Hulu Lowers Prices After Netflix Raises Theirs (variety.com) 64
Coincidentally, as Netflix raised their prices last week, Hulu decided to lower theirs. The streaming service is now offering a plan, which includes commercials, for $5.99 per month for the first year -- a short-term promotion aimed at luring new subs with the kickoff of the fall television and Hulu's expanded TV library lineup. Variety reports: Hulu's special offer for the limited-commercials plan is available through Jan. 9, 2018, only to new or returning Hulu subs. After one year, the regular $7.99 monthly price will kick in. Hulu offers a commercial-free option for $12 per month, and a live TV service (which includes access to original series like Emmy-winning "The Handmaid's Tale" and on-demand titles) for $40 monthly. A Hulu rep said the company's new promo is intended to draft off the fall 2017 TV season. As it looks for another original series on the order of "Handmaid's Tale" -- so far its only breakout hit -- Hulu has inked deals to bring thousands of current and older TV shows to the platform to armor-up in its battle with rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime.
I'm sorry, but "new promotional rates" is not lowering prices.
1. It doesn't reduce anything for anyone who is already paying.
2. It's a promotional rate. The regular rate is the same.
So, it's a temporary sale to lure in new subscribers. That's different.
So they lowered the price for the first year. That is, in plain English, lowering prices.
Lowering prices means lower prices for everyone. That is clearing not the case here.
No it doesn't. It would mean everyone is they said lowering for everyone. You can't add words to something and then say it means the same thing,
That said, until cable reduces costs for internet only plans, most people won't officially cut the cord.
I have cable. I never watch it, but I have it since it costs more or the same to not have it.
No, Quirkz is correct: a temporary promotional price is not a "lowered price" in the commonly understood sense. It's a "sale price".
"it's a temporary sale to lure in new subscribers. That's different." Different than Donald J. Change.org?
You know, there are a ton of Trump stories on slashdot without forcing this discussion to become a Trump one.
And it only applies to the lowest tier. The normal version without any commercials is same as Netflix price. The more expensive "live TV" version is kind of useless without a DVR like feature (we've had DVRs and VCRs so long now that few people watch TV live anymore except for sports).
I don't understand people who pay for commercial, pay for someone to enter their lounge room and scream at them about shit they don't want. Once you start going largely commercial free, those commercial when you occasionally come across, come across as extremely aggressive and loud, hugely undesirable and really put you off products. There are products they I totally avoid as a result of aggressive commercial placement and a very loud and aggravating style. If people behaved like commercial did, wander into
Seems only fair (Score:3, Insightful)
I pay $5.99 for the privilege of watching your commercials?
Tell you what, I'll sign up when the CEO of Hulu comes and sucks my hairy balls. And I'll only charge him $5.99 and he has to listen to me talk about my fantasy football team and the cute thing my cat did. For three hours. While he sucks my hairy balls.
Honestly, the cheek of these bastards. Do they not know how the whole idea of "commercials" works?
Free with ads, or monthly fee with no ads.
Awesome. You should set up a video service with your model.
I won't be subscribing to another commercial channel but it doesn't mean that it doesn't have value for a lot of people. And 5 dollars is cheaper than a lot of cable plans (which usually include commercials.)
Wasn't their old model free with ads, and monthly fee with ads? This definitely caused a lot of people to prefer Netflix at the time.
It's exactly the same as the cable companies do...
>"It's exactly the same as the cable companies do..."
No it isn't, not even close. With cable, anyone with any brain uses a DVR (I use a TiVo) and skips the commercials. Streaming, on the other hand, can FORCE commercial viewing, and that is exactly what Hulu does- forced commercials.
And with cable/DVR, you can record what you want for later viewing, and without a live Internet connection. Streaming video and your Internet goes down? Too bad. No more video.
And with cable/DVR, I can record hundreds of
And the drawbacks to cable/DVR - no on-demand shows (except a few curated ones), a limited selection of shows at any time, amazingly overpriced subscription fees, and terrible service.
I don't like commercials, but compared to cable/DVR I'd rather have Hulu with commercials. And Hulu has the option to pay more for no commercials anyway, same price as Netflix. The super-cheap option is subsidized by commercials.
And I do think the "subsidized by commercials" is a bad deal. If they make enough money on broadc
>"I don't like commercials, but compared to cable/DVR I'd rather have Hulu with commercials."
Choice is a good thing. Free markets give consumers more of what they want. I, for one, am glad Hulu exists even though I have no interest in at least their commercial model, because it spurs more competition. In the past we had none and it is about time the cable monopolies fall under real pressure.
Nope (Score:2)
I don't think people want Hulu. Having a promo price isn't going to change that. It's a service without much of a premise, and doesn't have any other business to bundle its service with to get subscribers, either. Netflix got where it was by mailing DVDs. What did Hulu ever do that people found even marginally interesting?
It has a commercial-free tier, with some network-exclusive content. That was the only time they interested me. I'd have never paid them to watch commercials. Once you go commercial free, you really can't go back.
Only it was "mostly" commercial free (a few exceptions). And they also pasted a bug in the corner of the screen advertising the local affiliate station, which was distracting to me (that's an awesome way to make torrents look better than paid subscriptions). And I found I just didn't watch all
Hulu has 17% of the market and climbing. Some people clearly want it.
Netflix also got there by having streaming early on that was better than Hulu and without commercials.
does this magical antenna thing work on your phone or tablet?
does this magical antenna thing work on your phone or tablet?
I don't necessarily agree with everything else the gp said, but with Tablo you can watch antenna TV on your mobile device:
https://www.tablotv.com/blog/a... [tablotv.com]
It's $10/month for me, no big deal. And broadcast really doesn't have that much. Ie, Doctor Who, Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, and so forth. Sure, wait long enough on broadcast and stuff shows up in syndication, and you will get "edited for content/time" movies as well.
If I didn't have internet then your argument might make sense as adding in the boradband capable ISP is by far the bulk of the cost for streaming.
Of course, you could be like where my mother is; the internet is terrible and d
To even mention the limited commercials price is extremely misleading.
What I see in the article is that Netflix offers a $7.99 / month plan for a single stream non-HD commercial-free stream or $10.99 / month for the standard HD plan, and Hulu's lowest commercial free option is apparently $12 / month.
So, the article says Hulu is more expensive than Netflix unless you're willing to listen to commercials at which time it becomes the same price as the lowest price commercial-free Netflix plan (after the bait-a
Stick your commercials you know where (Score:3)
If the amount of money they say my watching commcercials can earn companies, they owe me $10/month as the very least.
And Increased Ads (Score:3)
I noticed that Hulu recently increased the numbers ads in between breaks: I believe from 4 to 5 now. It seems close to interminable. In some cases recently I've finished my dinner and just shut off the program before it could get back.
Since it's inception they've been ratcheting up the ads per break. I think 2 to begin with, now up to 5. I wonder where the end-point is.
Holy crap. Broadcast TV doesn't even show that many ads at the breaks.
Torrents (Score:1)
Are offering a very competitive rate. You pay $0 per month, which comes out to $0 per year. Torrents are also commercial free. They offer an impressive library of new and old content including access to original series like Emmy-winning "The Handmaid's Tale." Compared to Netflix and Hulu offerings this is an impressive deal indeed, and it's not some kind of teaser rate that expires after a few months. The $0 fees for torrents are going to last well beyond the 2017 season.
And is this "Torrents" thing limited to the U.S.A. like Hulu, or is it available world-wide?
New Hulu Interface driving people away (Score:2)
I know I am seriously thinking of dropping Hulu because of their horrible UI.
Probably will next week---after getting my antenna installed.
The Ads make this a non-starter for me. (Score:1)
The whole point of moving to streaming is to get away from the 10-15 minutes of commercials. It's way past the point of ridiculous. I can't even watch regular TV anymore. Netflix+Prime has allowed me to ditch the ads, and I ain't never going back!
If Hulu is ADDING to the number of ads, I don't really expect them to be around much longer...
Un-FUBAR the interface now (Score:3)
All they need to do now us roll back that useless FUBAR interface they pushed out recently. Thats why they are hemorrhaging subscribers.
So torn (Score:2)
On the one hand, I'm happy to see anyone taking Netflix down a notch.
On the other hand, Hulu is the team effort of Disney, Fox, and Comcast -- and I can't really cheer for any of those guys.
So they want a subscription (Score:2)
AND want you to watch ads? Huh. That sounds familiar for some reason
... and equally odious.
And I will continue paying for Netflix (Score:2)
But I will never pay for Hulu.
Netflix isn't perfect and the price increase is mildly annoying I guess. One more dollar a month? I can deal with it. Hulu with no commercials is still more expensive and I still haven't finished watching everything I want to watch on Netflix.
And compared to what I was paying for cable before I cut the cord it's completely insignificant.
But why is Netflix raising their prices by a whole dollar considered news anyway?
Is it news when Comcast raises the price of their service
