How Comcast is Shortchanging Customers In Vermont (wired.com) 40

Posted by msmash from the business-as-usual dept.
New submitter mirandakatz writes: Comcast is suing Vermont's Public Utility Commission, claiming -- among many other things -- that its First Amendment rights have been violated. But as Susan Crawford argues at Backchannel, there are far too many holes in that argument. Crawford writes that 'Comcast, which Wall Street knows is essentially an unregulated public utility for high-speed internet access in the areas it covers, has unlimited resources to fight off this public-spirited regulator...[And] although there are many efforts in Vermont to provide fiber (including ECFiber), they're still small: Comcast isn't feeling any pressure to upgrade its lines to fiber. And, as [Craig] Moffett has reported, Comcast from now on will be growing through price hikes, not through building new lines. It's done with building new lines. The whole thing is dispiriting.'

  • They pwned [theverge.com] congress. Game over. Maybe a new name is in order. I nominate one of these: Comca$t, ComCaste, ComAssed, Comlast. Someone else can do better, I'm sure.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      ALL infrastructure: roads, bridges, water, sewer, telephone, electric, Internet, etc. need to be publicly owned.

      • Re:Pwn Congress and you to can rip off America (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @11:42AM (#55335955) Journal
        Why stop there?
        How about all the above, plus the entire medical industry, including especially the pharmaceautical industry, be mandated as not-for-profit? Take greed out of the equation for everything that is classified as a necessity, and you come closer to the Star Trek vision of a post-scarcity, utopian society.
        Of course the main problem is getting the rest of the world to go along with this, and getting rich conservative types, who would much rather we return the world to monarchies and feudalism, to not go around waving their arms screaming "Socialism!!!" and spending their considerable monetary and political resources shutting it down and permanently discrediting anyone who supported it.

        • Without a profit motive none of the technology you're using right now would even exist.

          • I'll say the same thing to you I just said to someone else in this thread: Try, for a minute, to think beyond our current reality. The 'way things are and always have been' doesn't need to define us unless we let it.
    • Comcass would probably take the least effort.

  • Does that summary actually explain what the issue is at all?

    • Yes, you just need to be able to read above, below, beside, between, several miles away from, etc. the lines in order to catch it. So I guess the answer is really no.

  • The biggest issue in Vermont (Score:3)

    by Vermonter ( 2683811 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @11:34AM (#55335887)

    Is that ECFiber is only building infrastructure to service people who can't get Comcast already. So if you are like me and have Comcast available, then you don't get fiber access, even though fiber backbones are running through Comcast territory all over the state

  • Headline should read:

    How Comcast Is Shortchanging Customers In America

    • No, it should read:

      Comcast says its first amendment free speech is being violated, but nevermind that, we won't present that argument. Rather, here's some rhetoric from a kind-hearted public-spirited regulator what's wrong with that guy he's sweeeeeeeet!

      I'm fine with stories that present both sides, but this is flat-out bullshit. Which would also be a more accurate headline.

  • A Guide to Comcast Business Success (Score:3)

    by dicobalt ( 1536225 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @11:38AM (#55335917)
    1) Provide the minimum possible infrastructure and quality of service to save money 2) Beg the government for free money leading to more money 3) Use saved money to buy out competition 4) Use saved money to buy out content providers to save more money on licensing 5) Use saved money to buy out more competition and content 6) Agree with other providers not to compete with them 7) Use saved money to buy out more competition 8) Use saved money to buy out nearly all competition 9) Conglaturations, YOU ARE WINNER!
  • C'mon editors. This is the second Comcast-in-Vermont story this site's crapped out in a month. Could you at least pull up TheRegister to see if there's anything interesting in tech we could talk about?
  • As in municipalities can't build their own infrastructure, nor is anyone else allowed to compete. In cases where competition is legal, collusion isn't and companies just divide up the region and everyone charges triple fair market value. Can't let the socialists win by breaking up monopolies and forcing net neutrality, id rather pay triple for 1/4 the speeds and willingly give up my right to a free, fair, and neutral internet. /s
    • Why /s ? Comcast tells us to bend over and take it, so we gladly oblige. It's the American thing to do.

    • In cases where competition is legal, collusion isn't and companies just divide up the region and everyone charges triple fair market value.

      Dividing up by regions is implicit collusion (if not secretly explicit). What needs to happen is some cracking down on this.

  • Worst slashdot summary ever (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @11:44AM (#55335979) Homepage

    This is one of the worst Slashdot summaries I've ever seen. It provides almost no information as to what the case is about while slamming the company and complimenting the regulators. What the heck is his about and why is it relevant tech news? What the heck does the first amendment have to do with it?

    which Wall Street knows is essentially an unregulated public utility

    This statement is simply false, it is a regulated public utility.

  • Comcast will compress video to shit & not add hd channels so they don't have to upgrade the cable plant.

    It's a joke to just have 1 HD each for SHOWTIME, CINEMAX, STARS. But at least they have 2-3 for HBO.

    But there don't even have all of there OWN RSN HD feeds. Yes CSN/NBCSN Chicago Plus2 HD is only on dish, directv and att-uverse

  • I think that getting rid of laws that prevent competition (such as laws preventing local communities from creating their own internet service) would go farther to increase quality of service. On a side note, though, I don't think that high speed internet is an inherent right for people living in a rural are.

    • Got a competing service where I live, and I was able to cut my bill in half and raise my average throughput from 12Mb to 525Mb. When I told Comcast I was cancelling, they didn't even try to dissuade me.

  • Mostly rural, so the lines are long, and low density so subscribers per mile are pretty low outside of the metro areas of Burlington/Montpelier.

    The business 'climate' is somewhat less than friendly, though Comcast can make any business climate hostile. Anywhere.

    The topology is downright hostile to telecom, with north-south ridges through out the state, making long-haul cabling a serious challenge, and expensive when traversing those ridges. This is not a new problem.

    Comcast has plenty of excuses to gouge th

