Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Power

100K Lose Power As America Faces Its Third Hurricane In Three Weeks (go.com) 110

Posted by EditorDavid from the stormy-weather dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The good news: Hurricane Nate was eventually downgraded to "a tropical storm" at 4:30 Sunday morning (EST), moving north-northeast with maximum winds of 70 mph. The bad news: 100,000 people don't have power in Mississippi and Alabama, and a tornado watch is in effect until 11 a.m. "Even though Nate has made landfall and will weaken today, we are still forecasting heavy rain from Nate to spread well inland towards the Tennessee Valley and Appalachian mountains," ABC News meteorologist Daniel Manzo said Sunday morning. Saturday the Gulf Coast near Biloxi, Mississippi was hit with 85 mph winds and a storm surge of between four to five feet. "Gulf Coast residents are waking up to a wet, windy -- and in some cases, powerless -- Sunday morning," reports ABC News, "but it's still not as devastating as they expected."

100K Lose Power As America Faces Its Third Hurricane In Three Weeks More | Reply

100K Lose Power As America Faces Its Third Hurricane In Three Weeks

Comments Filter:

  • NOT a tropical storm (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    a TROPICAL DEPRESSION

    • Re:NOT a tropical storm (Score:5, Informative)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday October 08, 2017 @12:18PM (#55331407) Homepage Journal

      Yep, storms rapidly lose power over land. That said, there are places that still could be looking at 5" of rain.

      Anyone in NE Alabama, NW Georgia or Eastern Tennessee should keep alert for flood warnings. If you do go out, do not try to drive through standing water more than a couple inches deep, particularly if that water is moving.

      Remember it's flooding that kills the most people in most storms in the US. Very few people live in a structure that would be blown down by even a category 3 storm (excepting trailers).

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        (excepting trailers).

        This is Mississippi we're talking about.

  • Taking about the weather (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You know it's a slow news day when Slashdot is posting articles about the weather. Not about weather, but the actual weather.

    BTW, will it rain tomorrow in San Jose?

    • Some people lose power during a storm.. film at 11.

    • From the headline:

      ... 100K Lose Power ...

      Power, if you're not familiar with it, is for nerds and stuff that matters.

      Discuss.

      • but that's nothing. here in chicago area a storm in 2015 knocked out power to 113,000 customers. whoop de fucking do

        • I'll see your 113,000 and raise you 1.3 billion [washingtonpost.com], for. like you, no reason at all.

          Around the world, 1.3 billion people lack access to electricity.

          • irrelevant to discussion. being ruled by stupid people causes such a situation, maybe no hope for many of those places

            • If your population selection, which has nothing to do with this story, is relevant, then so is mine.

              • my point is very relevant, this hurricane and its effects on power not newsworthy at all; commonplace, boring even for normal news site and not worthy of tech site

                • That's your opinion.

                  My opinion is that power grid failure is news for nerds, stuff that matters.

                  It leads to questions about how we can mitigate the impact in the future.

                  Your population comparison is a waste of time by both of us.

  • Third? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ChoGGi ( 522069 ) <slashdot@choggi.org> on Sunday October 08, 2017 @12:20PM (#55331421) Homepage

    You mean fourth...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Hurricanes that hit areas exclusively populated by brown people don't count. Everyone knows that.
  • Why is it that the utility we rely on most, electric power, is the least reliable? Here in east central Florida, anything more than a brisk zephyr knocks the power out, let alone a hurricane. Any time there is a storm pretty much anywhere, thousands of people lose power. How can we be in 2017 with such a shitty power grid that fails at the slightest adverse weather?

    • How can we be in 2017 with such a shitty power grid that fails at the slightest adverse weather?

      corporate greed, of course. the utilities are charging us for infrastructure...

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Reliable electric power requires underground cables. Those are expensive with a very long return on investment. Typically not something corporations want to invest in, you need governments for that. but, yuck, socialism.

      • Neighborhoods can have their power lines underground if they're willing to pay for it. It doesn't have to be the government.

    • It costs less to put them back up many times than to make it so they can't fall down once.

  • My heart aches for the people of Texas and Mississippi and Florida and Georgia, whose people have been punished by four hurricanes this year alone.

    These states, with churches on every corner and the love of God in their hearts, are being targeted. We must ask ourselves why. Consider Toronto and San Francisco, the two gayest cities on the continent. Neither has been affected by a single serious storm.

    It is time to get with God, my friends. He has made His feelings abundantly clear. It is time to make ro

    • It is time to get with God, my friends. He has made His feelings abundantly clear.

      If we're going with divine attribution, I would say it's morely likely their rejection of the truth that is climate change. Now if they get hit by a hurricane "Nigel" or "Fernando", then we'll know it's because of the gays. ;)

    • by your logic, God must really really hate those people with african ancestry in the islands. if it ain't white, God will smite?

  • Different? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Rei ( 128717 ) on Sunday October 08, 2017 @02:16PM (#55331841) Homepage

    Citizens in the Gulf Coast are waking up powerless.... is this somehow different than on any other day?

  • I asked for the news, not the weather (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is supposed to be a site that is News for Nerds. A weak hurricane or strong tropical storm hitting the gulf coast is not news, it is weather and in no way is it nerdy. And not particularly significant unless you happen to live there.

    Power outages and hurricanes are normal events. They happen every year. Finally - Harvey hit the Texas coast in late August. Not 3 weeks ago.

    Get better editors.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      The real question is: given a fragile electric grid that shits itself when there's a storm, creating chaos in data centers, shouldn't Linux favor a fast-booting init system, as opposed to systemd?

  • We just absorbed our biggest hurricane hit in nearly a decade and were without power for a week. When they're weaker than expected, it can setup unreasonable expectations for the next one. People are less likely to evacuate, less likely to take warnings seriously. "We evacuated last time and it fizzled."

    What you "know" about hurricanes can work against you in the future.

  • storms around cities in the north have left over 100,000 without power too. this is not even interesting as normal news on a news site, why is it on slashdot. boring. trivial. of no import

  • Cause they can trigger hurricanes, too, you know.
  • I live in Wisconsin but we lost power for 3-4 days because of a tornado on more than 1 occassion and here's how it really goes. Not to be rude or arrogant, just being 100% real, the people with weeks of electricity-free foods to eat, a water filter, and a generator, solar array, or a car + high wattage inverter were just fine and the not so responsible people who pretend catastrophes will never happen to them were in big trouble. This is why I consider myself sort of a prepper, although not for the end of t

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jabuzz ( 182671 )

      Yeah but if your entire house is destroyed that is because despite living in a hurricane zone you decided to make your house out of frankly what I would describe as match sticks. God forbid you might use an ICF construction, and fucking bolt your roof to the walls because that is completely un American.

Slashdot Top Deals

The tao that can be tar(1)ed is not the entire Tao. The path that can be specified is not the Full Path.

Close