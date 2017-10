Tim O'Reilly: Don't Fear AI, Fear Ourselves

Tim O'Reilly, publisher of geeky books, "seizes on this singular moment in history" for a futuristic new book of his own , according to this interview with Steven Levy. An anonymous reader writes:O'Reilly calls financial markets "the first rogue AI," while also priasing innovators like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos for moving humankind in new and positive directions. And he also calls Uber "a good metaphor for what's right and wrong in tech" because of its clashes with both its drivers and city governments."It's interesting that Lyft, which has been both more cooperative in general and better to drivers, is gaining share. That indicates there's a competitive advantage in doing it right, and you can only go so far being an ass."