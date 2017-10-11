Failed Palo Alto Startup Pivots From Trying To Be an 'Android Killer' To Self-driving Tech (bizjournals.com) 30
A Palo Alto startup that stopped trying to be an "Android killer" last year after raising $185 million has apparently pivoted to developing autonomous vehicle technology. From a report: The company now known as Cyngn has changed its name from Cyanogen and recently got a permit to test its self-driving tech on California roads, according to a report Wednesday on Axios. It's being led by Lior Tal, the former chief operating officer who took over as CEO last fall when Kirt McMaster left. The rest of the startup's current team of about 30 people appear to have joined since the strategy shift, Axios reported, citing LinkedIn records. Some of them are former Facebook people, like Tal, and alumni of automakers who include Mercedes-Benz. No new funding has been disclosed for the reinvented company. It lists on its website investors who backed it before it pivoted, including Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Index Ventures, Qualcomm and Chinese social networking company Tencent. The company was the center of acquisition talk in 2014, when companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung and Yahoo expressed interest in the company.
Ok, this makes no sense (Score:3)
If a startup fails to come up with having a compelling profit-making story, but has money left, wouldn't it be the prudent thing to return the money to the investors, then decide, what should be done now. Not completely pivot to a new space that has zero relation to the original investment? If the team is basically one remaining guy, and a completely new team, how does this even fly with the investors?
Rule 1: Investors are dumb.
I believe the Ferengi (from Deep Space 9) rules of acquisition cover this :
Rule 1 : Once you have their money, you never give it back.
Really. Until the money runs out, they continue to receive their salaries, and they keep the foosball table. What possible motivation would they have to give the money back?
Also, with SD, they don't have to develop full product. They can just get some key patents, positioning themselves for an acquisition by Waymo or Uber.
The CEO decides what to do with the money---it's a corporate asset.
If the board of directors doesn't like what he's doing, they can fire him.
The board is elected by the shareholders, aka the investors.
If they don't like the new direction, they can fix the problem. There's a process for that.
I think this closely corresponds to the evaluation on if you should sell stock options as they vest with a company. The thought experiment with this is: Would you sell your options, then with cash in hand, invest it back into the company or should you invest into ANOTHER company. If you can't say that any money you invest should go into the company you are working for, then you should cash out and invest elsewhere (tax considerations and such aside). Would you as an investor have one team that failed, l
In most cases investors do now want the money back, especially traditional VC's. In one startup I did we established - after launch - that there wasn't the growth opportunity in the market that we expected. We were offered a price for the existing business that would have returned a high percentage of the initial investment back to the investor which we thought was a 'good thing to do'.
In response the VC said: 'If this didn't work figure out what will and then spend all but the last dollar trying to get the
They already got failing part down (Score:2)
How the fuck is "Cyngn" pronounced?
My vote is for "Sin-jin". Which happens to sound suspiciously like another company which has famously failed 3 times now, killing a lot of people and causing millions of dollars of damage in the process.
Better idea (Score:2)
(Hell, commercial applications could afford RADAR/LIDAR and all sorts of sensors that would be impractical on a consumer vehicle and it would still be difficult.)
Huh? What year are you living in?
Tesla shipped the Model S with only camera+radar, but everyone else is doing camera/radar/lidar now---on systems designed for consumer vehicles.
Tesla actually got some press when they said they were not adding lidar to newer models. Maybe they think they can derive the information they need from camera+radar, but time will tell.
The best application of self-driving right now is automatic parking and automatic turning for tractor-trailers.
The easiest is not necessarily the best. Very little property damage and no lives are saved in this case. I'm all for convenience, but I think we can
In other words (Score:2)
They completed the task of destroying Cyanogenmod and are looking for what to destroy next.
fraud (Score:2)
