Navy Returns to Compasses and Pencils To Help Avoid Collisions at Sea (nytimes.com) 64
An anonymous reader shares a report: Urgent new orders went out earlier this month for United States Navy warships that have been plagued by deadly mishaps this year. More sleep and no more 100-hour workweeks for sailors. Ships steaming in crowded waters like those near Singapore and Tokyo will now broadcast their positions as do other vessels. And ships whose crews lack basic seamanship certification will probably stay in port until the problems are fixed.[...] The orders issued recently by the Navy's top officer for ships worldwide, Vice Adm. Thomas S. Rowden, drew on the lessons that commanders gleaned from a 24-hour fleetwide suspension of operations last month to examine basic seamanship, teamwork and other fundamental safety and operational standards. Collectively, current and former officers said, the new rules mark several significant cultural shifts for the Navy's tradition-bound fleets. At least for the moment, safety and maintenance are on par with operational security, and commanders are requiring sailors to use old-fashioned compasses, pencils and paper to help track potential hazards (alternative source), as well as reducing a captain's discretion to define what rules the watch team follows if the captain is not on the ship's bridge. "Rowden is stomping his foot and saying, 'We've got to get back to basics,'" said Vice Adm.
Sigh. (Score:2)
Please explain why US Navy warhsips have crews who "lack basic seamanship certification".
I mean.. I understand that they might not have the piece of paper, the same way they might not have passed the official driving test to drive a tank, but surely... surely at some point... someone gave them the equivalent skills and/or sent them on the same kinds of training such that it would be a cinch to acquire such certification?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
The OP has a valid point. If someone is training to get certified and is shadowed by someone who is certified, that's one thing. But if the bridge is filled with people that are not certified, that's a huge breakdown in the chain of command. The gov't spends HOW MUCH money on defense, yet we have untrained people on deck
Re: (Score:2)
It's because the Defense Budget is a jobs program. It's not about training better soldiers/sailors/marines/airmen, but that M1-Abrams Tanks are built in a factory in some town that otherwise has no economy so they keep pumping them out even though the Pentagon* says they don't want or need any more than they already have.
*Weird-looking building. Four walls and a spare. Monument to Murphy's Law. (obligatory MASH reference)
Re: Sigh. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
GPS can be hacked (sidebar: Why the actual FUCK are signals from U.S. GPS SVs not encrypted to prevent hacking?); a magnetic compass, not so much (or at least, not at a distance).
Are we lowering the bar, in all aspects of our society and not just within the military? Very possibly.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Please explain why US Navy warhsips have crews who "lack basic seamanship certification".
This jumped out at me, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Please explain why US Navy warhsips have crews who "lack basic seamanship certification".
This jumped out at me, too.
Reduced time and money for training are the culprits.
More training is the solution.
Re: (Score:3)
All I ask for is a tall ship and a satellite constellation to steer her by...
Re: (Score:2)
That got answered previously (Score:2, Interesting)
At least for officers, the basic navigational and shiphandling courses got replaced by a dvd set.
I'm not kidding.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Please explain why US Navy warhsips have crews who "lack basic seamanship certification".
I read an article, I think on gcaptain.com, about this not long ago. Basically, it said that they just don't bother training them any more, because of cost-cutting measures in the late 2000s. They used to have some school they'd send them to to learn basic seamanship, but because of Congress's cost-cutting (Congress wants to spend lots of $$$ on weapons systems and shipbuilding, but they don't want to allow the Navy t
Next up (Score:2)
Not to be outdone by the Navy, the army will go back to walking and emergency ration packs.
Those guys think they're going back to the basics but they are still sailing on their big modern ships with their fancy kitchens. We're real men, we're truly going back to the basics.
Re: (Score:2)
Break out the muskets!
Ridiculous -- why not enhance the use AIS & ra (Score:3)
Busy shipping lanes are too busy to monitor and track with paper and pencil.
Modern shipping works because ships are able to use technology like AIS and radar to track other vessels accurately and in real time. Navigation systems -- chotplotting, AIS, radar, autopilot, and weather information -- can be tied together in real time, allowing a ship's heading and course to be altered in real time based on actual conditions at sea.
I can definitely see the added advantages of humans with binoculars to spot closer in traffic and validate radar tracking and AIS data, but the idea that they'll just do all this in real time with paper and pencil is as silly as the SEC announcing it will combat stock fraud by switching back to pencils and paper spreadsheets.
Re: (Score:3)
What if you can't trust your electronic instruments?
Presumably part of the reason you have lookouts is for this reason, but if you *always* believe your instruments to be unreliable then your navigation is limited to what you can visually see.
I'm not saying they should only rely on AIS & radar, obviously a military ship should validate those systems' targets which should be in visual range. But those electronic systems can actually do a great job of predicting potential collisions, especially AIS. It's literally a broadcast of a ship's position, headin
Re: (Score:2)
AIS is great on a ship until you end up at Moscow Airport. The fact that the Navy didn't use it in busy shipping lanes previously seems quite stupid, and if their ships have radar absorbing properties it becomes all the more important.
Re: Ridiculous -- why not enhance the use AIS & (Score:1)
There are already tens of thousands of dead and dying, so it looks to be an equal tradeoff if what you claim is true.
Re: (Score:3)
And how many weekend hikers know how to use a map? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So it's the qwerty of the code world. Maybe it was designed to prevent printers/typewriters from jamming to.
Re: (Score:2)
Morse may have been standard training at the Naval Academy but I don't think all enlisted were taught morse. Signalmen and radiomen certainly, but others, not so su
Re: (Score:2)
Hikers shmikers. Every time I use my GPS to navigate in my car and can feel my brain cells rotting away...
Drawback of automation (Score:5, Informative)
In the same way, if you know there's a computer system which tracks your ship's location and the location of all other ships, and automatically sounds an alarm if it detects a collision course, then you're more likely to slack at your job and start reading slashdot or the latest J.K. Rowling book. OTOH if there is no computer system, and you and ONLY YOU are personally responsible for tracking your and that other ship's position and course to make sure you don't collide, then you're going to have 100% of your attention devoted to that task. Double or multiple redundancy works for equipment, but not always for people.
Re: (Score:1)
To add to that, I'm nothing to do with the military but I've seen instances where people come to a conclusion which is different to the computer, but they're so used to relying on it that they presume that they're the one in the wrong, not the machine. A lot of the time a system is initially introduced as something to assist a person in coming to a conclusion in the context of other information
Re:Drawback of automation (Score:4, Insightful)
However, there ARE ways to enforce accuracy.... Make the bridge crew enter their manual position observations and calculations and then routinely judge the accuracy of the manual log with the automatic position logs. If there are variances, they will need to be explained. If you are not accurate enough with your manual entries, you don't keep your qualification.
I always wondered why the Navy gave up the celestial navigation qualification requirement. Never made sense to me.
Re: (Score:2)
In 3001, Arthur C. Clarke postulated a future in which nobody really understood how anything works.
This is entirely plausible to me given my experience growing up along with computers. I started learning about computers in the 1970s by messing around with primitive ICs; I learned to do stuff like build adders out of flip-flops. And I learned about each new technology when it came in; I programmed in assembly language on some of the earliest popular 8 bit microprocessors, but also in FORTRAN and LISP on ea
Re: (Score:3)
That theory is axiomatic - the more people checking the less likely that errors made up front will be caught. We have know that for decades, but "adding another review" has such appeal to management that you never get rid of them. "Let's get more eyes on the problem" just ensures that the mistakes are codified forever, because it becomes so onerous to change something (and take weeks/months/years to get through the review process) that you try to work around it somehow, even if you find the problem.
Navy regulations are written in blood ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
An uncle who served on destroyers long ago told me that "Navy regulations are written in blood". That regulations and training say this is the proper way to do something and you will do it in no other way. That the "proper way" was determined by people dying when it was done otherwise. That some ways of doing things are more than "tradition".
The right way.
The wrong way.
The NAVY way.
B52 Bombers... (Score:1)
B52 pilots and Cessna 150 pilots (Score:2)
When the navigation computer has to reboot on the B-52 bomber, the crew breaks out the slide ruler and map to figure out where they're going.
Yes, but the E6B slide rule is not something that ever went obsolete like traditional slide rules. The E6B was still used in ground school in the 1990s, might still be used in classrooms today. And many pilots still carry one in their bag, next to the paper chart and a flashlight, just in case. Its not a B-52 or a military thing. We're talking Cessna 150 pilots too.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Most of Navy leadership is dumb as toast. (Score:1)
I have a relative in SURFLANT who tried teaching juniors how to use a sextant for fun and for just in case. He was told to stop.
planing for a North Korea attack where GPS may not (Score:2)
planing for a North Korea attack where GPS may not work right in some worst case scenarios.
Ships are jokes nowadays (Score:3)
"...will now broadcast their positions as do other vessels. "
So the 'other vessels' will have to take care of avoiding them, what about lighthouses and islands and other dangerous pieces of 'land'?
And they are supposed to notice missiles coming at them from hundreds of miles at supersonic speeds?
Re: (Score:1)
Well, my family was Air Force and not Navy. However I can imagine at least one reason why Navy ships might not have been transmitting position information.
During times of conflict you don't want to be doing this. It's great for your team and it's even greater for the opposition, during a war, to know where you are.
In places and at times when there is no conflict however, perhaps cooperating with civilian locator systems might be a good idea. Ultimately the Navy needs to determine how that will work.
All it takes . . . (Score:2)
All it takes is for people to pay attention.
It's called .. (Score:1)
Our "HUGE" push to automated control (Score:2)
So where does that leave the "RAPID AT ALL COSTS PUSH" to autonomous unmanned ships at sea, airliners in the air, heavy trucks on the roads and cars with no drivers or controls for manual use.
I am not against these things, I just think the path to get there is longer than most think. Since you often have to alter code for the exceptions that were not predic
Out of the box solution (Score:3)