EPA Announces Repeal of Major Obama-Era Carbon Emissions Rule

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source: The Trump administration announced Monday that it would take formal steps to repeal President Barack Obama's signature policy to curb greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, setting up a bitter fight over the future of America's efforts to tackle global warming. At an event in eastern Kentucky, Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said that his predecessors had departed from regulatory norms in crafting the Clean Power Plan, which was finalized in 2015 and would have pushed states to move away from coal in favor of sources of electricity that produce fewer carbon emissions. The repeal proposal, which will be filed in the Federal Register on Tuesday, fulfills a promise President Trump made to eradicate his predecessor's environmental legacy. Eliminating the Clean Power Plan makes it less likely the United States can fulfill its promise as part of the Paris climate agreement to ratchet down emissions that are warming the planet and contributing to heat waves and sea-level rise. Mr. Trump has vowed to abandon that international accord.
In announcing the repeal, Mr. Pruitt made many of the same arguments that he had made for years to Congress and in lawsuits: that the Obama administration exceeded its legal authority in an effort to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. (Last year, the Supreme Court blocked the rule from taking effect while courts assessed those lawsuits.) A leaked draft of the repeal proposal asserts that the country would save $33 billion by not complying with the regulation and rejects the health benefits the Obama administration had calculated from the original rule.
Why did it take too long? This must hurt for those leftist zealots I guess. I am sure they'll feel some "lump" in their throat.
Clearly, my parents were wrong about comic books... we could've all learned something from the debate between scientists and politicians on the Planet Krypton.
Make America a Dump Again! (Score:3)
I didn't realise that Obama had been a Major. When was that? Anyway, as long as they don't repeal the President Obama-era emission rules we should be fine.
I suspect his work toward reducing greenhouse emissions generated a performance-driven promotion to Major Obvious.
What's next? (Score:2, Interesting)
No, just stop subsidizing them.
No, just don't do anything special for them: no energy buyback, no subsidies, no mandatory net metering.
Correct: oil and gas should "hang on" until alternative energies are actually competitive without subsidies. Right now, subsidies for alternative energies
Paris Treaty (Score:1)
Obama executive insanity twisted the law (Score:5, Insightful)
What is the alternative when you have an openly hostile legislature? Obama did what he could. He should have pushed harder and louder for a bill but ultimately that wasn't going to happen since anti-science agendas have ruled the GOP for quite some time.
The alternative is to obey the law: if the legislature didn't give Obama a mandate to regulate carbon emissions, then Obama should not be regulating carbon emissions.
Yes, the GOP is anti-scientism and has been for a long time. And that's a good thing, even if you don't realize it.
Bullshit [wikipedia.org]
The market will go where it's already headed (Score:4, Insightful)
Free market will drive energy production towards its natural destination, which is away from fossil fuels, and even nuclear. Distributed power generation and storage is where the future (currently) lies - the tipping point has already been reached. Solar production is not skyrocketing because the CAA pushed power companies away from fossil fuels. The core reason is the global manufacturing industry has slowly, and finally, ramped up photovoltaic cell production to the point that it is extremely competitive. Battery technology (not just driven by energy demands, but primarily by mobile computing which requires very high-density, long-lasting batteries) has been increasing steadily as well. Couple the two together and you have a big part of the future of energy production.
So as with many things in politics, this move is purely... political, and really doesn't matter either way. Sort of like the Paris Agreement.
Coal is dead (Score:3)
I remember as a kid dad driving past oil fields burning off natural gas. I couldn't believe it was cheaper to burn it off that to sell it. Still can't, to be honest.
I couldn't believe it was cheaper to burn it off that to sell it. Still can't, to be honest.
It's only cheaper to burn off because it's expensive to transport. The environmental wackadoos won't let the energy companies put pipelines in the ground. The only reason they are flaring it off in ND is because there isn't a viable means of collection and transfer.