US Jobs Dropped By 33,000 In September, Likely Due To Storms

An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: The U.S. economy shed 33,000 jobs in September, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while unemployment fell to 4.2 percent. The September payrolls drop broke a nearly 7-year streak of continuous job gains. But economists caution that the drop is likely representing the short-term consequences of bad weather, not a long-term shift in the job market. Before this report, the economy had added an average of about 175,000 jobs per month; the unemployment rate has been at 4.3 or 4.4 percent since April. Job growth in September was expected to be lower than usual because of the effects of several devastating hurricanes. Economists did not generally predict an actual decline, but a not-so-stellar report was widely anticipated.

  • The long overdue Hillary Recession is finally coming. The end is neigh!

  • ...and in a month or two... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Penguinisto ( 415985 ) on Friday October 06, 2017 @10:47AM (#55321493) Journal

    Given that the hurricane-stricken areas are in semi-tropical places where construction can (and probably does) happen year-round, I'm betting that there will be a massive boom in construction jobs coming in the next month or two, and lasting maybe 6 months or more. Someone's gotta rebuild all that stuff, after all...

    • Broken window fallacy [investopedia.com]. If there hadn't been any storms, the money those places will now have to spend on repairs would've been spent on other business instead. So that construction boom comes at the cost of other business jobs. i.e. There's no net increase in number of jobs, it's just that money has been siphoned away from other jobs to pay for construction jobs.

      Also see opportunity cost [investopedia.com]. Like most people, you are incorrectly calculating opportunity cost by comparing to a vacuum (construction repair

      • I never stated that hurricanes were good for the economy, nor did I recommend destruction in order to stimulate said economy. I merely stated that a frigton of temporary jobs would come of it, and why.

        QED: I posted no fallacy here.

  • Storms? (Score:2, Flamebait)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 )

    Aren't we pretty sure it's Trump's fault?

    Or the Russians?

    Or Global Warming. Ah...that works "storms" = global warming. NOW I can fit this news into my preconceived worldview.

    • The Unemployment Rate [bls.gov] this year since January has been 4.8%, 4.7%, 4.5%, 4.4%, 4.3%, 4.4%, 4.3%, 4.4%, 4.2%. Jobs dropped by 33,000 but unemployment went down...? FAKE NEWS!!!

      Seriously though, what? Labor force participation rate went up from 62.9% in August to 63.1% in September. Labor force went from 160,571,000 to 161,146,000. Number of employed went from 153,439,000 to 154,345,000. Where do you see 33,000 jobs reduced?

      • I'm guessing from this:

        "People who have jobs but weren't paid during the survey period don't count as "employed" in the BLS statistics. That would include, for instance, a restaurant worker who is paid hourly and could not work for an extended period because of a storm."

    • "Aren't we pretty sure it's Trump's fault?"

      That's just Twitter storms.

  • I Blame (Score:4, Insightful)

    by dcw3 ( 649211 ) on Friday October 06, 2017 @11:13AM (#55321685) Journal

    Plug in your political affiliation and start pointing fingers now...

    Democrat
    Trump
    Climate Change
    Misogyny
    Russia

    Republican
    Obama/Clinton
    Abortion
    Snowflakes
    BLM

    Or maybe, instead of picking sides, and listening to the talking heads, we could just for a moment stop and realize that "the other side" isn't all evil/crazy, and that they just see things through a different lens that we should try to understand instead of listening to our individual echo chambers.

    • Republican
      Obama/Clinton

      Funny. The Wall Street Journal had a recent article that Obama is/was "too conservative" [wsj.com] for the Democrats. I've always thought Obama and Clinton were moderate conservatives.

    • No, the other side isn't evil or crazy, but that doesn't mean that climate change isn't real, that Donald Trump isn't a sexist asshole who literally bragged about sexually assaulting women, and that he very likely collaborated with Russia in if not illegal, certainly questionable ways. And of course, there are Republicans out there who are willing to stand up to him, but that doesn't make Trump less bad.

      Every Presidential election since I was old enough to care except this one, I've sent time arguing wi

    • If just 10% of the energy people spent on blaming others with different political affiliation was instead spent on work, growing a business, or starting a new business, most of the problems we complain about would disappear on their own.

      The entire reason we developed representative government with elected officials is so we would only need to take a few days out of our lives every couple years to worry about politics. Instead of having to learn the minutiae of every political issue every day so we can m
  • Still waiting for slashdot to post an article about the growth rate surpassing 3% as described in that nasty conservative rag USA Today:
    https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2017/09/28/u-s-economic-growth-revised-up-3-1-rate-q-2/711674001/
    That 3.1% growth was higher than anything under Obama, as confirmed by far, alt-right Nazi organization politifact:
    http://www.politifact.com/illi... [politifact.com]

    Oh snap, they're MSM and left wing hacks respectively

  • Let's get in the wayback machine and go back to May 4, 2012.

    https://twitter.com/realDonald... [twitter.com]

    You will notice that in this tweet, Donald Trump is complaining about a labor force participation rate of 64.3%, and that there should be 300,000 new jobs per month.

    Last month, the labor force participation rate was 63.1% and the economy lost 33,000 jobs.

    Before you say, "but, hurricanes!", let me remind you that before last month, there were 83 consecutive months of job growth in the US. The longest uninterrupted p

