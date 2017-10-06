US Jobs Dropped By 33,000 In September, Likely Due To Storms (npr.org) 48
An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: The U.S. economy shed 33,000 jobs in September, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while unemployment fell to 4.2 percent. The September payrolls drop broke a nearly 7-year streak of continuous job gains. But economists caution that the drop is likely representing the short-term consequences of bad weather, not a long-term shift in the job market. Before this report, the economy had added an average of about 175,000 jobs per month; the unemployment rate has been at 4.3 or 4.4 percent since April. Job growth in September was expected to be lower than usual because of the effects of several devastating hurricanes. Economists did not generally predict an actual decline, but a not-so-stellar report was widely anticipated.
Re: (Score:3)
The Gulf cost is a major area for US Oil Refineries. Being hit by a Hurricane is not good for them.
Also there isn't any noticeable trending decline in the US Oil and Gas industry. It may not be a big boom like it was a few years ago, but the US is a major Oil producer (and consumer)
...and in a month or two... (Score:5, Insightful)
Given that the hurricane-stricken areas are in semi-tropical places where construction can (and probably does) happen year-round, I'm betting that there will be a massive boom in construction jobs coming in the next month or two, and lasting maybe 6 months or more. Someone's gotta rebuild all that stuff, after all...
Re: (Score:2)
Also see opportunity cost [investopedia.com]. Like most people, you are incorrectly calculating opportunity cost by comparing to a vacuum (construction repair
Re:...and in a month or two... (Score:4, Interesting)
fallacy fallacy fallacy.
Fatcats don't hoard money - they invest it, creating further economic activity. The money doesn't leave the economy unless somebody sinks it into gold, art, or real estate.
Re: (Score:2)
I never stated that hurricanes were good for the economy, nor did I recommend destruction in order to stimulate said economy. I merely stated that a frigton of temporary jobs would come of it, and why.
QED: I posted no fallacy here.
Re: (Score:1)
Well the fact that he is a Climate Denier with the Major Problems being wave after wave of Hurricane due to global warming. So yes I can and will blame all the people who voted him in. Because their attitudes based on stupidity or just blind party loyalty had for generations created a culture where these disasters happen, because they wanted short term profits.
Is Trump directly responsible for these Hurricanes no. But he is part of the culture that is.
Re: (Score:2)
wave after wave of Hurricane due to global warming
Whew! It's a good thing we haven't been having any global warming for so long, with that huge stretch of no major hurricanes of any kind landing in the US despite the climate alarm industry telling us year after year that THAT year was going to be the one with a huge number of record hurricanes. During which we got exact none. Year after year. Or was it that global warming was WORSE decades ago, when there were more storms landing then during all of those recent years? Gotcha.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Duh, it's October now. These are historical figures for September. What's happening today means jack shit for what happened last month.
Re:Storms? (Score:5, Insightful)
The people who are saying it was caused by global warming are the people who are paid to raise the fear level about global warming.
Re: (Score:2)
You better check that again. Wrong ocean.
Re: (Score:3)
The Unemployment Rate [bls.gov] this year since January has been 4.8%, 4.7%, 4.5%, 4.4%, 4.3%, 4.4%, 4.3%, 4.4%, 4.2%. Jobs dropped by 33,000 but unemployment went down...? FAKE NEWS!!!
Seriously though, what? Labor force participation rate went up from 62.9% in August to 63.1% in September. Labor force went from 160,571,000 to 161,146,000. Number of employed went from 153,439,000 to 154,345,000. Where do you see 33,000 jobs reduced?
Re: (Score:1)
I'm guessing from this:
"People who have jobs but weren't paid during the survey period don't count as "employed" in the BLS statistics. That would include, for instance, a restaurant worker who is paid hourly and could not work for an extended period because of a storm."
Re: (Score:3)
"Aren't we pretty sure it's Trump's fault?"
That's just Twitter storms.
Or maybe, instead of picking sides, and listening to the talking heads, we could just for a moment stop and realize that "the other side" isn't all evil/crazy, and that they just see things through a different lens that we should try to understand instead of listening to our individual echo chambers.
Re: (Score:1)
Republican
Obama/Clinton
Funny. The Wall Street Journal had a recent article that Obama is/was "too conservative" [wsj.com] for the Democrats. I've always thought Obama and Clinton were moderate conservatives.
Re: (Score:3)
No, the other side isn't evil or crazy, but that doesn't mean that climate change isn't real, that Donald Trump isn't a sexist asshole who literally bragged about sexually assaulting women, and that he very likely collaborated with Russia in if not illegal, certainly questionable ways. And of course, there are Republicans out there who are willing to stand up to him, but that doesn't make Trump less bad.
Every Presidential election since I was old enough to care except this one, I've sent time arguing wi
still waiting (Score:2)
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2017/09/28/u-s-economic-growth-revised-up-3-1-rate-q-2/711674001/
That 3.1% growth was higher than anything under Obama, as confirmed by far, alt-right Nazi organization politifact:
http://www.politifact.com/illi... [politifact.com]
Oh snap, they're MSM and left wing hacks respectively
One for every occasion (Score:2)
Let's get in the wayback machine and go back to May 4, 2012.
https://twitter.com/realDonald... [twitter.com]
You will notice that in this tweet, Donald Trump is complaining about a labor force participation rate of 64.3%, and that there should be 300,000 new jobs per month.
Last month, the labor force participation rate was 63.1% and the economy lost 33,000 jobs.
