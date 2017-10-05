Nearly 4 Million People In US Still Subscribe To Netflix DVDs By Mail (recode.net) 50
The biggest Netflix-related news today is that the company is raising its streaming videos prices, from $9.99 a month to $10.99. But there is another interesting nugget of information to consider: Netflix still has 3.7 million DVD subscribers in the U.S. who get their discs delivered through the mail for the same $7.99 a month it had previously cost. Recode reports: That's down 17 percent from a year ago, and is much smaller than Netflix's nearly 52 million domestic streaming subscribers, but it's still sizable. Netflix first separated out its DVD and streaming subscription services in July 2011, charging $7.99 each ($15.98 for both). Streaming was originally an added bonus for DVD subscribers at no extra cost. Are you one of the 3.7 million Netflix users who still get DVDs sent in the mail? If so, what's keeping you from embracing the digital age and streaming movies via the internet?
What a stupid question (Score:5, Insightful)
Are you one of the 3.7 million Netflix users who still get DVDs sent in the mail? If so, what's keeping you from embracing the digital age and streaming movies via the internet?
DVDs are digital - hell it's right in the acronym Digital versatile disc. Just because someone wants a physical copy for some reason doesn't mean it magically was transformed into analog by the postal service.
That said if we wanted to really entertain the question of why someone would want DVDs by mail - ignoring the stupidity of the way the question was posed in this summary - there is still at least one good reason for it on Netflix. Their DVD library is much larger than their streaming library. If you want to see something that is 2-7 years old, there is a really good chance it is available for streaming. Outside that range, your chances are not very good. There are a lot of really good titles available that you simply can't stream. One great example that is relevant right now is Blade Runner. If you don't own it and you want to see the original version before going to the theatre to see the new one, you can't stream it on Netflix, they don't stream it. You can't buy it today brand new at Best Buy, Target, or Walmart as it was pulled off the shelves by the studio. Some of the retailers claim they could ship it to you next week if you buy it today but there's no guarantee. Netflix will tell you when you'll have it.
Beyond that, the single disc service is only $8 per month. Most Netflix subscribers have a card on file with them that automatically gets billed; I suspect a majority of these people wouldn't notice another $8 from their card every month one way or the other. I know I have weeks where my gas consumption fluctuates by a lot more than $8 and I don't spend much time worrying about it.
Re: (Score:2)
DVDs are digital - hell it's right in the acronym Digital versatile disc.
It was originally Digital Video Disc. They tried to rejigger it afterward, but fuck them. Changing AND overloading acronyms for no real reason? No thanks.
For one simple reason... (Score:5, Informative)
I personally know a number of people who subscribe to the DVD service, and they do so for a very simple reason: the catalog of available movies and TV shows is much, much larger than in the streaming service.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely correct. Also, streaming titles can vanish without notice. We had 3 episodes of Foyle's War left. Hopefully it will return one day.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Got it on the first try. A lot of stuff is not on streaming, but only on DVD.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed.
One of the reasons Netflix streaming sucks is that if you search for a movie and it isn't available there is NO way to provide feedback along the lines:
* Add it to my favorites!
* [x] Notify me when it becomes available!
Instead they show some bullshit "Titles related to _x_" instead
...
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks to handbrake I can get a dvd once, then own it forever. Then I can stream it over plex at my leisure, without worrying about netflix and/or studios pulling the plug for $reasons.
Burn and mail (Score:2)
I wonder, do they burn a particular title onto DVD that is not currently in stock and mail it to you if they think demand will increase?
The DVDs that I've received from Netflix in recent years look very generic with only a thin black band around the center to identify the contents. No silk screened artwork any more.
Flyover Internet (Score:2)
We still have DVD rental stores and RedBoxes everywhere.
Turns out you can't stream much on 0.9 Mbps DSL.
Dumb question. Obvious answer. (Score:3, Insightful)
Crappy rural broadband that services the 90% of the continental U.S. where the least-crowded 50% of the population lives just doesn't cut it for streaming services.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
He has a point: who needs high speeds for streaming when DVDs are cheaper and have a wider selection?
Lots of movies are not available for streaming (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The cost and availability of internet bandwidth (Score:3)
Arrrr (Score:1)
So I can rip them of course
Re: (Score:2)
My reason... (Score:1)
Streaming is like the 99 cent section (Score:1)
I'm one of those 4 million (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My main concern is surround sound (Score:1)
ah the yify school of audio mixing.. (Score:2)
wow netflix isnt 5.1? is that like the YIFY model of streaming: crap for the masses.
I guess people really dont care about audio, which explains the popularity of both yify and netflix...
Re: (Score:2)
netflix streams in 5.1 (well, most titles. there's a few in stereo, and a few without a subwoofer)
4 million people still subscribe to Netflix DVD (Score:1)
Mainly What I use Netflix for (Score:2)
Movies versus Miniseries (Score:2)
It's simple really. If you like movies, you will find the best selection on DVD. If you like the miniseries, especially the new ones that Netflix are developing, then streaming service is the way to go.
For some people, Netflix DVDs + Amazon Prime hits the sweet spot for streaming versus movies. A lot of the cooking shows my wife likes are on Prime without additional charge. but Netflix doesn't stream much that she wants. For me I mostly watch movies, and I have been soured on the dwindling selection of Netf
Well, speaking for myself... (Score:1)
I just like getting things in the mail.
It's so fun for me. It's like Christmas, in whatever month it is.
Have you stopped beating your wife yet?? (Score:2)
I think it's incredibly misleading to ask why DVD/BluRay subscribers have "not embraced streaming yet".
Guess what - we have. I have not had a tuner for many years, ONLY watching shows and most other things via streaming. I have subscribed to Netflix stream since they first offered it, but was streaming TV shows long before that... I also at times use the HBO and Stars apps to watch movies through. Heck, I even subscribe to the Comic Con app to watch movies and shows....
I subscribe to the DVD service for
Quality, Availability, Reliability (Score:1)
I still use my DVD subscription because with their focus oo much on original content now, a lot of recent releases never make it to Netflix streaming. I'm not paying $6 per movie to rent a recent release when I can get it on Blu Ray if I wait an extra 30-60 days. There is also a much more substantial back catalog of older content and movies that might have once been available via streaming but since dropped out of the library. Also watching the disc doesn't eat up my bandwidth. My disc queue is down to
Too expensive (Score:1)
We don't subscribe to Netflix DVD, we get all of our DVD rentals from RedBox. The reason is simple. We simply don't watch enough to make it economical to get a subscription. We watch 1, 2 at the most, movies per month. That is about $3 from redbox. Often times we will get a coupon or deal from redbox, probably trying to encourage us to use them more often, that drops the price to $0. We have dozens of redbox kiosks around our house so it has never been a pain having to go to the kiosk to get a movie when th
I still get DVDs by mail from Netflix (Score:2)
I do both (Score:1)
I get DVDs from Netflix, and I stream. The list of DVDs is much larger than the list of streamables. If I want old classics, like Criterion series, then DVDs is what I have to get.