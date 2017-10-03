UK Government Could Imprison People For Looking At Terrorist Content (betanews.com) 92
Mark Wilson writes: Not content with trying to "combat" encryption, the UK government also wants to criminalize looking at terrorist content. The leading Conservative party has announced plans which threaten those who "repeatedly view terrorist content online" with time behind bars. New laws will be introduced that could see consumers of terrorist content imprisoned for up to 15 years. The same maximum sentence would face those who share information about police, soldiers or intelligence agencies with a view to organizing terrorist attacks.
In 1984 Airstrip One (UK) is controlled by the same political entity that controls north and south americas too..
Every time I hear Airstrip, I think of landing strip, and that's a whole lot more pleasant a thought. Do go on.
I think the US and UK are in a competition to see who can out-crazy the other.
Nobody expects the Canadian Inquisition!
Stupid. (Score:5, Insightful)
Assuming the summary is a correct and concise one.
You can't learn about terrorism without reading about it. Not reading about it leaves you ignorant. Being ignorant removes the tools for combating it.
This is just a dumb, knee-jerk reaction idea from the start.
Re:Stupid. (Score:5, Insightful)
Wouldn't this make anyone who regularly watches the news a criminal?
Wouldn't this make anyone who regularly watches the news a criminal?
Not if they make it illegal to report on terrorism
Nope. Some of us know that motives don't make actions wise or unwise. There's even folk wisdom related to this - "The road to Hell is paved with good intentions".
It doesn't matter how well-intentioned this idea's advocates are, it's a stupid idea.
Even with that interpretation, it's still stupid.
and Law Enforcement? (Score:2)
Do the politicians intend to put MI-5 officers in jail, for trolling for terror intelligence? or will Her Majesty's Government issue a LICENSE for proper people to view terrorist websites?
Stop! You're under-arrest for suspicion of viewing... oh, sorry, you've got a LICENSE to do that.
Wait... it's EXPIRED!!! Stop, you fiend, or I'll blow my whistle!
...will Her Majesty's Government issue a LICENSE for proper people to view terrorist websites?
That seems likely. A license or equivalent. Enforcing child porn laws has similar protections.
I have a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook that I downloaded as a teenager in the mid-90s. Should I be afraid?
You can't learn about terrorism without reading about it. Not reading about it leaves you ignorant. Being ignorant removes the tools for combating it.
Well, you're not supposed to research it on your own. Listening to alternative political viewpoints and being able to form your opinions on your own is the greatest evil. Just stay away from those websites and wait for government approved educational materials to inform you about terrorism, and how you should feel about it.
Yeah. An educated populace is always difficult to rule, but an uneducated populace is periodically DANGEROUS to rule.
I'd rather have a constant bit of semi-civilized chaos than periodic anarchy.
However, politicians are just people, like the rest of us. They can be stupid, short-sighted, and blinded by ideology just as easily as the rest of us. Maybe moreso, since that third item tends to lead you to a career in politics...
You can't learn about terrorism without reading about it. Not reading about it leaves you ignorant. Being ignorant removes the tools for combating it.
This is just a dumb, knee-jerk reaction idea from the start.
Authorities likely don't want you to educate yourself about terrorism: doing that might give you the unacceptable idea that it's not all dark their side and not all shiny yours.
How it works is that the authorities tell you these terrorists are bad and you are expected to accept this as the truth, no questions, no need for you to investigate further.
So the idea is bad, but likely not a dumb, knee-jerk reaction at all.
Even China doesn't typically arrest for reading (Score:4, Insightful)
It's "the end justifies the means" carried to insane extremes. Just proves the old adage that "the road to hell is paved with good intentions."
I would be fine with this as additional punishment (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Somebody gets caught committing a terrorist act and you want to base his sentencing on his video habits? That seems silly. Surely in that case there would be more relevant charges.
Would you also be fine with adding a year for every cup of tea they drink?
Remember remember the 5th of November (Score:3)
This is why the 2nd Amendment won't go away. (Score:3)
How are you Wiggy Buggers over there going to get your rights back without guns?
LOL, as if Americans will ever get their rights back
Your 2nd may not go away because of the gun nuts, but your 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th and who knows what else are down the shitter.
So, congratulations, you have the right to shoot into a crowd, but nobody is doing a fucking thing to protect the rest of your rights.
Like it or not, America is trending to fascism just as fast as the Brits
.. they just don't go around pretending to be a free society and acting smug about it.
The 2nd isn't under serious challenge by the government because, unlike many of the other amendments, the 2nd doesn't actually pose any sort of threat to the government.
What rights? You have no rights. You have a piece of paper that the government chooses to follow haphazardly and with all your might and all your guns you roll over and ignore your 4th amendment free zones, your places where guns are banned, and your general military police state you find yourself in where police are a protected entity even when they shoot and kill unarmed women in the pyjamas who were the ones who called them in the first place.
Sure you have the right to a fair trial, apparently
... if you
Your cherry picking skills are masterful and very non-representative of the actual state of this nation.
Your cherry picking skills are masterful and very non-representative of the actual state of this nation.
Neither is your comment that you need guns to maintain rights. Quite frankly, guns or no guns, much of the western world are just sitting here eating our popcorn watching the incredible race to fucking up the nation. UK, USA? Who will win? I'm betting it's going to be a photo finish.
By the way since your 4th-amendment free zone extends 100miles from any border (which technically includes any international servicing airport), I'm not just cherry picking, I'm cherry farming, and going to own a world wide mono
I'm not sure I agree that murdering 59 Country Music fans is a practical or effective way of gaining more rights.
No, And fortunately the good politicians haven't been politicizing on it.
Regardless of the criminal in Nevada, killing people is already illegal and that didn't stop him. I am going to call your argument a straw man
More to the point of the article; What empowers the people of the UK to get their rights returned if they have to do it by force?
Fascist UK (Score:2)
Extension of an existing law (Score:3)
Apparently, as it stands, it does not cover streaming, so will be extended to reference it. The proposal would also change the penalty from a maximum of 10 years in prison to a maximum of 15 years.
So everybody who owns a map can be imprisoned!!! FML.
huh? (Score:2)
It's a little incongruous that the OP is suggesting* the UK could imprison people for *looking* at terrorist content, while (it seems at least from across the Atlantic) that you can't swing a dead cat in London without hitting firebrand Muslim clerics openly calling for the destruction of the west.
*these sorts of posts are always bordering on the histrionic - "this is being considered" becomes "this has been made into law"
(it seems at least from across the Atlantic)
Huh? It does?
If you get your impression of a city from the news, it will be flawed and heavily skewed towards the bad things that happen in a city. Even commercial travelling programs give you a better, more objective view of the city.
Actually it only seems that way if you watch Fox News or subscribe to Infowars. Seriously, the rest of the country (you don't even have to get British people to comment) think you guys have gone batshit insane with your "EUROPE NOW UNDER SHARIA" polemics you guys post everywhere.
Get out of your bubble and, you know, read som
Are you enriched yet? (Score:1)
I sure hope assuaging your liberal guilt has been worth it because you're paying one hell of a price.
wa wa wee wah (Score:1)
Oh, May, you naughty minx, you know just how to get the right-wing blood pumping. Were Trump a few decades younger, he might even take you for a roll in the fields of wheat.
He'll settle for implementing the same thing for USA in a year or two, once net neutrality is dead and buried.
Has Brexit happened yet? (Score:2)
I think a certain amount of political sanity will be restored to the EU once those twats from Westminster isolate themselves.
Politicians say- Just for you, not for us, thanks! (Score:2)
So, when these politicians start getting spammed with emails full of "terrorist content", are they going to report to have themselves locked up? What, there's a "legitimate reason" exclusion that will cover them?
And no one was surprised when they wrote themselves out of the law that covers everyone else.
A beatup (Score:2)
How is this any different from kiddie porn?
In many countries, you can go to jail for looking at or possessing child pornography.
So we're saying that even though terrorists are at least as bad as nonces, that Islamist snuff videos shouldn't be treated in the same way as child pornography.
What am I missing here?
Did you just compare reading a terrorist manifesto to watching child porn? Or reading about the history of Islam?
What you are missing is an understanding of how broad a term like "terrorist material" can end up being.
"What am I missing here?"
Should news station staff be locked up too?
The fact that this stuff is on the news and they milk it as much as they possibly can. They've been told that reporting this stuff and glorifying killers and giving the killers names and life-history encourages others to commit similar crimes but the news carry on regardless. Giving these killers names and life details on mass media should be banned until the media can get a grip.
No more terrorist themed movies? (Score:2)
Say it ain't sooo ooo o o
The past was alterable (Score:2)
âoeThe past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.â
- 1984, George Orwell
Another one for the books (Score:1)
This way they'll have another charge to throw at the perpetrator in case the other 20 don't stick. Plus, this is a great law to have out there to create a bureau to enforce this. How will one enforce the law if no one is scanning the net? Its time to move the rules away from just the spy agencies so that everyone can play.
Uh-oh, here comes the thought police! (Score:2)