootings like this. And it will make the excuse "guns don't kill people, people do" invalid. Developing, installing and maintaining such automated guns will also create a lot of jobs. It's gonna be great.

    • taking out some shooting from high up on the ground is not easy.

  • So is this called Terrorism? (Score:3)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @08:16AM (#55291255)

    So is this called Terrorism? Will people of the same skin color now be targeted? Because that would be bad.

    • No, this is not terrorism (yet). There is no ideological or political separation for discriminating between the victims and the perpetrator(s). If the shooter has left some manifesto or similar behind it may be classified as an act of terrorism later, but nothing of that sort has as of yet been discovered.

      Why would you call this terrorism? Why is it relevant?

