United Kingdom Government Politics

UK Government Could Imprison People For Looking At Terrorist Content (betanews.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Mark Wilson writes: Not content with trying to "combat" encryption, the UK government also wants to criminalize looking at terrorist content. The leading Conservative party has announced plans which threaten those who "repeatedly view terrorist content online" with time behind bars. New laws will be introduced that could see consumers of terrorist content imprisoned for up to 15 years. The same maximum sentence would face those who share information about police, soldiers or intelligence agencies with a view to organizing terrorist attacks.

UK Government Could Imprison People For Looking At Terrorist Content

