YouTube Alters Algorithm To Promote News, Penalize Vegas Shooting Conspiracy Theories (usatoday.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes USA Today: YouTube has changed its powerful search algorithm to promote videos from more mainstream news outlets in search results after people looking for details on the Las Vegas shooting were served up conspiracy theories and misinformation. YouTube confirmed the changes Thursday... In the days after the mass shooting, videos abounded on YouTube, some questioning whether the shooting occurred and others claiming law enforcement officials had deceived the public about what really happened...
Public outcry over YouTube videos promoting conspiracy theories is just the latest online flap for the major U.S. Internet companies. Within hours of the attack, Facebook and Google were called out for promoting conspiracy theories... Helping drive YouTube's popularity is the "Up next" column which suggests additional videos to viewers. The Wall Street Journal found incidents this week in which YouTube suggested videos promoting conspiracy theories next to videos from mainstream news sources. YouTube acknowledged issues with the "Up next" algorithm and said it was looking to promote more authoritative results there, too.
At least one video was viewed over a million times, and Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein writes that "I've received emails from Google users who report YouTube pushing links to some of those trending fake videos directly to their phones as notifications." He's suggesting that from now on, YouTube's top trending videos should be reviewed by actual humans.
Conspiracy theories aren't always wrong (Score:3)
The problem with suppressing conspiracy theories, and promoting "authoritative" sources, is that it makes real conspiracies even easier for the authorities to cover up.
Re: Conspiracy theories aren't always wrong (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah but the problem with not is there are about an infinite number of conspiracies, compared to what actually happened.
If you simply go by numbers, you'll wind up with nothing but conspiracies.
Actually scratch that, it's a simpler, bigger problem. Ever since the mid 90s the job of search engines had been to find relevant stuff in a sea of junk. If you don't suppress irrelevant stuff, you get overwhelmed with utter irrelevancies. You know like when porn sites simply copied the dictionary on to every page so
Present (Score:2)
Unless, of course (Score:2)
Unless, of course it is CNN or any of the old news outlets, having "experts" speculating for hours.
those trending fake videos (Score:2)
They are not critically reviewing any news they get, they want to be soothed into a sleep.
This means that they have no right to dismiss credible evidence.
Re: (Score:2)
Alex Jones's YouTube entertainment channel Infowars is often in the first page of search results for any current news item. The site makes up stories to increase view-count which are later conclusively debunked. They are welcome to use their business model but it should not be promoted as a news source by Google. They absolutely should show up in search results for conspiracies about the news. That would not be censorship, it would be accurate cataloging of information.
Another YouTube Hit Piece (Score:2)
Recall a few months ago, advertisers were pulling ads from Youtube, complaining that their ads were being shown with videos for extremist content, even though this was hardly new. Around the same time, there was much handwringing about Pewdiepie's allegedly racist antics. Also recall that the RIAA recently complained that they're being severely underpaid by Youtube, despite being one of their highest sources of streaming revenue. I can't help but feel there's some coordinated attack against Youtube, particu