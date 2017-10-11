California DMV Changes Rules To Allow Testing and Use of Fully Autonomous Vehicles (techcrunch.com) 31
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is changing its rules to allow companies to test autonomous vehicles without a driver behind the wheel -- and to let the public use autonomous vehicles. From a report: The DMV released a revised version of its regulations and has started a 15-day public comment period, ending October 25, 2017. California law requires the DMV to work on regulations to cover testing and public use of autonomous vehicles, and the regulator said that this is the first step. "We are excited to take the next step in furthering the development of this potentially life-saving technology in California," the state's Transportation Secretary, Brian Kelly, said in a statement. California's DMV took pains in its announcement to highlight that it wasn't trying to overstep the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has the final say on developing and enforcing compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Rather, the California regulations, are going to require manufacturers to certify that they've met federal safety standards before their cars become (driverlessly) street legal. And manufacturers still have to obey the state traffic laws written for California.
Of all the places I've driven, Los Angeles was the most fun. Hills, twisty highway ramps, and long stretches of road to gun it and relax on. Once driverless takes hold it'll be sad to see that excitement fade away, but great helping the traffic problem.
Once driverless takes hold it'll be sad to see that excitement fade away...
When I'm being driven around, I prefer as little excitement as possible. Let's see what these deliver.
The thought of a 3000+ pound hunk of steel driven by an unpredictable person near people on sidewalks is even more insanity. The person could be drunk, texting, having a heart attack, or simply crazy.
Very soon people will realize that having a robot drive is much safer and predictable. Just like they're much better at driving planes, rockets going to space,
The thought of a 3000+ pound hunk of steel hurtling mere feet away from people on sidewalks while a human is at the controls is insanity!!
At least computers are predictable. Software is guaranteed to have bugs. Humans are too. At least with computers, you can fix the bugs when you find them.
Not just that but the bug fixes are cumulative. Find a bug with someones' winter driving and they can take a winter driving course to fix it. It doesn't magically update the firmware in all the other humans.
Man. Has it really gotten this bad? Anything wrong with the world, blame the liberals. I don't get it. As if every single liberal is the cause of your problems. NO you are the cause of your problems. Same applies to the conservatives.
Well that'd be a first for California. They've been doing their own thing for years especially with automotive regulations.
And why bother? Just call the car "Undocumented" and then none of the rules apply.
So, presumably a human will not need a driver license for such a vehicle. Thus we can expect children, drunks, and senile seniors to travel freely. Somehow that seems worrisome for reasons other than traffic safety.
But, again, the first buyers will likely be 'ride hail' companies, and rent-a-car businesses. Children without an approved account will be stuck at home. Legislation is likely to manage their use as well.
The security of the rented vehicle will be a concern. Cameras will be on to record (and charg