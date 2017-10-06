Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Beijing Startup Offers Engineers $1M Salary Plus Options in Battle For Talent

An anonymous reader shares a Financial Post report: Beijing ByteDance Technology is the brainchild of entrepreneur Zhang Yiming. The company is best known for a mobile app called Jinri Toutiao, or Today's Headlines, which aggregates news and videos from hundreds of media outlets. In five years, the app has become one of the most popular news services anywhere, with 120 million daily users. Toutiao is on pace to pull in about US$2.5 billion in revenue this year, largely from advertising. It was just valued at more than US$20 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, roughly the same as Elon Musk's SpaceX. In China, the Beijing company is controversial because of its recruiting. ByteDance hires top performers from such giants as Baidu and Tencent Holdings, sometimes raising salaries 50 per cent and tossing in stock options. "Our philosophy is to pay the top of the market to get the best," says the slight 34-year-old in an interview at the company's headquarters, his first with foreign media. "The company that wants to achieve the most, you need the best talent." Top performers can make US$1 million in salary and bonus a year, plus options, according to people familiar with its hiring. Total compensation can exceed US$3 million.

  • I already make $50,000 working IT in Silicon Valley. Why would I want to move to Beijing?

    • The lovely sunsets!

    • Doesn't California have like the 3rd highest cost of living for US and silicon valley being the highest part in the state. $50k would be an Ok wage for the mid-west where the median household income is around $45-55k depending on which state and housing is cheap.

  • Always wondered... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by w3woody ( 44457 ) on Friday October 06, 2017 @11:27AM (#55321785) Homepage

    It's well known that the productivity difference between someone just starting in software development and someone who is proficient in the art of development can be as much as a factor of 20. (Source: Mythical Man Month, and personal experience.) Yet somehow the difference in compensation (unless you win the lottery in some startup IPO) is more like a factor of 2.

    This, unlike all other industries, where the difference in compensation correlates with the difference in productivity.

    I hope this starts a trend. And I hope the trend also correlates with a trend towards weeding out unproductive--but politically connected--developers who seem to be managerial favorites but couldn't code their way out of a wet paper bag.

    But I doubt it.

    • Re:Always wondered... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by pez ( 54 ) on Friday October 06, 2017 @11:30AM (#55321815) Homepage Journal

      My experience is that at the low end of that 20:1 ratio is the dead weight that should never be in the programming profession. Those are the people you should really fire. A more reasonable number between an average contributor and a top contributor is 2:1 or 3:1... and you sometimes see that big a gap in pay.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by w3woody ( 44457 )

        I've seen much bigger productivity gaps between the best developers and average guys who have maybe 1 to 3 years of experience under their belt. I'm talking about folks who have mastered their art over the corse of a couple of decades and who could (for example) design and build a new programming language and a basic compiler proof of concept in a month.

        I understand that there are a lot of folks out there who are down on the idea of "superstar programmers" and who believe the idea that anyone mastering the

        • I understand that there are a lot of folks out there who are down on the idea of "superstar programmers" and who believe the idea that anyone mastering the art of development is somehow detrimental.

          It's worth remembering (and cited in MMM), that the 20-to-1 gap isn't present solely in programming. Rate-Busters have existing for years.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by w3woody ( 44457 )
        As an aside, the "dead weight" you refer to, I've also encountered. And I would suggest some of them have negative productivity--meaning your team would have been farther ahead had you never hired them in the first place. (Which means you're paying money to slow your team down.)

    • couldn't code their way out of a wet paper bag.
      To be fair, if I was in a wet paper bag I am not sure anything I code would help me out either. I would probably stop coding to get out of the bag and dry off before coding again. Obviously, I am not a rock-star programmer if I can't even code myself out of a wet paper bag!

  • Chinese Overtime and most of pay is in locked stock also we can you right before it vests and you get 0

  • About time (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Given the enormous cratering in purchasing power of the US dollar over the past decade, this is more in line with where salaries for good tech people should be. And minimum wage should be $75/hour.

    Tech companies are raping us.

  • roughly the same as Elon Musk's SpaceX (Score:3)

    by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Friday October 06, 2017 @11:45AM (#55321919)
    Is that the new standard of company valuation measurement? Or do /. editors have an Elon Musk mention quota to meet every freaking day?

  • I always wonder how they define 'best' (Score:5, Interesting)

    by computational super ( 740265 ) on Friday October 06, 2017 @11:46AM (#55321931)
    Whenever I read about tech companies trying to attract "top talent", I'm reminded of a guy that I used to work with. Actually sat right next to - we worked together in one of those "collaborative" open office nightmares. This guy seemed to know everything. Every time somebody had a problem they couldn't figure out, they brought it to him. He taught me how to read Oracle explain plans, how to use Excel pivot tables, and how to write Emacs macros. Well, since I sat right next to him, we ended up getting to know each other pretty well over the course of a year - turns out this guy was a legitimate genius. He taught himself to program in elementary school, started college when he was 12, had a master's degree in CS, had published a couple of books about cryptography... he even spoke like four languages. I finally got around to asking him, "no offense but... why on Earth do you work HERE?" He seemed surprised by the question - turned out he had been out of work for a year before landing this (relatively unglamorous) job working on insurance software. He listed some of the places he had interviewed and been rejected for - all "brand name" places, all places that insist that they're trying to attract "top talent". Now, he was an older guy (mid 40's I think) and personality-wise a little bit like Milton from "Office Space", but it didn't take much time talking with him to know that he was exactly the type of "tech guy" you'd want in any position, but he had major trouble finding any work at all. The kicker? They downsized him after about a year... but they still kept me. No idea why.

