Hulu Lowers Prices After Netflix Raises Theirs (variety.com) 36
Coincidentally, as Netflix raised their prices last week, Hulu decided to lower theirs. The streaming service is now offering a plan, which includes commercials, for $5.99 per month for the first year -- a short-term promotion aimed at luring new subs with the kickoff of the fall television and Hulu's expanded TV library lineup. Variety reports: Hulu's special offer for the limited-commercials plan is available through Jan. 9, 2018, only to new or returning Hulu subs. After one year, the regular $7.99 monthly price will kick in. Hulu offers a commercial-free option for $12 per month, and a live TV service (which includes access to original series like Emmy-winning "The Handmaid's Tale" and on-demand titles) for $40 monthly. A Hulu rep said the company's new promo is intended to draft off the fall 2017 TV season. As it looks for another original series on the order of "Handmaid's Tale" -- so far its only breakout hit -- Hulu has inked deals to bring thousands of current and older TV shows to the platform to armor-up in its battle with rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Lower? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm sorry, but "new promotional rates" is not lowering prices.
1. It doesn't reduce anything for anyone who is already paying.
2. It's a promotional rate. The regular rate is the same.
So, it's a temporary sale to lure in new subscribers. That's different.
Re: (Score:1)
So they lowered the price for the first year. That is, in plain English, lowering prices.
Re: (Score:3)
Lowering prices means lower prices for everyone. That is clearing not the case here.
Re: (Score:2)
No it doesn't. It would mean everyone is they said lowering for everyone. You can't add words to something and then say it means the same thing,
That said, until cable reduces costs for internet only plans, most people won't officially cut the cord.
I have cable. I never watch it, but I have it since it costs more or the same to not have it.
Re: (Score:1)
"it's a temporary sale to lure in new subscribers. That's different." Different than Donald J. Change.org?
Re: (Score:2)
You know, there are a ton of Trump stories on slashdot without forcing this discussion to become a Trump one.
Re: (Score:2)
And it only applies to the lowest tier. The normal version without any commercials is same as Netflix price. The more expensive "live TV" version is kind of useless without a DVR like feature (we've had DVRs and VCRs so long now that few people watch TV live anymore except for sports).
Seems only fair (Score:2, Insightful)
I pay $5.99 for the privilege of watching your commercials?
Tell you what, I'll sign up when the CEO of Hulu comes and sucks my hairy balls. And I'll only charge him $5.99 and he has to listen to me talk about my fantasy football team and the cute thing my cat did. For three hours. While he sucks my hairy balls.
Honestly, the cheek of these bastards. Do they not know how the whole idea of "commercials" works?
Re: (Score:2)
Free with ads, or monthly fee with no ads.
Re: (Score:2)
Awesome. You should set up a video service with your model.
I won't be subscribing to another commercial channel but it doesn't mean that it doesn't have value for a lot of people. And 5 dollars is cheaper than a lot of cable plans (which usually include commercials.)
Re: Seems only fair (Score:2)
It's exactly the same as the cable companies do...
Re: (Score:2)
>"It's exactly the same as the cable companies do..."
No it isn't, not even close. With cable, anyone with any brain uses a DVR (I use a TiVo) and skips the commercials. Streaming, on the other hand, can FORCE commercial viewing, and that is exactly what Hulu does- forced commercials.
And with cable/DVR, you can record what you want for later viewing, and without a live Internet connection. Streaming video and your Internet goes down? Too bad. No more video.
And with cable/DVR, I can record hundreds of
Nope (Score:2)
I don't think people want Hulu. Having a promo price isn't going to change that. It's a service without much of a premise, and doesn't have any other business to bundle its service with to get subscribers, either. Netflix got where it was by mailing DVDs. What did Hulu ever do that people found even marginally interesting?
Re: (Score:2)
does this magical antenna thing work on your phone or tablet?
Re: (Score:2)
does this magical antenna thing work on your phone or tablet?
I don't necessarily agree with everything else the gp said, but with Tablo you can watch antenna TV on your mobile device:
https://www.tablotv.com/blog/a... [tablotv.com]
Stick your commercials you know where (Score:2)
And Increased Ads (Score:3)
I noticed that Hulu recently increased the numbers ads in between breaks: I believe from 4 to 5 now. It seems close to interminable. In some cases recently I've finished my dinner and just shut off the program before it could get back.
Since it's inception they've been ratcheting up the ads per break. I think 2 to begin with, now up to 5. I wonder where the end-point is.
Re: (Score:2)
And is this "Torrents" thing limited to the U.S.A. like Hulu, or is it available world-wide?
New Hulu Interface driving people away (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I know I am seriously thinking of dropping Hulu because of their horrible UI.
Probably will next week---after getting my antenna installed.
The Ads make this a non-starter for me. (Score:1)
The whole point of moving to streaming is to get away from the 10-15 minutes of commercials. It's way past the point of ridiculous. I can't even watch regular TV anymore. Netflix+Prime has allowed me to ditch the ads, and I ain't never going back!
If Hulu is ADDING to the number of ads, I don't really expect them to be around much longer...