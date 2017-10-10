Equifax Increases Number of Britons Affected By Data Breach To 700,000 (telegraph.co.uk) 13
phalse phace writes: You know those 400,000 Britons that were exposed in Equifax's data breach? Well, it turns out the number is actually closer to 700,000. The Telegraph reports: "Equifax has just admitted that almost double the number of UK customers had their information stolen in a major data breach earlier this year than it originally thought, and that millions more could have had their details compromised. The company originally estimated that the number of people affected in the UK was 'fewer than 400,000.' But on Tuesday night it emerged that cyber criminals had targeted 15.2 million records in the UK. It said 693,665 people could have had their data exposed, including email addresses, passwords, driving license numbers, phone numbers. The stolen data included partial credit card details of less than 15,000 customers."
