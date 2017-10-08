Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Youtube United States

YouTube Alters Algorithm To Promote News, Penalize Vegas Shooting Conspiracy Theories (usatoday.com) 12

Posted by EditorDavid from the verifying-videos dept.
An anonymous reader quotes USA Today: YouTube has changed its powerful search algorithm to promote videos from more mainstream news outlets in search results after people looking for details on the Las Vegas shooting were served up conspiracy theories and misinformation. YouTube confirmed the changes Thursday... In the days after the mass shooting, videos abounded on YouTube, some questioning whether the shooting occurred and others claiming law enforcement officials had deceived the public about what really happened...

Public outcry over YouTube videos promoting conspiracy theories is just the latest online flap for the major U.S. Internet companies. Within hours of the attack, Facebook and Google were called out for promoting conspiracy theories... Helping drive YouTube's popularity is the "Up next" column which suggests additional videos to viewers. The Wall Street Journal found incidents this week in which YouTube suggested videos promoting conspiracy theories next to videos from mainstream news sources. YouTube acknowledged issues with the "Up next" algorithm and said it was looking to promote more authoritative results there, too.
At least one video was viewed over a million times, and Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein writes that "I've received emails from Google users who report YouTube pushing links to some of those trending fake videos directly to their phones as notifications." He's suggesting that from now on, YouTube's top trending videos should be reviewed by actual humans.

YouTube Alters Algorithm To Promote News, Penalize Vegas Shooting Conspiracy Theories More | Reply

YouTube Alters Algorithm To Promote News, Penalize Vegas Shooting Conspiracy Theories

Comments Filter:

  • Conspiracy theories aren't always wrong (Score:3)

    by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Sunday October 08, 2017 @03:47AM (#55330073)

    The problem with suppressing conspiracy theories, and promoting "authoritative" sources, is that it makes real conspiracies even easier for the authorities to cover up.

    • problem? .. or a feature.

    • Yeah but the problem with not is there are about an infinite number of conspiracies, compared to what actually happened.

      If you simply go by numbers, you'll wind up with nothing but conspiracies.

      Actually scratch that, it's a simpler, bigger problem. Ever since the mid 90s the job of search engines had been to find relevant stuff in a sea of junk. If you don't suppress irrelevant stuff, you get overwhelmed with utter irrelevancies. You know like when porn sites simply copied the dictionary on to every page so

  • This serves an example of people's state of mind. When everything around you is getting progressively worse you start questioning the official media.

  • Unless, of course it is CNN or any of the old news outlets, having "experts" speculating for hours.

  • `Those trending fake videos` shows what interest the receiver has in notifications.
    They are not critically reviewing any news they get, they want to be soothed into a sleep.
    This means that they have no right to dismiss credible evidence.

  • Recall a few months ago, advertisers were pulling ads from Youtube, complaining that their ads were being shown with videos for extremist content, even though this was hardly new. Around the same time, there was much handwringing about Pewdiepie's allegedly racist antics. Also recall that the RIAA recently complained that they're being severely underpaid by Youtube, despite being one of their highest sources of streaming revenue. I can't help but feel there's some coordinated attack against Youtube, particu

Slashdot Top Deals

Nothing is finished until the paperwork is done.

Close