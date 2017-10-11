Amazon Finally Makes a Waterproof Kindle (theverge.com) 59
After 10 years of Kindles, Amazon has finally made a kindle e-reader with an IPX8 waterproof rating. The new Kindle Oasis features a 7-inch display and aluminum back. The Verge reports: Unlike last year's Kindle Oasis, which used a magnetic case you attached to the e-reader to extend its battery life, the new Oasis relies entirely on its built-in battery. It has a similar physical design, with one thicker side that tapers down on the other side, for one-handed reading. But Amazon has made a point of saying that it managed to fit in a bigger battery, while keeping the tapered side of the device at 3.4 millimeters. The resolution of the e-paper display is the same at 300 ppi, but it has a couple extra LED lights now for a brighter, more even-looking display. And it also has ambient light sensors that adjust the brightness as you move from room to room, or from outdoors to indoors. There are physical page-turn buttons, plus the touchscreen page-turn option; Amazon says it's worked on both the hardware and software side of things to make page-turning feel faster. The new e-reader has been tested in two meters of water for up to 60 minutes. It's also been tested in different water environments, like hot tubs, pools, and bubble baths.
Finally? Like it's some huge problem? My wife has had 3 kindles and none of them died from water damage.
Meanwhile, how many Apple phones get dropped into the sink or toilet every year? How about we apply the "Finally" qualifier to them, eh?
No no no no...they were holding them wrong. Their fault.
Also, Kindles aren't the pervasive always-on-you device that phones are (much to Amazon's dismay) so it's somewhat less critical.
Handy, but I've never really worried about my iPad not being waterproof and I DO have it with me a large portion of the time. It just doesn't fit the use case of needing it much for me. Plus it's harder to drop an iPad in the toilet.
God forbid someone takes a shit without a phone in their hands these days. Fucking hell...
Amazon is working on that exact problem by buying The Washington Post, designing a lock for the delivery person to enter your home, and hand delivering the newspaper while you're on the shitter. Never again will you run out of reading material and/or toilet paper.
It's more a case of they happen to be in their pockets when they go to the bathroom. It is mainly a women's issue however. They put their phones in their back pockets (which is a dumb thing to do anyway) then when pulling down their trousers in it goes. Given men generally don't sit down to urinate it is more likely that a women will lose her phone in the toilet. Women also seem to be more likely to carry a phone in their back pocket too. I suspect this has something to do with their average physical size a
I wonder if the more widespread relevant use case is in pools and the sea (on vacation). Kindles in particular have been marketed as great for taking on vacation because e-ink is visible in bright sunlight (unlike LCD etc displays) and the weight and bulk saving vs paper books is significant. With typical pulp fiction/vacation reading paper books you don't need to worry about reading them in the pool due to them being low-value so this was the "last" benefit they had over Kindles etc.
When I get the chance to read it's usually while traveling, while sitting in the bath or while vacationing, usually on a dive trip or a tropical beach. A Kindle like this would double the amount of reading I can get done during the later two.
It's mostly a matter of the opportunities which open up when you no longer have to think about a kindle like you think about a paper book or a piece of humidity sensitive electronics. The ability to use it in environments where one today wouldn't even consider using it
Yes, yes it has been a huge fucking problem. When I used to read physical books my favorite place to read was in the bath, couldn't do that with a kindle (at least not for long). And no, I have never dropped a book into the water, and would probably not drop the kindle into it either, but the moisture would fuck it up in time. Going to the beach or lounge around the pool and you have to stick the kindle in a sandwich bag which is annoying, so for me it was a huge problem. P
Dang it! (Score:2)
I might actually look into buying one now. This would be something that I could actually live with. Reading at the beach, pool, or in the tub is impossible even with my phone, since I have to worry about it even getting splashed.
Or you could buy a $99 Kindle Paperwhite and a $30 IP68 case.
Or you could buy a $99 Kindle Paperwhite and a $30 IP68 case.
Except the Paperwhite is swipe-only for navigation, which may matter to some people - like me.
I preferred the actual physical navigation buttons from my old 3G Kindle... but the haptic "buttons" on the Voyage (what I have) work pretty well. However I think the Oasis has actual, physical buttons.
A baggie will still let you swipe, no problem, and doesn't cost $30.
I use 'em on my kindle, phone and tablet when I want to use them and soak in the tub or float in the pool.
Or a Paperwhite and a $.02 ziplock baggie...
Or you could buy a $99 Kindle Paperwhite and a $30 IP68 case.
Or you could buy a $49 refurbished Nook Glowlight Plus from Wal-Mart [walmart.com]. You'll only get IP67, but you'll avoid getting dragged into the Amazon ecosystem. I've had every model of e-ink Nook and I've never found a compelling reason to switch to Kindle yet.
The Kobo Aura H2O and H2O2 are both IP67 as well and avoid the Kindle ecosystem. I've very happy with my H2O.
Same goes for Tolino Vision 3 and 4 HD readers.
I've been carrying a $99 Kindle Paperwhite for ages without a case and it seems to be holding up fine.
This device seems very overpriced.
I like it for a different reason (Score:4, Interesting)
I can't say I've ever said to myself "I wish this Kindle were waterproof!" However I have wished for a Kindle with larger page size*, and this new one has a 7" screen.
But, still, it'll likely be several years before I replace my Kindle Voyage. The main reason I replaced my old 3G was the dog got hold of it.
* Yes, I remember the DX
Hmm...now that you mention it, I had a Kindle DX and can't for the life of me remember what I did with it. Probably buried somewhere in storage.
New features? (Score:2)
Can I also tell it:"Alexa, download the latest Dan Brown and switch off the lights"?
Waterproof is great but ... (Score:3, Interesting)
Waterproof is great but I want something between the black e-ink and the comparably horrible battery life of a Fire. Could I have a 256, 64, or 16 - even 4 ! - color e-ink display that's not from some no-name Chinese company? Please? Something that's decent for charts and web comics doesn't need to have full color and instant screen updates.
One of the greatest joys of my 6th generation Kindle Fire is that the battery just goes and goes and goes unlike any device I've ever owned, and a lot of that is playing music. What version of the fire do you have with horrible battery life? This is a real question, I am not trying to call you out. I was planning on getting the new 10.1 screen version when it comes out in a few days.
The Fire has a fine battery life for a tablet, but it's still horrible compared to e-ink readers, which usually last a month or two between charges if you average an hour of reading a day. E-ink displays only draw current for screen updates, so the majority of the time when you're reading (as opposed to flipping the page) the device draws very little power.
Spock eyebrow thing (Score:2)
Hmm. And if it's waterproof I guess it's washable too. I could see this not spending much time in the lounge.
TE; DR (Score:1)
Too Exensive, Didn't Read.
It "starts" at $390 in Canada. That's almost halfway to an iPad Pro.
what about salt water? (Score:2)
Given that a lot of people who are interested in the waterproof aspect will visit beaches etc...
Aluminium rear probably won't last,
and for all the "different types of water" they tested there is no mention about how the waterproofing holds up in salt water
Kobo H2O (Score:1)
Great but.. (Score:2)
Now I can finally read fifty shades of grey (Score:1)
while drowning myself.
Tested in, but what was the result? (Score:2)
"It's also been tested in different water environments, like hot tubs, pools, and bubble baths."
I used a similar phrase on my 3rd year college project many years ago: "It was tested on 4 machines". I never actually said it _worked_ on all 4 machines (nor was I asked for clarification, which was lucky 'cos it only worked on 3)...
I JUST WANT LARGE (Score:2)
All I want is a large-format (letter size or close to it) Kindle. My 3rd-gen Kindle is still going strong, and none of the new Kindle models have convinced me to upgrade. But large-format? I'd buy that the day it came out.
A few other brands have started to come out with large-format e-readers, but as of yet all of the reviews show that they still have a lot of annoying shortcomings. I trust Amazon would do it right, and would do it for a reasonable price.
Story sounds familiar... (Score:2)