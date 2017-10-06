Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


E-commerce Is Concentrating Jobs, Not Killing Them (axios.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the bigger-picture dept.
A reader shares a report: The growing popularity of online shopping has hit traditional retailers hard, culminating in a spate of retail bankruptcies and store closures in recent years. But according to a new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the retail apocalypse has actually created nearly as many jobs as it has killed. Though e-commerce and other non-store retailers have hired nearly as many workers as traditional retailers have cut, these new jobs are much more geographically concentrated.

  • This sounds an awful lot like "corporate speak." It sounds like an HR buzzword. "Oh, we're just concentrating jobs ...." I hate articles like this that insult my intelligence and assume that I have no critical thinking skills. Well, maybe they hope that I do not have critical thinking skills. With eCommerce, there are fewer people needed as it is all about automation. In a brick and mortar store, you have salespeople. In an eCommerce setup, the salesperson is totally bypassed as you do your own shopping and

    • Not only that, but the article (the original one, not the summary slashdot copied almost word-per-word) says:

      If wages are a rough proxy of employers’ demand for certain skillsets, then these two categories of jobs would seem to have different skill requirements: in 2012, the average online retail job paid slightly over $50,000, while the average department store job paid just $20,500. By 2016, the average wage for nonstore workers exceeded $59,000, while the average wage for department store workers remained roughly the same. Part of this pay gap reflects the fact that department store jobs are more likely to be part-time. Nevertheless, the difference is staggering, suggesting that nonstore retailers demand a different type of worker than department stores do. So, even if laid-off department store workers were willing and able to move to, say, King County, they might lack the skillsets sought by e-tailers.

      The amount of jobs stayed the same, but the people who got axed from brick-and -mortar stores are the ones that would never be able to "switch jobs" and become e-market employees. Higher-skilled workers got more jobs, while lower-skilled workers got the shaft.

      • Indeed. At the same time this sends a strong signal to the next generation of workers about what skills are going to be needed in the future.

        As a country, we need to come to terms that technological change within the timespan of a generation is going to change the kind of skills we need. The solution is not to stifle change or to throw those workers to the curb, it's going to be to accept it and to provide a social safety net so that those folks left behind can live in dignity.

  • The jobs are geographically concentrated in the middle of nowhere, where few people actually live, because real estate is cheap. This leads to more commuting, where retail jobs are located near where people hang their hats.

  • Yes, they're concentrating them in the Amazon warehouses, and then they're going to replace them with robots due to economy of scale.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      They're concentrating in the Amazon warehouses in the first place because most people are unabashedly selfish, and simply don't give a shit where they spend their money.

      • Not exactly. Those of us who live in rural environs tend to shop online for things we otherwise cannot get without spending 2-3 hours behind the wheel.

  • If you don't happen to live next to Amazon's new distribution center and work in retail? Too bad for you.

    Eventually we are going to really miss that corner store and rue the day we decided that next day deliver works just fine.

  • Meaning the tail of the income distribution becomes thinner and thinner. That's assuming what the article claims is true.

    What's the problem with the income tail becoming too thin? The premise is that this is one nation and everyone is expected if the need arises to spill their blood for the country equally. Somehow when too many are struggling too much a different sentiment arises.

    That said I believe the nation will self correct, and that we are on the path to doing so.

  • Technology doesn't kill jobs, it creates them. ALWAYS. But the new jobs require more skill, so there is a lag while people retrain.

    200 years ago there was no such thing as a regularly paid professional sports. The closest we came was the roman gladiators that received endorsement contracts and occasionally a retired gladiator (usually a slave that had won his freedom) was paid large sums of money to return to the ring.

    Now we pay our athletes huge sums of money. Not counting the agents and all the other

  • Do the new jobs pay as much as the old jobs?

  • This would explain Amazon's proposal to build a second "headquarters" that's been having every low-cost municipality begging for the chance to host it lately. Maybe they want to continue poaching AWS talent from Microsoft in Seattle and Google in SV, and send all the "B players" in the retail division to some cheap locale. The problem with e-commerce vs. traditional retail is that all your employment funnels up into warehouses and back-office campuses, and the jobs in every smallish area of the country dry

  • If you look at the first graph from 2012 to 2017 e-tail went from ~30 to ~45 billion USD while employment went from ~440k to ~570k. That's 50% growth with 30% more employees. And that's in a booming business sector where lots of new systems are being designed and rolled into production, what happens when you go more steady state? It would be interesting to ask Amazon how many they'd really need for a skeleton staff that did nothing but fill deliveries of existing products using current systems. And where it

