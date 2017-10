Nearly 4 Million People In US Still Subscribe To Netflix DVDs By Mail

The biggest Netflix-related news today is that the company is raising its streaming videos prices , from $9.99 a month to $10.99. But there is another interesting nugget of information to consider: Netflix still has 3.7 million DVD subscribers in the U.S. who get their discs delivered through the mail for the same $7.99 a month it had previously cost. Recode reports:Are you one of the 3.7 million Netflix users who still get DVDs sent in the mail? If so, what's keeping you from embracing the digital age and streaming movies via the internet?