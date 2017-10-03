Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation United States Technology

Fully Driverless Cars Could Be Months Away (arstechnica.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Real driverless cars could come to the Phoenix area this year, according to a Monday report from The Information's Amir Efrati. Two anonymous sources have told Efrati that Google's self-driving car unit, Waymo, is preparing to launch "a commercial ride-sharing service powered by self-driving vehicles with no human 'safety' drivers as soon as this fall." Obviously, there's no guarantee that Waymo will hit this ambitious target. But it's a sign that Waymo believes its technology is very close to being ready for commercial use. And it suggests that Waymo is likely to introduce a fully driverless car network in 2018 if it doesn't do so in the remaining months of 2017. [...] According to a report on The Information, Waymo's service is likely to launch first in Chandler, a Phoenix suburb where Waymo has done extensive testing. Waymo chose the Phoenix area for its favorable weather, its wide, well-maintained streets, and the relative lack of pedestrians. Another important factor was the legal climate. Arizona has some of the nation's most permissive laws regarding self-driving vehicles. "Arizona's oversight group has met just twice in the last year, and found no reason to suggest any new rules or restrictions on autonomous vehicles, so long as they follow traffic laws," the Arizona Republic reported in June. "The group found no need to suggest legislation to help the deployment." According to the Arizona Republic, a 2015 executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey "allows universities to test vehicles with no driver on board so long as a licensed driver has responsibility for the cars and can take control remotely if the vehicle needs assistance." Waymo is getting ready to take the same approach.

Fully Driverless Cars Could Be Months Away More | Reply

Fully Driverless Cars Could Be Months Away

Comments Filter:

  • No more pedistrains? (Score:3, Funny)

    by saccade.com ( 771661 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @07:22PM (#55304689) Homepage Journal
    ...the relative lack of pedestrians.

    Let me guess: the "extensive testing" took care of that problem.

  • ...how is this ride-sharing?

    • It picks me up on the way to work, notices that you're also going the same way, picks you up, drops me off, picks up someone at my workplace going somewhat in your direction, drops them off cause they're on the way and you're good on time, then drops you off.
      P.S.
      Before you get mad about getting dropped off last, my co-worker is super-hot and single and thought you were kind of cute and had a good sense of humor. My co-worker has a thing for chubby neck-beards ;-)

  • Check list. (Score:3)

    by BrookHarty ( 9119 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @07:39PM (#55304773) Homepage Journal

    Check list.
    * Favorable weather
    * Well-maintained streets
    * Lack of pedestrians.
    * Everyone driving slow golf carts
    * Shopping malls don't always work.

    Sounds like not really ready for prime time, just cherry picked locations.

    • Gotta start somewhere. They'll work out the bugs. I know this, if I was a taxi or uber or lyft driver, I'd seriously be making alternative career plans. I'm guessing they'll have to buy out the taxi drivers that have invested in badges and such. Lyft and Uber drivers are SOL.

  • ..multiple times every day. It's no surprise that we're taking a more liberal stance on testing the technology. With that said...

    Another important factor was the legal climate. Arizona has some of the nation's most permissive laws regarding self-driving vehicles.

    That's because of our lousy state legislature (a.k.a. Ducey's rubber stamp).

    The McDonald's manager's pay package ($30K/year salary for their time and trouble - it's for about 6-7 mos out of the year) keeps a lot of people out of the job. Then you

Slashdot Top Deals

"It's the best thing since professional golfers on 'ludes." -- Rick Obidiah

Close