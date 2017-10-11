This Company Is Crowdsourcing Maps For Self-Driving Cars (wired.com) 7
mirandakatz writes: If we want self-driving cars to become mainstream, we need maps -- and not just any maps. We need ridiculously detailed and constantly updated maps of the world's roads. And there's a mad race among startups to become the definitive provider of those maps. At Backchannel, Steven Levy takes a deep look at Mapper, a startup that just came out of stealth today and that hopes to become that definitive provider by crowdsourcing the production of those maps, paying drivers to drive around with a special mapping device on their windshields. As Levy writes, "Mapper's solution is to create an army of part-time workers to gather data that will accrue to a huge "base map" for autonomous cars, and to update the map to keep it current. Think of the work as an alternative to driving for Uber and Lyft, without having to deal with customer ratings or backseat outbursts from Travis Kalanick."
Google already has the tech for this. They demoed it. Their OS will be everywhere including cars. I'm sure that this war has already been won.
Sounds like something OpenStreetMap already does, though there are probably accuracy and liabilities limitations? Though, based on the following sentence, I would suspect the map data they produce is not going to be open:
Mapper’s solution is to create an army of part-time workers to gather data that will accrue to a huge “base map” for autonomous cars, and to update the map to keep it current.
The other thing is whether they will reference publicly the sources of their data, otherwise there is likely to be a high risk of ripping off other sources and even including the same errors.
If self driving cars need such detailed maps, then Self Driving cars are not yet ready for the general public.
I know my GPS sometimes gets confused when going off a Ramp onto a highway, or a road parallel to a highway, and areas that fork rather rapidly. However this requires the self driving car to make the decisions not a detailed map. Because Roads change too often. Just this summer, we had some flooding that wiped out a good part of a road, for a few weeks, one lane of the road was closed causing 1 w
If we want self-driving cars to become mainstream, we need maps
No. If these systems require more accurate maps [than human motorists require] to keep passengers alive, then the self-driving peons still don't get it.
A human can handle things like, "Upon reaching the entrance to that rural property, follow the gravel until it looks like a better idea to be on the dirt path, and maybe park on the grass next to that other car".
People are already talking about self-driving cars without any operator controls, and I just don't see that happening without a general AI, because there's so much knowledge and abstract understanding of the world required to operate a car in unusual circumstances.
Or, for those of us in snowy climat