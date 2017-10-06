Beijing Startup Offers Engineers $1M Salary Plus Options in Battle For Talent (financialpost.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a Financial Post report: Beijing ByteDance Technology is the brainchild of entrepreneur Zhang Yiming. The company is best known for a mobile app called Jinri Toutiao, or Today's Headlines, which aggregates news and videos from hundreds of media outlets. In five years, the app has become one of the most popular news services anywhere, with 120 million daily users. Toutiao is on pace to pull in about US$2.5 billion in revenue this year, largely from advertising. It was just valued at more than US$20 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, roughly the same as Elon Musk's SpaceX. In China, the Beijing company is controversial because of its recruiting. ByteDance hires top performers from such giants as Baidu and Tencent Holdings, sometimes raising salaries 50 per cent and tossing in stock options. "Our philosophy is to pay the top of the market to get the best," says the slight 34-year-old in an interview at the company's headquarters, his first with foreign media. "The company that wants to achieve the most, you need the best talent." Top performers can make US$1 million in salary and bonus a year, plus options, according to people familiar with its hiring. Total compensation can exceed US$3 million.
$50,000 (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't California have like the 3rd highest cost of living for US and silicon valley being the highest part in the state. $50k would be an Ok wage for the mid-west where the median household income is around $45-55k depending on which state and housing is cheap.
Re: (Score:2)
Always wondered... (Score:4, Interesting)
It's well known that the productivity difference between someone just starting in software development and someone who is proficient in the art of development can be as much as a factor of 20. (Source: Mythical Man Month, and personal experience.) Yet somehow the difference in compensation (unless you win the lottery in some startup IPO) is more like a factor of 2.
This, unlike all other industries, where the difference in compensation correlates with the difference in productivity.
I hope this starts a trend. And I hope the trend also correlates with a trend towards weeding out unproductive--but politically connected--developers who seem to be managerial favorites but couldn't code their way out of a wet paper bag.
But I doubt it.
Re:Always wondered... (Score:4, Insightful)
My experience is that at the low end of that 20:1 ratio is the dead weight that should never be in the programming profession. Those are the people you should really fire. A more reasonable number between an average contributor and a top contributor is 2:1 or 3:1... and you sometimes see that big a gap in pay.
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen much bigger productivity gaps between the best developers and average guys who have maybe 1 to 3 years of experience under their belt. I'm talking about folks who have mastered their art over the corse of a couple of decades and who could (for example) design and build a new programming language and a basic compiler proof of concept in a month.
I understand that there are a lot of folks out there who are down on the idea of "superstar programmers" and who believe the idea that anyone mastering the
Re: (Score:1)
It's worth remembering (and cited in MMM), that the 20-to-1 gap isn't present solely in programming. Rate-Busters have existing for years.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Chinese Overtime and most of pay is in locked stoc (Score:2, Redundant)
Chinese Overtime and most of pay is in locked stock also we can you right before it vests and you get 0
About time (Score:1)
Given the enormous cratering in purchasing power of the US dollar over the past decade, this is more in line with where salaries for good tech people should be. And minimum wage should be $75/hour.
Tech companies are raping us.
