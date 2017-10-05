Netflix is Raising Its Prices, Again (mashable.com) 175
Jason Abbruzzese, writing for Mashable: Get ready to pay just a bit more for your Netflix subscription. The streaming video service will be raising prices on its middle and top tier plans in the U.S. starting in November. Subscribers who currently pay for the standard $9.99 service will be charged $10.99. The price of the premium tier will rise from $11.99 to $13.99. Good news for people on the basic $7.99 plan -- that price is staying put, for now. The U.S.-only price hikes will begin to go into effect in November, varying depending on individuals' billing cycles. Starting on Oct. 19, subscribers will be notified and given at least 30 days notice about the increase.
Still better than cable (Score:5, Insightful)
Our family has the highest tier subscription, so that at any given time any of the 4 in our home can watch what they please. We're in Canada, and even though supposedly NF here is not "as good as" the USA, we're satisfied and find plenty to watch. It's still cheaper than cable, still ad-free, and makes us happy. No complaints from our four walls.
Yeah, Luke Cage starts slow, but it eventually pays off. Don't forget it's a series, not a movie. The ending of The Defenders definitely left me wanting more (in the good way).
House of Cards is always slow. It's a political drama and pretty much every major character is also a terrible person. I watch to see how everyone's meticulously laid plans are going to blow up in their own faces, often because of petty and foolish behaviour.
If you like Orange is the New Black you might also like Wentworth. It's
Netflix is going the HBO model.
It's approaching it in price ($14 vs $15 now for the premium, or $11 vs $15 for the standard).
They're getting less and less of "things you've heard of" and doubling down on exclusive content.
Yeah. several times they've yanked away I've been half-way through watching. I get angry until I discover that it's on Hulu.
Hulu has just about all the shows that Netflix doesn't have anymore. Netflix is becoming as you said "just original programming". Hulu is becoming what Netflix was.
Product placement does not pull you out of a show
It doesn't take up much time, true, but it certainly does pull me out of the show quite often.
There are numerous shows that I had to stop watching altogether because the product placement was far too disruptive.
Re:Still better than cable (Score:4, Interesting)
Yeah, how dare my favourite character take a swig from a red Coke can instead of a fuschia Cooke can. Took me right out!
There are numerous shows that I had to stop watching altogether because the product placement was far too disruptive.
Do tell.
Do tell.
Bones was a little egregious with their Prius placement.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, how dare my favourite character take a swig from a red Coke can instead of a fuschia Cooke can. Took me right out!
Yeah, that's not what I'm talking about. However, when most scenes contain a prominent product whose label is always facing me, that catches my eye. Worst of all is when the show pretty much comes to a screeching halt in order to do what amounts to an overt commercial
Do tell.
The most egregious was the show "Bones", which I really enjoyed overall, but the "stop the show to do a commercial" thing made it unwatchable. Cutting away to a real interstitial would have been far better.
There's nothing wrong with it if it doesn't bother you. Keep watching!
There's also nothing wrong with the fact that it bothers me. I just won't be watching. No big loss, really.
Word to the wise: If it asks you to download drivers for a Neurotoxin emitter, don't authorize it.
It's one thing to have a main character drive a car, it's quite another to have them discuss the top features for 30 seconds
No, I don't -- I suspect that it would take you and I approximately the same amount of time to hunt one down, if it exists on YouTube, so I'll leave that to you.
Besides, I've sworn off YouTube.
I know a genuine Panaphonics when I see one. And look, there's Magnetbox and Sorny!
I always thought it was Sonopanic, Magmavox, and Sorry.
Uhhh...citation?
Chuck?
But then, they were so blatant about it and it's fans where extremely appreciative of Subway sponsoring the show for more seasons, we were cool with it
:)
Chuck?
But then, they were so blatant about it and it's fans where extremely appreciative of Subway sponsoring the show for more seasons, we were cool with it
:)
It was funny in Chuck because it was so blatant. It became part of the joke.
Sometimes the placements are relatively seamless, but all too often you're flung into a mystical world where it seems like everyone drinks the same brand of soda...
If it doesn't impact the story... I don't care. I hardly notice.
Much rather that than an actual ad break.
Yes, it's been around for at least as long as me, but it's only in the past five or ten years that it became actually intrusive.
In the early TV days the NEWS ANCHORS WOULD SHILL PRODUCTS DIRECTLY. There is no way that ANYTHING done on TV now even comes to close to that.
Well, the example I provided in an earlier comment disproves that: Bones did precisely this.
Seems more like 3 or 4 minutes of commercial for every 5 or 6 minutes of show, at the least. It's getting pretty close to 50:50 on some channels. There's nothing like paying $120 a month for cable, when $50 of that is actually going towards watching commercials. I'm literally paying to watch commercials!
I have to get the other half on board before I can cut the cable though.
It's hard to do that anyways. Where I live, timewarner services costs more without cable TV
Yeah, the commercials have gone crazy! I've used a DVR for 15 years, but even then it's annoying to be into the show, and suddenly have to FF past some guy yammering about Cialis.
> It doesn't directly pull you out, but if you have ever taken a marketing class or worked in marketing it is very distracting.
^^ THIS.
Almost as bad as the shitty laugh track [youtube.com]
You begin to realize entire episodes have been created just to work in a specific series of product placements. p>
That sound like real life. I'd disagree if I was not constantly witnessing people pay extra money for a T-shirt simply because it has a larger Nike logo.
And listening to people complain that they can't wear that shirt to work. It's amazing how we pay to advertise for companies and will even create drama if we are no allowed to advertise for those companies (I'm wearing a Doctor Who shirt but that's different because it's cool
;))
Less streaming content and higher price? (Score:5, Insightful)
So let me get this straight, they've already lost a lot of non-Netflix created content, will lose Disney in 2019, and now they're raising the price?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
So let me get this straight, they've already lost a lot of non-Netflix created content, will lose Disney in 2019, and now they're raising the price?
They're just prepping you for once they finally get rid of net neutrality.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is they need more money to keep stuff on their channel. This current craze of every cable vendor and their dog starting their own streaming service means content is getting more expensive to lock down.
Nobody is winning out of this whole balkanization of the streaming scene.
Counter-intuative (Score:4, Insightful)
And movie companies forget the lesson of VHS over and over and over again.
Make stuff cheap. Sell it to everybody. Make tons of money.
I worked at a video store when VHS movies were initially $80 a copy for a few months, then went down to $25. This was purely to get money from the video rental stores.
Then Jurassic Park came out on VHS, and Spielberg had the brilliant idea to sell it for $20 right off the bat. Almost made the same amount of money that ticket sales made. Instead of selling a couple of million copies for $80 a pop, they sold ten million copies at $20.
It's almost as if there are demand/price curves that determine these things.
Netflix after the price increase will still be very inexpensive, probably the best value out there for streaming. I give a larger amount per month to NPR. It's just a fraction of the cost of my ISP, a fraction of the cost of my phone service, and a very small fraction of a typical cable or satellite subscription.
But I have learned that the less expensive something is, the more people complain if the price jumps marginally. If something is free and then later they ask for a few cents, people will complain t
Shocking, isn't it? You would think MBA degreed folk would know a thing or two about economics.
Only if you've never met any...
Re:Less streaming content and higher price? (Score:5, Interesting)
Yup. Netflix is loss making, so the idea they might still need to raise prices while they offer a slightly worse service is not contradictory. The question is whether people are willing to pay more.
My guess is yes. But I suspect Netflix would be more successful if they added as much content as possible and doubled their prices, rather than doing what they're doing. It's better to get people the product they want to pay for, and charge them what it costs, than to offer something half assed.
My guess is yes. But I suspect Netflix would be more successful if they added as much content as possible and doubled their prices
It's not clear that they have that option. Content owners have been playing games with licensing for years, and if one thing is clear, it's that they don't want you to be able to subscribe to one service where you can get all (or "enough") of the content you want under one roof.
This is what's going on:
Company #1 has 5 pieces of content, which are A, B, C, D, and E. Company #2 have 5 pieces of content, which are V, W, X, Y, and Z. So Amazon licenses A, B, V, W, and X. Netflix licenses A, C, D, V, and X
Yup. Netflix is loss making, so the idea they might still need to raise prices while they offer a slightly worse service is not contradictory. The question is whether people are willing to pay more.
My guess is yes. But I suspect Netflix would be more successful if they added as much content as possible and doubled their prices, rather than doing what they're doing. It's better to get people the product they want to pay for, and charge them what it costs, than to offer something half assed.
Indeed. I'm considering dropping Netflix- not because their prices are going up... I was considering before I read that. I'm considering dropping because they don't have anything anymore. Hulu or Amazon Prime usually has what I want. Netflix rarely does... and when they do, you start watching a show only for them to yank it off the air when you're half way through a season. Might hang around to watch season 2 of stranger things and then can my Netflix subscription.
False (Score:2)
You are wrong.
"Loss Making" implies that the company is losing money. According to this NY Times article [nytimes.com], Netflix projected over $165m in profits in Q1 2017.
Re:Less streaming content and higher price? (Score:5, Insightful)
Yup, but it shouldn't come as a surprise, nor is it necessarily something to get worked up over.
Netflix was considered an upstart company for a long time, with most of the studios and networks not recognizing how disruptive it would eventually become. As such, Netflix was viewed as yet another way to profit from back catalogs that otherwise weren't providing much value to their owners, so Netflix was able to secure a number of multiyear licenses from major organizations (e.g. Starz) for little more than a pittance. Fast forward 10 years and everyone has woken up to the fact that Netflix poses a major threat to the very foundations of the traditional television business model. They aren't willing to give away licenses to their old content for cheap, nor are they so willing to license recent stuff without ensuring that they receive hefty compensation.
In response, Netflix only has two options: raise prices or reduce their catalog, and they've done both to varying degrees.
What I've noticed recently is that Netflix seems to be procuring short-term licenses for big-name films, that way people can watch them as they hit the various services, but that these licenses seem to expire after a few months. Doing it that way lets the vast majority of people who were interested in that film watch it, without forcing Netflix to raise prices in order to keep those big-name films in their library in perpetuity. Likewise, they let older items expire, but most of them seem to return again a year or two later, as if at any given time Netflix wants their library to have about X items in it, but they renew licenses in a round robin fashion so that people have an opportunity to actually watch more than X items.
For me, even with the price hike, it's still a great value proposition. With dozens of items currently in my queue and more being added on a regular basis, it may not have any particular thing I want to see at any given time, but it always has enough things I want to see that I'm never lacking for entertainment.
It's till the best value for the dollar by far if you don't count ISP cost. These days the ISP is taken for granted. Even with a trivial price increase it still remains the cheapest legal service. Better offerings overall than other streaming services, minimal buffering delays because of adaptive streaming, and high quality of its own shows (I know they push these hard, but they're a tiny fraction of why people subscribe).
Some Netflix original content is quite good -- for example Narcos or the first 2 seasons of House of Cards. But the future is looking bleak when everyone wants to run their own streaming service.
Re:Less streaming content and higher price? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
I think we're already there:
Netflix $10.99
Hulu $7.99 ($11.99 without commercials)
Amazon Prime $5.99
HBO Now $14.99
Starz $8.99
BritBox $6.99
Showtime $8.99
You're now at $65/month before paying for cable internet and you don't have any sports, news or local channels.
Why would one subscribe to all of those services? Netflix and Prime are plenty for me with the occasional movie download from google play. I don't even view prime as part of my streaming service costs as I mostly use it for the shipping.
Re: Less streaming content and higher price? (Score:5, Informative)
Just get a TV?
I guess they gotta start making money (Score:2)
LOL (Score:2)
Does anyone do basic? (Score:2)
Why?
1) The content variety was enormous compared to streaming.
FTFY. It's not so much that their streaming catalog grew, but they are dumping all their discs. Many of my movies on my DVD queue are no longer available or "Very Long Wait" because there is only one copy floating around.
Premium subsidizing basic? (Score:2)
Re:Premium subsidizing basic? (Score:5, Interesting)
Its called price discrimination. You create tiered offerings because you want to get charge the people the most who are willing to pay the most, while not being forced to turn away still profitable but lower contribution margin business.
If you don't like it the correct way to protest is go down to the 7.99 tier. That is how you tell NetFlix you like the service overall but don't place the same premium on premium service that they do. If enough people do it; the result will be they either raise rates on the bottom tier to hit the revenue goals while making a perhaps slightly cheaper premium tier seem like a better decision at the margin for consumers, or go back to a single class of service.
I think there needs to a split formula.
Part of your fee should go to general content production. You're not going to willingly fork out for something you aren't going to see for the first time for another year or so, but when that year's up, you're going to expect something novel to watch. And having a diverse selection helps keep the content producer financially healthy so your preferred content remains available.
Another part of your fee should be directed to more specific production - if all you watch i
And here I sit.... (Score:2, Funny)
With my own library of movies and TV shows on DVD hooked to a media player for the TV paying nothing in subscription fees. Even when the Internet is down I still have TV. When the electric is done, I still have TV with battery power if I wanted. Cheers!
The thing is many of us that have been around awhile have a good size library. The thing about my library is its mostly about sharing things I especially enjoyed with others. I very rarely plop down in front of any of that stuff on my own. "I have seen it."
The trouble with your model is adding a single new item to your library costs 1/2 the price of month subscription to Netflix assuming you are buying off the used rack! You get what 4 hours of new (to you) content a month for $8? Not the model most of
Good for Netflix (Score:5, Insightful)
...but screw Netflix. I am not going to support one of the three companies who were the primary forces behind making the EME part of the HTML5 standard.
Re: (Score:3)
...but screw Netflix. I am not going to support one of the three companies who were the primary forces behind making the EME part of the HTML5 standard.
Yeah, that was one of the reasons I canceled my Netflix a few months ago.
I figured the family would watch Amazon Video instead, but really YouTube is the competition. We're all-Internet content now (not Hollywood/TV products) and don't miss the old stuff at all.
but really YouTube is the competition
YouTube has the same problem as Netflix on this count.
The three companies who forced the EME nonsense through were Netflix, Google, and Microsoft.
Those who think these low prices will remain (Score:2)
are idiots. Netflix's business model is to be a dominant player, if not a monopoly. In a few years, they'll rise prices and if they do win their monopoly status, prices will be just as bad as cable.
Exactly. But some people get offended when someone else get [INSERT SHOW XYZ] instead of Netflix. As if they should be able to get all shows for that price.
Some people are literally asking to be rapped and they don't even know it.
Netflix library is fickle (Score:5, Insightful)
When they stop removing as much as they add month to month, maybe I'll start caring about Netflix. Until then, I'll stick with Plex. Stuff doesn't disappear there unless I want it to go away.
You'd think Netflix has a limited number of hard drives or something and has to shuffle things around to manage space (I know it's a licensing thing, but it's still bullshit).
stop removing as much as they add month to month
This is called budgeting. If they paid for more content, you would pay more. As it is, they are already getting higher fees from distributors and have to increase their subscription rates without adding content.
Compared to inflation (Score:5, Informative)
$7.99 in July 2011 is equivalent to $8.68 today [bls.gov].
So bumping it up to $10.99 means it's increased by 1.27x the rate of inflation. Or an average annual increase of 5.5% vs the actual annual CPI inflation rate of 1.4% over the last 6 years.
Re:Compared to inflation (Score:4, Insightful)
...So bumping it up to $10.99 means it's increased by 1.27x the rate of inflation...
Good analysis. Also, when I look at your analysis, I note that the Netflix library is becoming a shadow of what it had been. That makes the 1.27 times inflation number look even worse. Paying more money, and getting less product.
They added a lot more original shows, which on average are better than the network shows.
Netflix introduced the unlimited streaming plan [huffingtonpost.com] at $7.99 in July 2011. (Their current $7.99 plan doesn't stream in HD, so the $9.99 soon to be $10.99 plan corresponds to their original $7.99 plan.)
$7.99 in July 2011 is equivalent to $8.68 today [bls.gov].
So bumping it up to $10.99 means it's increased by 1.27x the rate of inflation. Or an average annual increase of 5.5% vs the actual annual CPI inflation rate of 1.4% over the last 6 years.
Right, but how much content have they actually lost access to since 2011?
I would argue quite a bit since they let the Starz and other popular content deals expire.
They have backfilled with less popular content and some of their own making, but as a subscriber, I would argue that their content is less appealing than it was 2011.
Also, they have completely destroyed the usability of their website to accommodate this loss of content. Their "ranking" system doesn't actually show you others' ratings anymore, it
Still beats cable (Score:2)
Netflix is more than an order of magnitude better than cable even after the increase. Even if I needed 10 services to replace cable, I'd be ahead!
Or do you just get discs in the mail?
You still need to pay for internet to exist in the modern world. I wouldn't include it in streaming costs unless you are upgrading to a higher speed tier than you would have otherwise.
Go back to 2 streams and bypass the limit. (Score:2)
Affects only clients, unlike EME (Score:2)
At least they are going after their own clients. They successfully lobbied for DRM on HTML standards, that fucked up the Internet for everyone.
Netflix is no better than any cable company pushing for censorship online. I already canceled them all.
10% increase in price is "just a bit more"? (Score:2)
At what point does a 10% price increase be viewed as a significant price increase?
meh (Score:2)
Dropped netflix a couple of years ago. Just wasn't enough to justify even the $10.
Still have Amazon Prime. Not sure if I'd keep it just for either the free shipping or the Prime videos, but together, yeah. Love the eclectic mix of stuff I find to watch there.
I'm cancelling (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Of course there is a way to win.
We want to subscribe to one service and get all content, we don't need (or want) that content to be exclusive to that service.
So the solution is simple, forbid exclusivity and require content creators to provide their content to all services under identical terms. Then you have multiple services to choose from and all services can offer all content (if they want).
I knew we should have pinned her into the coffin with a stake through the heart.
she had a heart?
They should also make them available for free via torrent. Torrent is a service, so people will have a real choice. Those who want to pay for it can and those who don't won't to pay for it won't have to.
Only on Wednesdays and Saturdays if they end in a 7. It's an independent country all other days.
Isn't Canada part of the US?
Shhhh... they're not supposed to know. They're supposed to go on thinking they're independent.