Goldman Sachs Explores a New World: Trading Bitcoin

Several readers share a report: Goldman Sachs is weighing a new trading operation dedicated to bitcoin and other digital currencies, the first blue-chip Wall Street firm preparing to deal directly in this burgeoning yet controversial market (Editor's note: the link from WSJ, which originally reported this development, could be paywalled; alternative source), according to people familiar with the matter. Goldman's effort is in its early stages and may not proceed, the people said. The firm's interest, though, could boost bitcoin's standing among investors and fuel the debate around digital currencies, which were initially viewed as havens for illicit activity but are pushing further into the mainstream investment world. China in recent weeks has banned exchanges that trade bitcoin, fearing the virtual currency could provide an avenue for capital flight. J.P. Morgan Chase & Co Chief Executive James Dimon, whose bank is the largest dealer in global currencies, last month called bitcoin a "fraud" and said he would fire any employee who traded it. Yet Japan's government has embraced bitcoin, creating regulations to legitimize its trading. India and Sweden have mused about creating their own virtual currencies, and the U.S. Federal Reserve has studied bitcoin and the technology underpinning it.
it is underwritten by illicit activity - isn't that better than gold?
it is underwritten by illicit activity - isn't that better than gold?
It is underwritten by speculation, not activity, illicit or legitimate.
Give me any definition of currency that doesn't involve the US government and I can tell you how BTC fulfills it.
How does that work during a power outage, or natural disaster that results in no power? I can have cash in hand, BTC might as well be a unicorn fart without a functioning computer.
FAR more illicit activity is conducted in US dollars than Bitcoin.
regulations will kill it and if it becomes more bank like then tacking / tax laws will be very hard to put in places without big changes.
Yes its inconvenient to have to compute a capital gain/loss on those fractional coins used to buy a cup of coffee. But your wallet software can do that for you to simplify/a
Bank Reporting Guidelines may hurt it as having accounts if no names does not fly even more so when there is over $10,000 in a single cash transaction or they are over other levels.
How do you know if the monetary activity you're participating in is shady? Easy, when Goldman Sachs gets in on it too, you can be certain there is an exploitable financial angle somewhere.