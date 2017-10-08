Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Earth Power

100K Lose Power As America Faces Its Third Hurricane In Three Weeks (go.com) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the stormy-weather dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The good news: Hurricane Nate was eventually downgraded to "a tropical storm" at 4:30 Sunday morning (EST), moving north-northeast with maximum winds of 70 mph. The bad news: 100,000 people don't have power in Mississippi and Alabama, and a tornado watch is in effect until 11 a.m. "Even though Nate has made landfall and will weaken today, we are still forecasting heavy rain from Nate to spread well inland towards the Tennessee Valley and Appalachian mountains," ABC News meteorologist Daniel Manzo said Sunday morning. Saturday the Gulf Coast near Biloxi, Mississippi was hit with 85 mph winds and a storm surge of between four to five feet. "Gulf Coast residents are waking up to a wet, windy -- and in some cases, powerless -- Sunday morning," reports ABC News, "but it's still not as devastating as they expected."

  • Boloxi not exactly a cause for concern (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Lots of hillibilly rednecks there.

