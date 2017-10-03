Fully Driverless Cars Could Be Months Away (arstechnica.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares a report: Real driverless cars could come to the Phoenix area this year, according to a Monday report from The Information's Amir Efrati. Two anonymous sources have told Efrati that Google's self-driving car unit, Waymo, is preparing to launch "a commercial ride-sharing service powered by self-driving vehicles with no human 'safety' drivers as soon as this fall." Obviously, there's no guarantee that Waymo will hit this ambitious target. But it's a sign that Waymo believes its technology is very close to being ready for commercial use. And it suggests that Waymo is likely to introduce a fully driverless car network in 2018 if it doesn't do so in the remaining months of 2017. [...] According to a report on The Information, Waymo's service is likely to launch first in Chandler, a Phoenix suburb where Waymo has done extensive testing. Waymo chose the Phoenix area for its favorable weather, its wide, well-maintained streets, and the relative lack of pedestrians. Another important factor was the legal climate. Arizona has some of the nation's most permissive laws regarding self-driving vehicles. "Arizona's oversight group has met just twice in the last year, and found no reason to suggest any new rules or restrictions on autonomous vehicles, so long as they follow traffic laws," the Arizona Republic reported in June. "The group found no need to suggest legislation to help the deployment." According to the Arizona Republic, a 2015 executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey "allows universities to test vehicles with no driver on board so long as a licensed driver has responsibility for the cars and can take control remotely if the vehicle needs assistance." Waymo is getting ready to take the same approach.
No more pedistrains? (Score:3, Funny)
Let me guess: the "extensive testing" took care of that problem.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'll give you a "C" on that attempt at humor.
As a resident, I'll tell you that it has far more to do with 100 days a year of 100+ degree weather, and another two to three weeks worth of 110+ weather.
I think you mean "100 days a year of 100+ degree weather including two to three weeks worth of 110+ degree weather".
100+ includes 110+.
Re: (Score:1)
So you've got great weather but stay indoors? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The whole Phoenix area very badly needs less asphalt, more shade trees, and taller buildings.
Re: (Score:3)
I'll bet that you will see them in your lifetime.
I'm thinking that we're looking at about 20 years before driverless cars consist of at least half of traveled miles, assuming that the research projects don't hit a showstopper problem.
Re: (Score:2)
I too disagree, I'm conservatively estimating that about 10% of cars will be driverless in about 20 years time (+/- 5 years). My guess is that a lot of these will be fleet or co-op owned vehicles.
Please tell me... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It picks me up on the way to work, notices that you're also going the same way, picks you up, drops me off, picks up someone at my workplace going somewhat in your direction, drops them off cause they're on the way and you're good on time, then drops you off.
;-)
P.S.
Before you get mad about getting dropped off last, my co-worker is super-hot and single and thought you were kind of cute and had a good sense of humor. My co-worker has a thing for chubby neck-beards
Re: (Score:2)
Not any more than pulling the same jack-assery on a meat-bag driver. Don't forget these are literally mobile data gathering systems. It will accurately record how maliciously(and awkwardly) you threw your three hundred pounds of cheeto smeared mountain-dew dribbled slovenly self in front of its nicely maintained chassis.
Check list. (Score:3)
Check list.
* Favorable weather
* Well-maintained streets
* Lack of pedestrians.
* Everyone driving slow golf carts
* Shopping malls don't always work.
Sounds like not really ready for prime time, just cherry picked locations.
Re: (Score:2)
Gotta start somewhere. They'll work out the bugs. I know this, if I was a taxi or uber or lyft driver, I'd seriously be making alternative career plans. I'm guessing they'll have to buy out the taxi drivers that have invested in badges and such. Lyft and Uber drivers are SOL.
Re: (Score:2)
Go ahead. Find a lawyer that will take your case, move there, sue. I'm guessing YANAL, cause you sound like you have it all worked out.
Working in Tempe, you see driverless UBER.. (Score:2)
..multiple times every day. It's no surprise that we're taking a more liberal stance on testing the technology. With that said...
Another important factor was the legal climate. Arizona has some of the nation's most permissive laws regarding self-driving vehicles.
That's because of our lousy state legislature (a.k.a. Ducey's rubber stamp).
The McDonald's manager's pay package ($30K/year salary for their time and trouble - it's for about 6-7 mos out of the year) keeps a lot of people out of the job. Then you