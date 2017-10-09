Windows 10 Update Removes Windows Media Player (betanews.com) 158
Recently made available Windows 10 update KB4046355 for the Fall Creators Update disables Windows Media Player from the operating system. BetaNews reports: While it could be argued that Windows Media Player is no longer an essential addition to Windows -- there are plenty of quality third-party alternatives, such as VLC Media Player, not to mention the Films & TV app in Windows 10 itself -- many users still rely on it. The feature's removal came to light when users installed KB4046355 on devices running Windows 10 version 1709 -- the Fall Creators Update. This update, referred to as FeatureOnDemandMediaPlayer, removes Windows Media Player from the OS, although it doesn't kill access to it entirely. If you want the media player back you can install it via the Add a Feature setting. Open Settings, go to Apps > Apps & Features, and click on Manage optional features.
Windows 10 is a good Idea? (Score:1)
Explain to me WHY this is a useful program?
Explain to me WHY this is a useful program?
You mean Windows 10? The jury is still out on that one.
There is good money to be made helping the victims of the push-update. Depending on the mental state of the victim and the levels of their drug addiction, some back to Win7, some forward to Linux.
It's not. WMP has long out lived its usefulness. I honestly thought it was already gone. Imagine my surprise when it opened up the other day on some obscure video format that I had long forgotten about.
VLC does a whole lot better job.
Considering that every install needs instrument samples for a format that relatively few people play - it makes sense for it to at least not be in the default install.
No it doesn't. You just use a synth library like every cheapo keyboard has done since MIDI first came about. If somebody wants high quality samples, they can add them themselves.
That's still the same point. A lot of bloat for a very small subset of users.
VLC does a whole lot better job.
VLC reigns supreme on the desktop... but is completely useless on mobile. Especially for DLNA. I'm guessing a different team created the mobile version.
What other OS can we use instead? (Score:3, Insightful)
If we don't use Windows 10, what other OS can we use instead?
We don't want to use Windows 8 or 8.1, because they were pretty awful.
We don't want to use earlier versions of Windows, because support and updates for them are limited or pretty much non-existent.
macOS is perhaps the only viable non-Windows alternative, but it's useless for those of us who don't have Apple hardware. And we don't want to have to buy new, and rather expensive for what you get, hardware just to use macOS.
Linux isn't really an option
If I have to choose between Windows 10 "spyware edition" or Linux with systemd, I still go for Linux. Thank you.
Unfortunately, that's not the choice. The choice is "an OS that runs the software I have to use" and "an OS that doesn't run the software I have to use."
Unfortunately, that's not the choice. The choice is "an OS that runs the software I have to use" and "an OS that doesn't run the software I have to use."
This is exactly right. People don't care about the operating system, they care about being able to run their programs. That is the whole point of an operating system, if it can't do that then it isn't even an option.
Software I have to use (Score:2)
The choice is "an OS that runs the software I have to use" and "an OS that doesn't run the software I have to use."
And in some cases, mainly in "big data" analysis fields, even moreso in bioinformatics, the "OS that runs the software I have to use" tend to be flavors of Unix - so're basically limited to macOS X or Linux.
(With only very recently Windows starting to be able to run these same software, thanks to WSL).
And in some cases, mainly in "big data" analysis fields, even moreso in bioinformatics, the "OS that runs the software I have to use" tend to be flavors of Unix - so're basically limited to macOS X or Linux.
(With only very recently Windows starting to be able to run these same software, thanks to WSL).
I have software that I run that is only available on MacOS. I don't brag about it like the Windows users who strut around because they are forced to use Office365.
If I have to choose between Windows 10 "spyware edition" or Linux with systemd, I still go for Linux.
That's a false dilemma. You don't need either piece of malware, just pick a distribution without systemd.
How about some BSD?
There's nothing wrong with Windows 8, as long as you install ClassicShell and disable all the Metro crap.
There's nothing wrong with Windows 8, as long as you turn it into Windows 7.
While I agree with the +4 moderation, I feel insightful to be more accurate than "Funny"
There's nothing wrong with Windows 8, as long as you turn it into Windows 7.
You can also use classic shell on windows 10. There's nothing wrong with Windows 10, as long as you turn it into Windows 7... except the OS spying on us and able to turn on and off any software at will without users stopping it... er, never mind.
There's nothing wrong with Windows 8, as long as you install ClassicShell and disable all the Metro crap.
Windows user tells us there's nothing wrong with Windows 8, then in the next sentence tells us what's wrong in Windows 8.
Have you really had issues with systemd or even pulseaudio or network manager?
I installed debian on my samsung laptop and it worked without mesing with any files. I have never had it fail to boot. I have it on my raspberry pi as well running homeassistant also on debian.
I haven't had windows 10 fail to boot either, just saying I hear the systemd complaint allot but I really don't think it's an issue for most home users. Maybe it messes on the enterprise level, but your post is clearly talking about home
The people that tell you that Windows 10 is the spawn of Satan and a retarded goat seem to be the same ones who insist that systemd will cause the complete destruction of the physical universe, dog and cats living together, and dingoes to each your children.
Any software platform that takes away users' ability to control their own computers isn't a real OS.
Hmmmm. And here I thought the whole purpose of an OS was to have software that automates control of your hardware.
But I can run the software I need to run to, say, do my job, so I can have a place to live, and food to eat.
Given the choice between being Microsoft's bitch, and being cold, hungry and living in a cardboard box, I think I'll take being Microsoft's bitch.
Enjoy your cardboard box.
Given the choice between being Microsoft's bitch, and being cold, hungry and living in a cardboard box, I think I'll take being Microsoft's bitch.
Enjoy your cardboard box.
Well now Sparky, that's a fine false dillemma you have going there. Be a pity if someone came along and smashed it all up.
If you want to be Microsoft's bitch, well then BOHICA brother. I made enough money using my Macs to retire at 55 on the salary I was making. And no BOHICA.
If the TSA is running Windows, it shouldn't be a problem at all.
With systemd, yes. Basically it crapped out on me the one time I forgot to remove it. Since then I remove it routinely, as my time is too valuable. Hence I have no data. Not with pulseaudio, as I do not use it. With network manager, I don't know. I did have obscure network problems recently, but I fixed them by hard-coding everything. Also with udev, which usually requires some rule adjustments. I actually have seriously considered getting rid of udev as well and going back to static device files. At least
Have you really had issues with systemd or even pulseaudio or network manager?
Welcome to the darkside of Linux users. its fashionable to shit on systemd, because its fashionable to shit on systemd.
I have it on a lot of systems, and aside from fsome early burps when it first came out, it's running well.
Depends on your applications, obviously. It fucking sucks that if you want an alternative, you have to really work at it and there's always some use case that you just can't get around. That said, win8 is probably the least worst option if you're stuck with Windows.
If your objection to win8 is the UI stupidity, you can fix a large amount of the stupid with ClassicShell and some time tweaking settings. Not all of it, but it's a good start. As a bonus, with win8 it's not that rough fixing the spyware issu
Hackintosh (Score:2)
For the hackintosh route you could run a VMware hypervisor with GPU pass through enabled.
and for those fun times, refer back to the original point with doing your research on the hardware first.
Linux isn't really an option, especially with so many distros including systemd. I hate to say this, but I've found Windows 10 to boot more reliably for me than the versions of Debian and Ubuntu that use systemd!
Umm... you do know there are distros that don't use Systemd, right? Hell, some were created specifically to NOT use Systemd. https://devuan.org/ [devuan.org]
You missed the biggest contender for Linux desktop worthiness. Linux Mint. Which runs out of the box on just about any hardware I've thrown at it. It's reasonably friendly and reasonably easy to use. I highly recommend trying it. You can even get it on a Live bootable USB so you don't even need to put it on your hard drive to play with it.
YMMV (Score:2)
If we don't use Windows 10, what other OS can we use instead? {...} Linux isn't really an option, especially with so many distros including systemd. I hate to say this, but I've found Windows 10 to boot more reliably for me than the versions of Debian and Ubuntu that use systemd! {...} We use Windows 10 because it's the only practical option.
On the other hand, *I* find Linux to be less of a nightmare whenever I upgrade storage (replace HDD with SSD, replace old busted optical bay with a bay holding an extra SSD, rebalance BTRFS on the fly to RAID1 across the 2 SSDs, etc.), compared to Windows 10 (Whenever you move windows partitions around. Or switch between BIOS and UEFI modes. Or replace DOS-partition scheme with GPT : Windows becomes unbootable and you must yet again get the recovery disk. Or you must do the above action using specially cra
apple really needs an $1000-$1500 desktop / gamer system.
$1,300 for a system with weak video card with 2GB video ram and 8GB system with an 5400 rpm HDD does not fit that bill.
Solaris basically went EOL recently when Oracle fired most of the Solaris 10 team. I do agree the situation is not good for the desktop at the moment, with the "best" option (Win10) being really bad.
It is however the standard thing that happens when customers allow a quasi-monopoly to form: They get screwed. While individually, there is very little blame, as a group the users and companies that "standardized" on Windows are mostly responsible for this mess.
I do know at least one large company that will go a
If we don't use Windows 10, what other OS can we use instead?
Troll gets marked +4 insightful.
If we don't use Windows 10, what other OS can we use instead?
What's wrong with Win10 + linux subsystem? I've tended to find Windows 10 a pretty decent OS - which I'll readily admit was a huge surprise. It boots fast, is stable and with WSL I can run a bash shell while at the same time having Adobe, MS and OpenSource software all accessible. Admittedly it is not as good as macOS but I can run it on a desktop which is ~40% cheaper, takes expansion cards and 3-4 years more up to date than a Mac Pro. The same holds for laptops although the CPU+GPU age difference is onl
It does not seem to be, not even for MS itself. They are constantly outing themselves as the incompetents they are with Win10. Nadella recently wrote something about MS being "sick" when he took it over. It seems to me that state persists and is getting both worse and more obvious.
Boohoo, they've done something that doesn't impact you at all.
That is, unless you're actually using Windows 10?
...While it could be argued that Windows Media Player is no longer an essential addition to Windows...
It could also be argued that the Windows 10 data harvesting is not an essential addition to Windows. Yet there it remains....
.
Makes one wonder what the real reason is for removing Media Player.
I still think it's asinine to force such UIs on mouse users
I'd wager the reason is the (still ongoing?) Microsoft Litigation with the EU around bundling Windows Media Player with its OS.
...because it was bundled in the first place and now they unbundle it, so-to-speak.
Makes one wonder what the real reason is for removing Media Player.
Courage?
Yes, there's a lot of "We hate [thing X MSFT did] because we hate microsoft!" out there. It's childish but common.
The bottom line is they can choose what they have in the default install, and they'll do that for reasons that don't have a whole lot to do with outrage articles from the technical press and on slashdot or reddit. Sure, they want to support features the community likes, but they also have things that are old projects nobody in the company really owns anymore that don't drive revenue, for example
Nobody is talking about a default install you shill.
They did this to already installed OSes.
It sounds like they moved it from the default install to something that is accessible via apps >> apps & Features, and that that affected an already installed O/S.
> Why should Windows even care what apps are installed?
Re: (Score:2)
Media Player Classic is the solution.
Re: (Score:2)
QuickTime
So? It does what it's supposed to even though it's a dead project.
I stuck with WMP (when using windows) because it plays music and rips to mp3. I don't need it to do more. The windows 10 replacement was a nightmare because it consumes the whole screen in some tablet-mode nonsense.
I could use any of many media players, but I don't really care. Being familiar with where the play button is and how to get to the playlists is handy.
It's not a function of age, it's a function of not giving a shit.
I have VLC. It has a horrible UI for playing music. I don't use WMP online.
I don't have a problem that needs solving by removing WMP.
More about Microsoft's abusive management: Microsoft's history is filled with abuse [slashdot.org].
Well, it's one thing to remove a function between big updates you opt into.
It's another to remove stuff by surprise in a normal update.
Many were tricked. They did not "opt in". (Score:2)
Can you maybe spend 5 minutes to help them reinstall it then? Microsoft just wants the default packages to be consistent across the non-x86 version of Windows. I can't fault them for that, but I still think that Paint 3D is an abomination.
More likely it didn't have the "telemetry" that the newer app does
It's a shell linking audio/video codecs (which still exist) to a simple set of video controls, perhaps with some mostly useless cruft, but it did a decent job.
It definitely wasn't anywhere near the best player - but when you went to a random PC, you could be sure that most common videos would play.
Why would you remove that as a minimal component on PCs? Browsers are OK - but when you're going for a presentation on a random PC, there's all kinds of ways those can crap out in ways that a simple default video player would be fine.
Seems a very dumb thing to remove, if you want PCs to be useful general devices world-wide.
And note - probably less than 2% of your user base is going to go onto the 'Windows Store' to try and get ANYTHING to fix this shortcoming. Attempting to profit from your own manufactured problem is not going to pay off in this case, compared to what it's costing you in terms of basic capability.
Ryan Fenton
Windows 10 had multiple stock apps that could play audio/video. In addition to the old WMP, there was "Groove Music" for audio and "Movies & TV" for video. WMP was pretty crashy and bug-prone - and the UI didn't scale well to touch devices. Ditching WMP was a pretty solid move - cuts down on the bloat, all the functionality remains, and serious users will install something better anyways.
If you try to open a file that has no associated application, Windows suggests you go to the Windows Store to download an app to open it.
Regardless of this, there is already other media plays preinstalled in Windows 10. Windows Media Player wasn't the only one.
It wasn't just a shell linking audio and video codecs to a UI, it was an attack vector that has been exploited in the past with malicious media files. Files that aren't supposed to be executable.
Here's a list of 52 known vulnerabilities https://www.cv [cvedetails.com]
It's a shell linking audio/video codecs (which still exist) to a simple set of video controls,
Maybe 5 versions ago. Now it's a bloated mess.
They already replaced that with a modern UI version. With WMP, they just renamed the replacement.
Does anyone remember there was a Windows Multi Media Edition? One had to buy a Soundblaster card to get sound out of the box previously and HP keyboards had play/pause/volume controls on the keyboard
...
...and nothing of value was lost. (Score:2)
I like WMP better than Groove, because it doesn't have the obnoxious marketing thing going, though I've switched mostly to musicbee.
Though as bad as Groove is, it's better than the pinnacle of incompetent design that is iTunes.
Feature removals (Score:5, Interesting)
These feature removals mostly seem troublesome at a locked down PC environment at school or work where you can't install anything. So while not disastrous, it is certainly annoying when you can't do some trivial thing on a computer without admin rights on it.
If the admin wants people playing videos on the machine, wouldn't they just add a video player as part of the standard workstation image? If anything, it makes things easier if the administrators don't have to go through and proactively remove a bunch of shovelware from a fresh OS install.
These feature removals mostly seem troublesome at a locked down PC environment at school or work where you can't install anything.
At least for work related environments, such things are far less troublesome, and generally not at all for end users.
Windows updates get centralized from one internal server which the admins can approve/deny on a per patch basis, as well as push to a testing group of computers to be vetted individually if need be.
If the company standardized on media player, this KB update would not make it onto your computer until a group policy update was made to ensure it remains an enabled feature at the same time.
If the
Given that you can add Windows Media Player back in, then title of this story is incorrect.
WMP has not been removed, it's been made a non-default application ("Feature on Demand"). You can still add it back in fairly easily.
Maybe Microsoft is planning on completely removing it in the long term, but they haven't removed it yet.
It's still annoying. Users still use WMP and this is likely to cause a lot of confusion.
How do you justify MS removing an application from an already installed Windows system? They shouldn't have to add it back if it was already there to begin with!
WMP has not been removed, it's been made a non-default application
That would be the case in a fresh install, but not when you update to this build.
What about Media Transfer Protocol? (Score:2)
As useless as media player is, does this mean no one will be able to access files on their android devices over USB anymore due to no MTP support? Because Windows 7 can't do it on versions lacking the media pack...
And this is why you never ever rely on any program made by Microsoft because they will either abandon it or remove it from you at some point. Always use open source software for everything, because you can quarantie it won't be taken away and even if it is abandoned you can still download the last version of it.
Use MPV and Clementine instead of VLC (Score:3)
The Silicondust tuners can ONLY play DRM content with Windows Media Center.
They (Silicondust) is about to be VERY unhappy... Not to mention those who bought the devices